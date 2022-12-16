Read full article on original website
2urbangirls.com
Former teacher at Santa Monica prep school alleges racism, retaliation
LOS ANGELES – A Black former teacher at a private college preparatory school in Santa Monica is suing the institution, alleging she was wrongfully denied a renewal of her contract in 2021 for complaining about racism at a school that she says boasts of its diversity and commitment to minority representation.
Antelope Valley Press
Valley educators in three districts gain state honors
PALMDALE — Three Antelope Valley educators from different school districts received statewide honors from the Association of California School Administrators. Westside Union School District Superintendent Regina Rossall is the recipient of the Marcus Foster Memorial Award; Stacy Bryant, formerly of the Palmdale School District received the Robert E. Kelly Award; and Rebecca Cooksey, assistant superintendent of Innovation and Technology Services with the Lancaster School District, the Technology Administrator of the Year award.
thedowneypatriot.com
Bellflower lands $50K grant in support of homeless shelter
BELLFLOWER – Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn presented a $500,000 check to the Bellflower City Council last month to support New Hope Shelter, a 50-bed shelter providing interim housing and supportive services to individuals experiencing homelessness in Bellflower. “I have always said that any city in my district...
Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia hopeful for city's future on last day in office
"I'm just beaming with a sense of pride for our city and hopeful for the future," said Garcia, who was the first Latino and first openly gay mayor in the history of Long Beach.
thedowneypatriot.com
Long Beach moves forward with COVID memorial
LONG BEACH – Plans to create a COVID-19 memorial in Long Beach are moving forward with the approval of a design concept contract, city officials said Monday. The Long Beach City Council approved a contract with a Long Beach- based company called PAO Design to advance the firm's concept, "Twin Arches," and conduct further technical studies for the development of the memorial meant to honor the lives of those who were lost and those who remain forever impacted by the pandemic.
Teams to begin moving homeless from encampments into hotels, motels under Mayor Karen Bass' new plan
Outreach teams are set to begin work on moving homeless people from encampments into hotels and motels starting Tuesday under Mayor Karen Bass' new "Inside Safe" plan.
LA Mayor Karen Bass announces more senior staff members
Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass announced several additional senior staff members Saturday as she continues filling out her leadership team after taking office earlier this week. “The people of Los Angeles deserve a team that’s as ethical as they are effective, and that’s what I am building,” Bass said. “We are leading L.A. forward with respect for our fellow public servants, respect for public service and respect for the trust that the people have placed in us.”
L.A. voters support Mayor Bass, discontent with City Council: Poll
According to a new poll, Los Angeles voters currently have a favorable opinion of Mayor Karen Bass, while their view of the City Council is still marred by ongoing scandal.
'Santa Monica is not safe' - sign by local business owners draws attention to increase in crime
Hoping to call attention to crime and homelessness, business leaders have put up a sign saying "Santa Monica is not safe" near that city's popular Third Street Promenade.
Sheriff Luna welcomes first LASD academy graduating class and honors 25 recruits injured
He said three of the 25 recruits injured during the crash in Whitter remain hospitalized.
Mayor Karen Bass helps kick off start of Hanukkah at Los Angeles festival
As the first night of Hanukkah began Sunday, the Jewish community celebrated throughout Southern California, including holding a big street festival in the Pico-Robertson district.
californiaglobe.com
Lancaster City Council Declares State Of Emergency Over LA Mayor Karen Bass Homeless Plans
The Lancaster City Council, along with Mayor R. Rex Parris, declared a state of emergency on Friday against Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass’ plan to move much of the cities homeless into the Antelope Valley, which consists of several cities, including Lancaster and Palmdale. The action dates back to...
Mayor Karen Bass hands out $300 gift cards to needy Los Angeles families for holiday help
New Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass finished up her first week in office by helping out less-fortunate families with a holiday giveaway.
Eater
The Saddest LA Restaurant Closures in 2022
Welcome to the Year in Eater 2022 — an annual tradition that looks back at the highs, lows, and in-betweens of Los Angeles’s restaurant scene. Today, LA’s finest food writers, editors, reporters, and a few select others with strong opinions share the saddest closures of the past year.
Menorah Lightings To Be Held Throughout LA Area To Mark Start of Hanukkah
Mayor Karen Bass is set to light a menorah at a family street fair and carnival in the Pico-Robertson district Sunday to mark the start of Hanukkah at sundown.
foxla.com
Sick dog abandoned in Hawthorne
HAWTHORNE, Calif. - The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Los Angeles sought the public's help Monday in identifying a man who allegedly abandoned a sick dog at the organization's South Bay Pet Adoption Center in Hawthorne. The dog, sick with mange, was dropped off on Dec. 9...
Former LA Councilman Bonin Rips de Leon for Bringing Up Son in Racist Audio
Former City Councilman Mike Bonin, whose son was the target of racist comments in a leaked 2021 conversation with two other council members and a top county labor official, offered a blunt description Friday of Councilman Kevin de León's participation in the discussion.
A ZIP through the elegant neighborhoods of the 90807
The 90807's homes are mostly built along wide, quiet avenues lined with stately trees. The architecture is varied but tends toward Spanish Revival, along with many traditional-style houses built in the 1930s and 1940s. The post A ZIP through the elegant neighborhoods of the 90807 appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Cold Weather Alert Updated for Lancaster, Santa Clarita, Mt. Wilson
With overnight temperatures dropping significantly in parts of the Southland this week, health officials today updated a cold weather alert that had been issued over the weekend for parts of the county.
iheart.com
This Rancho Cucamonga Christmas Display Is Lighting Up The Inland Empire!!
For 40 years now Rancho Cucamonga has dominated the Inland Empire with their Christmas displays! Thoroughbred Avenue has been an attraction every year for Christmas and this year is no different! Watch the video above for more details.
