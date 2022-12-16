Read full article on original website
Larae Kiiha Passes Away at 77
Larae Nina Kiiha of Hermiston passed away in Hermiston on Dec. 18, 2022 at the age of 77. She was born on March 16, 1945 in San Francisco, Calif. to Ross and LaVene Willes. No services will be held. Burns Mortuary of Hermiston is in care of arrangements.
Phil Dixon Passes Away at 68
Phillip G. “Phil” Dixon died on Dec. 15, 2022 at his home in Irrigon at the age of 68. He was born on March 9, 1954 in Walla Walla, Wash. to Tomas Dixon Sr. and Erma Jennings Dixon. Phil attended school in Boardman before moving to Irrigon in...
Jace Hendren Passes Away at 29
Jace Allan Hendren of Irrigon passed away in Irrigon on Dec. 13, 2022 at the age of 29. He was born on June 16, 1993 in Ellensburg, Wash. Jace moved to Irrigon in 1996, where he grew up and attended school. He graduated from Irrigon High School in the class of 2011.
City of Umatilla Ice Skating Rink Opens for Second Year of Operation
Editor’s note: This story first appeared in the Hermiston Herald and is part of a content-sharing partnership between Northeast Oregon Now and the Hermiston Herald. Local skating enthusiasts are strapping on their skates and donning their scarves and gloves. The Umatilla Ice Skating Rink open for business. The rink...
UPDATE: I-84 reopened west of Pendleton
EASTERN OREGON - UPDATE. 12-20-22. 2 a.m. According to ODOT I-84 is reopened for traffic. Interstate 84 is closed due to a crash, according to Oregon State Patrol. The closure includes all lanes around milepost 188, about 21 miles west of Pendleton. Use an alternate route.
NonStop Local Weather Alert: school delays and closures for December 20
Athena-Weston school district: Two hour late start. Prescott school district: Two hour late start. All routes running. Classes starting at 10:20 a.m. Starbuck school district: Closed. No school on Tuesday, December 20. Waitsburg school district: Two hour late start. No a.m. preschool. No breakfast. Oregon:. Pendleton school district: Two hour...
Morrow County 4-H Offering Christmas Gift Wrapping Today
The 2022-23 Morrow County 4-H Ambassadors’s final day of offering gift wrapping ends today, Dec. 20. Ambassadors will be at 127 Main St. in Heppner today from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Wrapping paper, ribbon and tags will be provided. Please limit items to 10 per person. Each gift must be labeled with the recipient and giver’s names and must be picked up the same day.
No Injuries Reported in Accidental Structural Fire in Boardman
Editor’s note: This story first appeared in the Hermiston Herald and is part of a content-sharing partnership between Northeast Oregon Now and the Hermiston Herald. There were no reported injuries in a recent fire in Irrigon. Boardman Fire Rescue District, in cooperation with fire departments from Irrigon, Umatilla and...
Community Fellowship Dinner Takes Place Christmas Day at HHS
Community Fellowship Dinner – Hermiston invites everyone to the annual Christmas Day dinner this Sunday, Dec. 25 at Hermiston High School, 600 S. First St. Free hot meals will be served between 12 and 3 p.m. Those in need of meal delivery can call 541-571-1337 before 7 p.m. on Dec. 23 to get on the schedule. For more information – or to volunteer or make donations – call CFD or email cfdhermiston@gmail.com.
Third suspect arrested for murder of Tri-Cities resident in Walla Walla County
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — A third person has been arrested in the killing of a Walla Walla man that happened back in July of 2022. The Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office said a 16-year-old boy was arrested by the Pasco Police Department on December 16. However, when the crime happened, authorities said the boy was 15. Authorities said human remains...
Is Kennewick’s Popular Just Joel’s Diner Shutting Down for Good?
Is Just Joel's Closing For Good In The Tri-Cities?. A popular diner in Kennewick Washington might be shutting its doors forever. Popular Just Joel's Dinner In Kennewick Announces Closure. Joel Watson, owner of Just Joel's on Kennewick Ave posted on the Just Joel's Facebook page that the beloved breakfast and...
Hermiston Public Library Hosting Children’s Holiday Party on Dec. 22
The Hermiston Public Library, 235 E. Gladys Ave., is hosting a Children’s Holiday Party this Thursday, Dec. 22. Kids are invited to stop by the library at 6 p.m. for cookie decorating, a story read by a very special guest, and a free photo opportunity. Call the library at 541-567-2882 for more information.
The 5 Highest Rated Restaurants in the ‘Ugliest’ City in Oregon
Land of the free, home of the 'ugliest city' in Oregon. But the food sure is AWESOME!. Yelp has been known to be a handy tool when visiting a city and searching for the best places to eat and area attractions. What are the best restaurants in Oregon’s ‘Ugliest City’, Hermiston? We want to know why Hermiston has been named the ‘Ugliest City’ in Oregon and because we are foodies, we also wanted to find out what eateries the locals say are the best in town.
Vange John Memorial Hospice Holding ‘Light Up a Life’ Fundraiser
Vange John Memorial Hospice invites the community to support their local hospice through the Light up a Life fundraiser, taking place during the month of December. Contributions will illuminate symbolic Christmas ornaments displayed on the Christmas tree in the lobby of Good Shepherd Health Care System’s main hospital entrance. Ornaments may be dedicated in honor of someone admired or in memory of someone missed. For more information and to donate, go online. Questions can be directed to Carollyn at 541-667-3540.
New Law Means Curbside Recycling Coming to Hermiston by 2025
Hermiston is one of just six cities in Oregon with a population of more than 4,000 that currently does not have a curbside recycling program. That is going to change in about 30 months thanks to the state’s Plastic Pollution and Recycling Modernization Act. Passed in 2021, the bill...
McDonald awaits another trial date
PENDLETON – Jonathan Lee McDonald’s case is still without a trial date. The 34-year-old Milton-Freewater man has been jailed since Jan. 19, 2020, charged with three counts of first-degree robbery, four counts of second-degree robbery, and one count of murder in the death of George Martin on Jan. 3, 2020.
Third Kennewick teen arrested in homicide
WALLA WALLA – The Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday that a third suspect has been taken into custody in connection to death of Miguel Perez Barragan, 24. His remains were discovered northeast of Walla Walla off Kibler Road on July 5. Undersheriff Joe Klundt said the...
13 Car Pileup in on Snake River Bridge in Pasco Washington
PASCO - At around 6 a.m. on December 13th the Washington State Patrol was called to the scene of a multiple vehicle crash on the U.S. 12 Snake River Bridge in Pasco. In total, 13 cars were involved in the crash. Only minor injuries were reported. Eastbound US 12 was closed near milepost 295 from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. to clear the scene.
Christmas Express Delivers Donations to Agape House for Distribution
Editor’s note: This story first appeared in the Hermiston Herald and is part of a content-sharing partnership between Northeast Oregon Now and the Hermiston Herald. Mark Gomolski, Agape House executive director, said he was very thankful for the 54th annual Christmas Express. Christmas Express is a regular Hermiston tradition,...
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office Participates in Joint Rescue Training
Search and rescue volunteers from Umatilla and Union counties braved heavy snow and freezing temperatures on Saturday to take part in training exercises near the Morning Creek Sno-Park. Personnel from the two units often work together during search and rescue incidents, especially those occurring near their mutual boundary such as...
