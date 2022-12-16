Read full article on original website
Lois Emily Zakolski
Lois Emily Zakolski
Lois Emily Zakolski, 91, transitioned peacefully into Gods arms on December 2nd with Anthony, her husband of 69 years and her daughter Debra by her side. Lois was a resident of Watercrest, Spanish Springs in The Villages, Fl and formerly of Somerset New Jersey. Lois was born on November 19,...
Margrette D'Mello
Margrette D’Mello
Margrette “Peggy” D’Mello, age 78, of The Villages, FL and formerly Olive Branch, MS passed away suddenly on December 15th, 2022, at Cornerstone Hospice, The Villages, FL. Margrette Peggy D’Mello was born on March 6th, 1944 to her parents, Arnie and Lula Hardin in Quincy, Mississippi. She...
Michael N. Lewis
Michael N. Lewis
Michael N. Lewis, of Summerfield, FL age 72, passed away on December 1st at his home with his dear friend Pat by his side. He was born in Boston on December 6, 1949, son of the late Joseph and Bess (Savransky) Lewis. He grew up in Brookline, MA and graduated from Husson University in Bangor, ME with a business degree. He owned a painting company before retiring to Florida. He was “a one-man band.” He was a Patriots fan and loved to eat lobster.
Althra N. Quinones
Althra N. Quinones
Althra N. Quinones, age 72, of The Villages, Florida, passed away on December 17, 2022, surrounded by her family. Althra was born in Yauco, Puerto Rico. Her family relocated to Hells Kitchen, New York in 1958. The family moved to Aberdeen, NJ in 1988 and just recently moved to the Villages in June 2022. She leaves behind her loving husband of 40 years, Fernando Quinones.
villages-news.com
Bathrooms for workers in The Villages
We have a bathroom facility at the beginning of our community – provided by the golf course. And we send our workers to use that bathroom facility. You must also have one close for those workers to use. Nancy Burkhalter. Hickory Head Hammock.
Mark Ploss
Mark Ploss
A memorial service for Mark Ploss will be held at Hope Lutheran Church on 250 Avenida Los Angelos in The Villages, Florida on January 10th, 2023 at 10AM. All Mark’s acquaintances are invited to attend. A luncheon will follow at the end of the service. Mark left this earth...
villages-news.com
Evening Rotary and The Villages Charter School students team up to build labyrinth
The Evening Rotary Club of The Villages recently made a donation to the Interact Club at The Villages Charter School for their help creating a 45-foot portable labyrinth that will be the centerpiece of a festival in March. Rotary President Sue Bodenner and Treasurer Tim Treat presented a $250 check...
Sondra Louise Wilson
Sondra Louise Wilson
Sondra Louise (Mohr) Wilson, 83, of The Villages, FL, went to spend Christmas with The Lord on Saturday, December 10, 2022, surrounded by her husband and three children. Sandy was born February 9, 1939, to Dale and Gladys Mohr in Peoria, IL, where she graduated from The Academy of our Lady High School in 1957. Sandy and her husband of 60 years, Wes, lived in central Illinois and The Villages, FL.
villages-news.com
Bonaparte’s Gull At Hogeye Pathway
Bonaparte’s gulls were putting on a lovely show at Hogeye Pathway in The Villages. Thanks to Debbie Collins for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
villages-news.com
Pennsylvania native sentenced in attack on deputies at Lake Deaton Plaza
A woman who was hallucinating after an adverse reaction to drugs has been sentenced in an attack on law enforcement at Lake Deaton Plaza in The Villages. Jacqueline Elizabeth Diez, 31, pleaded no contest this past week in Sumter County Court to charges including three counts of battery on a law enforcement officer. She was placed on probation for three years, ordered to perform 100 hours of community service and sentenced to 30 days in jail with credit for 30 days already served.
