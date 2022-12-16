ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

AZFamily

Boy hospitalized after being hit and trapped by car in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- An 11-year-old boy is in the hospital after being hit by a car in Phoenix Monday night. Around 8:30 p.m., Phoenix firefighters responded near 48th Street and Broadway Road after a child got hit by a car and was trapped underneath. Phoenix police say the boy was on a toy when a car backed into him. Rescue crews arrived, pulled the boy from under the car, and took him to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Father of three killed in shooting at Glendale party

GLENDALE, AZ
KTAR.com

Glendale firefighter dies after yearlong battle with brain cancer

PHOENIX — Veteran Glendale firefighter Mark Fowl died Monday after a yearlong battle with brain cancer, the city announced. “Our hearts are truly broken as we navigate the loss of our brother, Mark”, Capt. Ashley Losch, Glendale Fire Department public information officer, said in a press release. Fowl...
GLENDALE, AZ
KTAR.com

Suspect accused of shooting 3 people during street fight in Mesa

PHOENIX — A suspect is in custody after three people were wounded when gunfire broke out during a street fight in Mesa on Sunday night, authorities said. Daniel Omar Berrelleza-Reyes, 23, was arrested and booked for aggravated assault after the incident in a neighborhood near Broadway Road and Horne, according to court documents.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Man shot during suspected home invasion in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Police are investigating a suspected home invasion after a man was shot overnight in west Phoenix. Around 3:30 a.m. Monday, officers responded to an unknown trouble call at a home near 88th Avenue and Indian School Road. They arrived to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound, who was taken to an area hospital for treatment. His current condition is unknown.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Restaurant fire shuts down Yogis Grill in Phoenix until further notice

PHOENIX — Japanese-inspired restaurant Yogis Grill in Phoenix closed on Sunday until further notice after a kitchen fire broke out, authorities said. Fire personnel initially responded to reports of a water flow indicator at the shop located near 16th Street and Camelback Road, the Phoenix Fire Department said. When...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

18-year-old arrested in May fatal shooting at Phoenix house party

PHOENIX — An 18-year-old man was arrested in connection with a fatal shooting earlier this year at a Phoenix house party, authorities said Monday. Jacob Salinas was booked into Maricopa County Jail on multiple felony counts, including first-degree murder, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release. Salinas...
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Valley senior on the streets makes a desperate call for help

MESA, AZ — As the temperatures go down, more people living on the street are looking for shelter. One Valley senior said she couldn't take it anymore. While she's safe in a Mesa hotel room now, Marylyn knows at any time that could change and she'd be back where she never wants to be again.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Suspect arrested after shooting during private vehicle sale

PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Glendale police seek witnesses after man killed over weekend

PHOENIX — The Glendale Police Department is seeking the public’s help during its investigation into a weekend homicide case. Officers responded to reports of shots fired near Bethany Home Road and 67th Avenue around 1 a.m. Saturday and found a victim in the backyard of a residence, police said.
GLENDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Woman killed in hit-and-run on Loop 101 off-ramp in Peoria

PEORIA, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) — DPS troopers are investigating a deadly hit-and-run that happened early Monday morning in the West Valley. Now investigators are asking for the public’s help in finding the driver responsible. Around 3 a.m., troopers were called to the report of a gold Mitsubishi Galant...
PEORIA, AZ

