ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Downey, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thedowneypatriot.com

Happy holidays from Blanca Pacheco

As we enter into the holidays, I want to take the time to thank all the residents in Downey for allowing me to serve on the Downey City Council and for the opportunity to serve as your Mayor. As you may know, I have been elected to the State Assembly...
DOWNEY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Former teacher at Santa Monica prep school alleges racism, retaliation

LOS ANGELES – A Black former teacher at a private college preparatory school in Santa Monica is suing the institution, alleging she was wrongfully denied a renewal of her contract in 2021 for complaining about racism at a school that she says boasts of its diversity and commitment to minority representation.
SANTA MONICA, CA
TheDailyBeast

Ex-Teacher Says Woke L.A. Prep School Was Actually Hotbed for Racism

A Black teacher in Los Angeles is suing the private prep school she used to work for, claiming her contract wasn’t renewed because she spoke out against racial discrimination at the institution, including being told to “go back to Africa” by a colleague.In the lawsuit filed Dec. 12, Tiffany Wright accused New Roads School in Santa Monica—which costs more than $43,000 a year to attend—of fostering a hostile work environment, failing to prevent harassment, and wrongful termination. In turn, Wright seeks compensation for punitive damages and a trial by jury.“As is true with many organizations that project a certain image...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

LA Mayor Karen Bass announces more senior staff members

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass announced several additional senior staff members Saturday as she continues filling out her leadership team after taking office earlier this week. “The people of Los Angeles deserve a team that’s as ethical as they are effective, and that’s what I am building,” Bass said. “We are leading L.A. forward with respect for our fellow public servants, respect for public service and respect for the trust that the people have placed in us.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
thedowneypatriot.com

Cerritos city manager announces retirement

“For the past 51 years, I have had the privilege of working for the City of Cerritos, and I have been fortunate to serve as city manager since 1991,” Gallucci said in a news release. “As I reflect upon my career, I cannot think of having a more exciting position than the one I have had here. I wish the City only the best and I am convinced that the City will continue to grow and prosper as it has in years past.”
CERRITOS, CA
CBS LA

Advocates gather in Boyle Heights to hold memorial service for homeless who died this year

A number of advocates gathered in Boyle Heights on Saturday to pay their respects to the many homeless that died on the streets of Los Angeles this year. Hosted by Theo Henderson and We the Unhoused, the event honors the homeless community and raises awareness for their cause. Attendees met to remember neighbors, friends and the thousands of unhoused people that they never had a chance to meet. They shared the names of their fallen friends on a casket covered in a white sheet. This is the third year that Henderson held the "Can You See Me?" memorial."It's important for us to remember...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
thedowneypatriot.com

Long Beach moves forward with COVID memorial

LONG BEACH – Plans to create a COVID-19 memorial in Long Beach are moving forward with the approval of a design concept contract, city officials said Monday. The Long Beach City Council approved a contract with a Long Beach- based company called PAO Design to advance the firm's concept, "Twin Arches," and conduct further technical studies for the development of the memorial meant to honor the lives of those who were lost and those who remain forever impacted by the pandemic.
LONG BEACH, CA
theavtimes.com

LASD lieutenant alleges racism behind promotion denials

A Black Los Angeles County sheriff’s lieutenant is suing the county, alleging she has been repeatedly denied promotion to captain because of her race. Lt. Sonja Bracken‘s Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit alleges racial discrimination, retaliation, harassment and failure to take all reasonable steps to prevent discrimination. She seek unspecified damages.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
High School Soccer PRO

Downey, December 18 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Los Alamitos High School soccer team will have a game with Warren High School on December 17, 2022, 18:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
LOS ALAMITOS, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

Rose Parade on January 2

The 134th annual Rose Parade and Rose Bowl game will be held on Monday, January 2, 2023, due to the tradition of never holding the parade on a Sunday. This tradition dates back to 1893, three years after the Rose Parade’s inception, when the parade organizers faced a dilemma as New Year’s Day fell on a Sunday.
PASADENA, CA
thedowneypatriot.com

Mother of Warren High principal found safe

FOUNTAIN VALLEY - A 71-year-old woman with dementia, who went missing in Fountain Valley in her husband's car, has been found, authorities said Sunday. The California Highway Patrol, which issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Fountain Valley Police Department, did not release when or where Linda Jeanne White was located.
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, CA
theavtimes.com

Jackets donated to Palmdale families in need

PALMDALE – Palmdale City Councilmember elect Andrea Alarcon recently secured an anonymous donation of 800 jackets to distribute to the local families in need, city officials announced in a news release. The coats are being distributed at various community events this month in partnership with the Dolores Huerta Foundation.
PALMDALE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy