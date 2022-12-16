Read full article on original website
Governor Hogan Hosts His Final Annual Hanukkah Brunch in Office
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (CBS) - Governor Larry Hogan and First Lady Yumi Hogan Sunday hosted their final annual Hanukkah brunch at Government House for Jewish leaders from across Maryland. “The holiday season brings together families of all faiths all across Maryland, and today we come together to honor our state’s rich...
Chesapeake Bay Bridge to Implement Automated Gates
MARYLAND - The Chesapeake Bay Bridge will begin using automated gates to guide cars through opening and closing lanes. The Maryland Transportation Authority announced a new system to increase safety on the Bay Bridge. Starting Dec. 20, drivers on westbound US 50/301 approaching the Bay Bridge from the Eastern Shore will be among the first to experience the new gates as a part of the Automated Lane Closure System that will be replacing the use of barrels to close off lanes. While the system is being phased in, barrels will be used alongside the automated gates.
Benjamin Wins GOP Nomination in Virginia 4th District Race
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Virginia Republicans have picked Leon Benjamin as their nominee for the Feb. 21 special election to fill the 4th Congressional District seat of the late U.S. Rep. A. Donald McEachin. The state Republican Party announced Benjamin's nomination Saturday in a news release. Benjamin is a pastor...
Changes Coming to Delaware COVID-19 Testing Site Access
DELAWARE- Delaware is making changes to its COVID-19 testing site access. Based on operational needs, the Division of Public Health's partner, Curative, has decided not to renew its testing contract with the state when it ends in the next two weeks. As a result, Wednesday, Dec. 28 will be the last day for Curative test site collection. Other Curative sites, such as the one located at the University of Delaware, have already closed. The last day for Curative testing at Delaware State Service Centers will be Friday, Dec. 23.
Woodland Ferry Closed Week After Christmas
SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - Delaware's Department of Transportation has announced the closure of the Woodland Ferry during the week following Christmas. DelDOT announced the ferry will not operate from Monday, December 26th through Monday, January 2nd. Normal operations of the Woodland Ferry will resume at 7:00am on Tuesday, January 3rd.
Christmas Comes Early for Drivers at the Pump as Prices Drop
A holiday wish is coming true at some area gas stations. AAA reports the average price for a gallon of regular gas on Delmarva is three dollars and eight cents. For some Delmarva drivers, Christmas came a little early this year. In our region, gas prices have fallen up to 60 cents in the past month. Ragina Ali with AAA says we can thank a drop in crude oil prices to about $74 per barrel.
