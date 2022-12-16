Read full article on original website
WBOC
Felton Man charged with 2021 Killing
FELTON, Del.- Delaware State Police have arrested Adryan Jean-Baptiste of Felton in connection to a deadly shooting. Investigators say he killed 20-year-old Maricruz Sanchez, of Milford, on the afternoon of March 31, 2021. Police say she was driving on Sandbox Road in the Harrington area around 3:30 p.m. when a car pulled up beside her and started shooting a handgun. Sanchez was hit multiple times. She died at the hospital.
Stabbing and Deadly Shooting in Dover Over the Weekend
Maryland man charged in "road rage" and assault at Delaware Royal Farms
An Eastern Shore man is banned from Royal Farms after a violent "road rage" incident that ended at a Delaware Royal Farms last week.
firststateupdate.com
Troopers Identify Rider Killed In Motorcycle Crash Sunday
Delaware State Police have identified the victim who died in a fatal motorcycle collision that occurred on December 18, 2022, in the Magnolia area as Ralph Marlow, 42, of Felton, Delaware. Original Story. Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal collision involving a motorcycle that occurred in the Magnolia area...
Man stabbed following argument at party held at Dover church
Dover Police are investigating the stabbing of a man who was attending a party at a church. Police say the 30-year-old Milford man was driven to a hospital early Monday, after there were initial reports that he was shot. The party occurred at St. Andrews Lutheran Church on North DuPont Highway. The victim was listed as being in "non-critical condition."
Milford man injured in early morning stabbing in Dover, police investigating
DOVER, Del. – Dover Police are investigating a stabbing that injured a Milford man early Monday morning. Police say the investigation began at around 3 a.m., when a report came in regarding a shooting victim at a hospital in Milford. It was learned that the victim was at a party at St. Andrews Lutheran Church in Dover when he got into an altercation with another man, at which time he was stabbed.
Henderson Man Arrested After Road Rage Incident
FELTON, Del. - Police have arrested a Henderson, Maryland man after a road rage incident at Royal Farms. According to the Felton Police Department, on Dec. 14 a male suspect threw a bottle another man's car at a Royal Farms, then backed his vehicle into the victim, pinning him between two cars. The suspect fled the scene before police arrived.
Fractured Skull Among Injuries NJ Toddler Suffered Before Body Was Found Dismembered: Report
A nearly-two-year-old South Jersey boy suffered skull fractures and other broken bones from being hit by his mother before his burned and dismembered body was found in the family's backyard, a forensic anthropologist testified in court, according to NJ Advance Media. Nakira M. Griner, 28, of Bridgeton, is on trial...
28-year-old shot and killed Sunday morning in Dover
DOVER, DE – A 28-year-old man died from multiple gunshot wounds Sunday morning, according to the Dover Police Department. The Dover Police Department has since identified the victim as Jeff Tolson, 28. The investigation began at approximately 2:48 a.m., when Dover Police received a call for shots fired in the 900 block of Woodcrest Drive. When officers arrived on the scene, Tolson was found laying on the ground with gunshot wounds. Lifesaving efforts were initiated by officers until he was transported to a local hospital, where he passed away. Police have not identified any suspects. No arrests have been made. The post 28-year-old shot and killed Sunday morning in Dover appeared first on Shore News Network.
Troopers Investigating Fatal Motorcycle Crash
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal collision involving a motorcycle that occurred in the Magnolia area yesterday afternoon. Officials said on December 18, 2022, at approximately 3:48 p.m., a blue 2018 GMC Yukon was traveling eastbound on Irish Hill Road approaching the intersection at Almond Avenue. At the same time, a 2011 Suzuki GSX-R600 motorcycle was traveling westbound on Irish Hill Road approaching the same intersection. The Yukon began turning left onto Almond Avenue and crossed into the westbound lanes of Irish Hill Road and into the path of the Suzuki police said. As a result, the front tire of the motorcycle struck the left front bumper of the Yukon. The motorcycle driver was ejected, and the Yukon stopped a short time later.
ESVA Man Convicted in Wicomico County Attempted Murder Case
WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. - An Eastern Shore of Virginia Man has been convicted of Attempted 2nd Degree Murder by a Wicomico County jury following a shooting last December. According to the Wicomico County State's Attorney, Evron Terrell Strand Jr, a 22 year old man from New Church Virginia, was convicted of Attempted 2nd Degree Murder and firearm use in a crime of violence on December 14th following a three day trial. Strand will be sentenced at a later date following a pre-sentencing investigation.
DSP Looking for Armed Robbery Suspect in Millsboro
Delaware State Police were called to East Coast Liquors on Route 113 in Millsboro just before 10 Thursday night for a reported armed robbery. Their investigation showed that a suspect entered the store with what appeared to be a firearm and demanded money from the employee and ran out with an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspect is black and wore an unknown type of face covering with a gray hoodie, black pants and tan boots. Anyone with information – contact Detective D. Yancer at 302-752-3791 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.
Five Hospitalized After Two Separate, Serious Berlin Accidents
BERLIN – Emergency crews responded to two serious motor vehicle accidents in Berlin last Friday. Shortly before 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, the Berlin Police Department responded to the intersection of Route 50 and 818 for a motor vehicle crash. Less than three hours later, police were dispatched to Route 346 for a collision involving pedestrians.
Dover Police issue Gold Alert for missing Wilmington woman
DOVER, Del. – Dover Police have issued a Gold Alert for a Wilmington woman not seen since early Sunday morning. Police say 37-year-old Rachel Denney of Wilmington suffers from a condition that may post a risk to her health and safety if not properly monitored and treated. Denney is...