villages-news.com
Villager transported to Ocala Health ER after crashing SUV
A Villager was transported by ambulance to Ocala Health ER at Trailwinds Village after crashing his SUV. Daniel Lee Messerschmidt, 65, of the Village of Bonita, had been driving a tan GMC Arcadia in the wee hours Saturday when he was involved in a crash on Morse Boulevard, south of Bonita Boulevard, according to an arrest report from the Florida Highway Patrol.
villages-news.com
Villager who hit bicyclists with Mercedes due to face judge in court
A Villager who was at the wheel of a Mercedes when she allegedly hit husband-and-wife bicyclists on Morse Boulevard in 2020 is due to face a judge this week in Sumter County Court. Marilyn Hamilton, 91, of the Village of Gilchrist is due at 1 p.m. Tuesday to appear before...
villages-news.com
UF Health needs to address ER problems at The Villages hospital
While I never had a “personal” experience at the ER at UF Health-The Villages Hospital, I have heard first hand about similar incidents. One Villages friend actually ended up taking her family member to Ocala for treatment. This is a serious problem which UF Health needs to fix.
villages-news.com
Driver injured after turning in front of Waste Management truck on U.S. 301
A driver was injured Monday morning after turning in front of a Waste Management truck on U.S. 301 at County Road 466. The 22-year-old Ocala man was driving a red 2002 Chevy Tahoe at 9:40 a.m. southbound on U.S. 301 when he made a left turn onto County Road 466 on a flashing yellow arrow, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. He turned into the path of a Waste Management truck driven by a 55-year-old Leesburg man who had been northbound on U.S. 301.
villages-news.com
Speeding driver from Nicaragua arrested by Wildwood police
A speeding driver from Nicaragua was arrested by Wildwood police for driving without a license. Danny Aguinaga Cisnero, 28, of Oxford, was driving a maroon 2008 Chevy Impala at 5:30 a.m. Thursday northbound on Main Street at Cleveland Avenue when he was caught on radar traveling at 56 miles per hour in a posted 35 mph zone, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.
villages-news.com
Wreaths Across America efforts pay tribute to fallen veterans at Florida National Cemetery
Wreaths Across America efforts paid tribute Saturday to fallen veterans who have been laid to rest at Florida National Cemetery. Thirty thousands wreaths were picked up in Columbia Falls, Maine by volunteer semi-truck drivers and delivered to the cemetery in Bushnell. The John Bartram Chapter of the Daughters of the...
villages-news.com
Workers using pool restrooms in The Villages
I believe it’s only humane to let the workers use the restrooms. They’re human too and need facilities at times. They work tirelessly in all kinds of weather and conditions to improve our communities and keep them beautiful. How in the world can we deny them at least an occasional use of the bathroom? Where else do they go, what should they do? How many people invited them into their homes?
villages-news.com
Beautiful holiday display in Wildwood
Check out this beautiful holiday display at 703 Crestview Circle West in Wildwood. Thanks to Dana Ivancovich for sharing this warm and inviting scene. Share a photo of your holiday display at [email protected]
villages-news.com
Villager ticketed as result of crash that sent another driver to Leesburg hospital
A Villager has been ticketed as the result of a crash last week that sent another driver to the hospital in Leesburg. The 69-year-old Village of Mira Mesa resident was driving a black 2014 Cadillac XT5 at about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday eastbound on County Road 466 near the entrance to Glen Hollow Farms when he attempted a lane change and failed to observe a blue 2020 Dodge Charger four-door driven by a 26-year-old Lady Lake man who was also eastbound on County Road 466, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. The right side of the Mira Mesa man’s Cadillac hit the left driver’s door of the Dodge Charger.
villages-news.com
Former employee arrested in theft of check from Beef O’Brady’s in The Villages
A former employee has been arrested in the theft of a check from a Beef O’Brady’s restaurant in The Villages. Rion Jamal Singleton, 34, of Leesburg, turned himself in Friday at the Sumter County Detention Center on a charge of grand theft. He is accused of stealing a signed business check in September from the restaurant. The manager indicated he wanted to press charges after discovering that the check had been stolen.
