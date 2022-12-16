Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wabi.tv
Newport first responders pay for customers’ Walmart bills
NEWPORT, Maine (WABI) - Newport first responders provided a different kind of service to the community Monday night. Members of the Newport Fire and Police Departments paid for portions of dozens of customers’ bills at the Palmyra Walmart. The department chiefs estimate they provided almost $1,000 dollars’ worth of...
wabi.tv
Strong Storm System By Friday
Scattered snow filled back into the Bangor area and will continue overnight. We continue to see scattered snow showers overnight and remain mostly cloudy headed into tomorrow. Snow tapers off for Bangor and south this morning, but snow continues in northern Maine. Updated: Dec. 18, 2022 at 6:33 AM EST.
wabi.tv
Season of giving continues in Maine as Cianbro celebrates 12 days of Christmas
PITTSFIELD, Maine (WABI) - It’s that time of year when offices have holiday parties for employees to get together and celebrate. But at one local company, employees decided to skip the party and instead, use the money to help local charities. Cianbro is giving back to the community with...
wabi.tv
Half Acre Nightclub in Bangor closing
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A controversial Bangor nightclub has announced it’s closing its doors indefinitely. Half Acre Nightclub owner Patrick Brann posted the announcement on Facebook. Brann said the closure is a personal choice, and isn’t due to local government, neighbors, or lack of success. There were mixed...
wabi.tv
Furry Friends at 4: Dexter
Snow tapers off for Bangor and south this morning, but snow continues in northern Maine. The trough moves northward today and remains nearly stationary over far eastern Maine, this will allow snow showers to continue for northern and far eastern Maine. Snow wraps around the back of the system as...
wabi.tv
Caroling with the Viola Rand School in Bradley
BRADLEY, Maine (WABI) - The Viola Rand School In Bradley is spreading the holiday cheer. Photojournalist Mark Rediker takes us along while they were caroling.
wabi.tv
Grayson’s gifts: ailing Winterport boy putting peers first this Christmas
ORRINGTON, Maine (WABI) - Santa’s helpers come in all shapes and sizes. In this case, a boy from Winterport is making sure children who have to spend Christmas at one Portland hospital still have presents to unwrap. Five-year-old Grayson Witham has a rare genetic disorder called autosomal recessive polycystic...
wabi.tv
Surry Elementary School students are trying a new approach to giving this holiday season
Snow tapers off for Bangor and south this morning, but snow continues in northern Maine. The trough moves northward today and remains nearly stationary over far eastern Maine, this will allow snow showers to continue for northern and far eastern Maine. Snow wraps around the back of the system as...
wabi.tv
Maine woman turns addiction recovery journey into literary career
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Maine woman is sharing her story about the difficult road to recovery from substance abuse... Now a twice-published author, local Melody Rose Paul held a book signing for her newest release, ”Walking the Recovery Road: The Steps Taken”, at the Bangor Area Recovery Network on Saturday.
wabi.tv
Waterville Area Soup Kitchen serves 700 meals per week
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - The Waterville area soup kitchen serves 700 meals each week. It starts with a light breakfast at 8 am but most of the patrons stay for lunch that starts at 11:30 am. For some, it is their only hot meal for the day. “I see hungry...
wabi.tv
Snow tapers off for Bangor and south this morning, but snow continues in northern Maine
Snow wraps around the back of the system as it continues to push east. The bulks of the snow taper off by tomorrow morning for the Bangor area, but persists in northern Maine. Snow persists for inland areas while snow mixes with rain along the coastline. Updated: Dec. 17, 2022...
wabi.tv
Waterville’s Operation Hope has helped over 400 people with substance abuse disorder
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - It has been a few years since the start of Operation Hope in Waterville. “2016, we were just being overwhelmed by the opioid epidemic, and we realize we are not going to be able to arrest our way out of this,” Waterville Interim Police Chief William Bonney said.
wabi.tv
Scattered snow filled back into the Bangor area and will continue overnight.
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - An inverted trough draped across central and eastern Maine has reinvigorated snowfall in and around the Bangor area. We will continue to see light to moderate scattered snow showers through the evening and tapering off overnight. Another trough swings through tomorrow afternoon which may, once again, conjure up some scattered snow showers before tapering off once more through tomorrow afternoon and evening. Additional accumulations for the Bangor area can range from 1-2″, additional accumulations for northern Maine will be around 4-8″ through tomorrow.
wabi.tv
Commercial plow truck catches fire in Orland Saturday
ORLAND, Maine (WABI) - Orland Fire Department responded just before 4:30 A.M. Saturday morning to reports of a large commercial snowplow on fire on Cedar Swamp Road. OFD detailed the event in a Facebook post, writing in part, “Nine OFD firefighters with Engine 511, Tanker 551, Rescue 581 and several POVs responded. Arrived to find heavy fire in the cab and engine compartment of a large commercial plow truck. After the fire was extinguished and overhauled, our members worked to clean equipment, fill trucks and put everything back in service. All in all about 3 hours of an early weekend morning from start to finish.”
wabi.tv
Holden PD celebrates 6th year of ‘25 Days of Kindness’
HOLDEN, Maine (WABI) - The Holden Police Department’s annual initiative to spread holiday cheer has been a success. The ‘25 Days of Kindness’ event is the department’s way of helping those in their community in a time of celebration, and great need. A majority of the...
wabi.tv
Bangor Public Works gives tips for staying safe during snow removal
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - After much anticipation, the Bangor area finally got its first snowfall this past week. Over the last several days, plow drivers have been working in rotating shift to keep roads cleared. As folks move into shoveling mode for the season, officials have friendly reminders such as,...
wabi.tv
Police looking for man who robbed Oakland bank
OAKLAND, Maine (WABI) - Police are looking for a man who robbed a bank in Oakland Monday morning. It happened just before 10 a.m. at the Camden National Bank on Main Street. Oakland police say it was a white male wearing a baseball hat and plaid shirt. They say he...
wabi.tv
Snow day of play for local families
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - People in the greater Bangor area woke up to a fresh blanket of snow on Saturday morning. And while this winter wonderland was certainly something to behold there was work to be done. Whether it was crews out on the roads clearing the way for traffic.
wabi.tv
Lewiston police searching for missing man
LEWISTON, Maine (WMTW) - Police in Lewiston are searching for a missing man. Abdullahi Abdi, 21, was last seen Friday afternoon on Rideout Avenue in Lewiston. Police say the car he was driving was abandoned and located on Route 126 in Wales Saturday afternoon. According to the agency, Abdi has...
wabi.tv
Lawrence’s Taylor LeClerc signs with Southern Maine field hockey
FAIRFIELD, Maine (WABI) - Lawrence’s Taylor LeClerc has balanced classes at Kennebec Valley Community College with competing as a Bulldogs student-athlete. Her schoolwork has allowed her to earn a Health & Science certification early before joining the Southern Maine Huskies to study nursing and continue her field hockey career in college.
Comments / 0