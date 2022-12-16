ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Downey, CA

2urbangirls.com

Former teacher at Santa Monica prep school alleges racism, retaliation

LOS ANGELES – A Black former teacher at a private college preparatory school in Santa Monica is suing the institution, alleging she was wrongfully denied a renewal of her contract in 2021 for complaining about racism at a school that she says boasts of its diversity and commitment to minority representation.
SANTA MONICA, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Valley educators in three districts gain state honors

PALMDALE — Three Antelope Valley educators from different school districts received statewide honors from the Association of California School Administrators. Westside Union School District Superintendent Regina Rossall is the recipient of the Marcus Foster Memorial Award; Stacy Bryant, formerly of the Palmdale School District received the Robert E. Kelly Award; and Rebecca Cooksey, assistant superintendent of Innovation and Technology Services with the Lancaster School District, the Technology Administrator of the Year award.
PALMDALE, CA
thedowneypatriot.com

Bellflower lands $50K grant in support of homeless shelter

BELLFLOWER – Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn presented a $500,000 check to the Bellflower City Council last month to support New Hope Shelter, a 50-bed shelter providing interim housing and supportive services to individuals experiencing homelessness in Bellflower. “I have always said that any city in my district...
BELLFLOWER, CA
thedowneypatriot.com

Long Beach moves forward with COVID memorial

LONG BEACH – Plans to create a COVID-19 memorial in Long Beach are moving forward with the approval of a design concept contract, city officials said Monday. The Long Beach City Council approved a contract with a Long Beach- based company called PAO Design to advance the firm's concept, "Twin Arches," and conduct further technical studies for the development of the memorial meant to honor the lives of those who were lost and those who remain forever impacted by the pandemic.
LONG BEACH, CA
HeySoCal

LA Mayor Karen Bass announces more senior staff members

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass announced several additional senior staff members Saturday as she continues filling out her leadership team after taking office earlier this week. “The people of Los Angeles deserve a team that’s as ethical as they are effective, and that’s what I am building,” Bass said. “We are leading L.A. forward with respect for our fellow public servants, respect for public service and respect for the trust that the people have placed in us.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
Eater

The Saddest LA Restaurant Closures in 2022

Welcome to the Year in Eater 2022 — an annual tradition that looks back at the highs, lows, and in-betweens of Los Angeles’s restaurant scene. Today, LA’s finest food writers, editors, reporters, and a few select others with strong opinions share the saddest closures of the past year.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Sick dog abandoned in Hawthorne

HAWTHORNE, Calif. - The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Los Angeles sought the public's help Monday in identifying a man who allegedly abandoned a sick dog at the organization's South Bay Pet Adoption Center in Hawthorne. The dog, sick with mange, was dropped off on Dec. 9...
HAWTHORNE, CA
Long Beach Post

A ZIP through the elegant neighborhoods of the 90807

The 90807's homes are mostly built along wide, quiet avenues lined with stately trees. The architecture is varied but tends toward Spanish Revival, along with many traditional-style houses built in the 1930s and 1940s. The post A ZIP through the elegant neighborhoods of the 90807 appeared first on Long Beach Post.
LONG BEACH, CA

