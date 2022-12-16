LA Bowl preview: Revisiting Jake Haener’s preseason prediction

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno State football team won ten games one year ago. If the Bulldogs win on Saturday, they will match that win total in 2022.

But this season has not exactly gone according to plan.

“I mean, the expectation is a New Year’s Six bowl and a Mountain West championship,” said Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener back on March 21st, the first day of spring ball. “I’m sure there are a bunch of other teams saying that across the country, but I think we definitely have the talent.”

The first goal went out the window when the Bulldogs lost four of their first five games.

And it lost Haener, and Evan Williams, for four games each due to injury.

The second goal turned out to be attainable. Haener and Williams returned in time for the San Diego State game on October 29th, and the Bulldogs have not lost since. They beat San Jose State and New Mexico without their two captains, then they won six more games with them.

The most recent? The Mountain West championship over Boise State.

That adds up to an eight-game winning streak, and a pretty decent season. Just not the way Haener thought things would play out when he spoke back in the spring.

“But we say it every day,” said Haener on that day in March. “Potential does not equal success.

“So we gotta earn it, and we gotta go after it.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.