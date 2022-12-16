Read full article on original website
AZFamily
Boy hospitalized after being hit and trapped by car in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- An 11-year-old boy is in the hospital after being hit by a car in Phoenix Monday night. Around 8:30 p.m., Phoenix firefighters responded near 48th Street and Broadway Road after a child got hit by a car and was trapped underneath. Phoenix police say the boy was on a toy when a car backed into him. Rescue crews arrived, pulled the boy from under the car, and took him to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
ABC 15 News
Teen kidnapped, man shot after armed people force way into Phoenix home
PHOENIX — Phoenix police say a 17-year-old boy was kidnapped from his home and a man was shot during an apparent home invasion in West Phoenix early Monday morning. The incident occurred near 88th Avenue and Indian School Road around 3:15 a.m. Police say Jesse Camacho was kidnapped while...
Buckeye home with holiday lights facing violations
This year the association, along with the law firm representing them, handed him a notice of violations for significant light and noise pollution.
AZFamily
Father of three killed in shooting at Glendale party
Scottsdale community to lose running water beginning next year. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Residents in Rio Verde Foothills community could be without water...
KTAR.com
Glendale firefighter dies after yearlong battle with brain cancer
PHOENIX — Veteran Glendale firefighter Mark Fowl died Monday after a yearlong battle with brain cancer, the city announced. “Our hearts are truly broken as we navigate the loss of our brother, Mark”, Capt. Ashley Losch, Glendale Fire Department public information officer, said in a press release. Fowl...
Man shot after multiple people reportedly force way into west Phoenix home
A man is in the hospital after he was shot early Monday morning near 91st Avenue and Indian School Road in west Phoenix.
ABC 15 News
11-year-old boy in critical condition after being hit by car, trapped underneath
A 11-year-old boy is in critical condition after he was hit by a car and was trapped underneath, Monday. Phoenix fire officials say the boy was extricated from under the car near 48th Street and Broadway Road. Phoenix police say a car might have backed up into the boy while...
KTAR.com
Suspect accused of shooting 3 people during street fight in Mesa
PHOENIX — A suspect is in custody after three people were wounded when gunfire broke out during a street fight in Mesa on Sunday night, authorities said. Daniel Omar Berrelleza-Reyes, 23, was arrested and booked for aggravated assault after the incident in a neighborhood near Broadway Road and Horne, according to court documents.
AZFamily
Man shot during suspected home invasion in west Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Police are investigating a suspected home invasion after a man was shot overnight in west Phoenix. Around 3:30 a.m. Monday, officers responded to an unknown trouble call at a home near 88th Avenue and Indian School Road. They arrived to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound, who was taken to an area hospital for treatment. His current condition is unknown.
KTAR.com
Restaurant fire shuts down Yogis Grill in Phoenix until further notice
PHOENIX — Japanese-inspired restaurant Yogis Grill in Phoenix closed on Sunday until further notice after a kitchen fire broke out, authorities said. Fire personnel initially responded to reports of a water flow indicator at the shop located near 16th Street and Camelback Road, the Phoenix Fire Department said. When...
Peoria woman found dead near car on Loop 101 exit ramp at Peoria Avenue
Police are investigating after a body was found near a vehicle on a Loop 101 exit ramp early Monday.
KTAR.com
18-year-old arrested in May fatal shooting at Phoenix house party
PHOENIX — An 18-year-old man was arrested in connection with a fatal shooting earlier this year at a Phoenix house party, authorities said Monday. Jacob Salinas was booked into Maricopa County Jail on multiple felony counts, including first-degree murder, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release. Salinas...
ABC 15 News
Valley senior on the streets makes a desperate call for help
MESA, AZ — As the temperatures go down, more people living on the street are looking for shelter. One Valley senior said she couldn't take it anymore. While she's safe in a Mesa hotel room now, Marylyn knows at any time that could change and she'd be back where she never wants to be again.
AZFamily
Suspect arrested after shooting during private vehicle sale
Phoenix nursery for babies in opioid recovery seeks nurses. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Hushabye Nursery in Phoenix seeks full-time,...
Fire at Yogis Grill in Phoenix closes restaurant for 'unknown amount of time'
PHOENIX — Phoenix firefighters extinguished a kitchen fire at Yogis Grill in Phoenix on Sunday morning. No injuries were reported, but the restaurant will remain closed for some time, authorities said. Fire crews were called to the restaurant at 16th Street and Camelback Road for a "water flow indication"...
KTAR.com
Glendale police seek witnesses after man killed over weekend
PHOENIX — The Glendale Police Department is seeking the public’s help during its investigation into a weekend homicide case. Officers responded to reports of shots fired near Bethany Home Road and 67th Avenue around 1 a.m. Saturday and found a victim in the backyard of a residence, police said.
AZFamily
Woman killed in hit-and-run on Loop 101 off-ramp in Peoria
PEORIA, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) — DPS troopers are investigating a deadly hit-and-run that happened early Monday morning in the West Valley. Now investigators are asking for the public’s help in finding the driver responsible. Around 3 a.m., troopers were called to the report of a gold Mitsubishi Galant...
KTAR.com
Missing Phoenix man with cognitive issues found safe; Silver Alert canceled
PHOENIX — A Silver Alert for a missing Phoenix man was canceled after he was found safe, authorities said early Tuesday. Raul Castro Lopezlira, 91, was evaluated by medical personnel as a precaution, the Phoenix Police Department said. Lopezlira was reported missing Monday afternoon, last seen near 32nd Street...
Five people hurt in crash near 7th Street and Dobbins Road
Five people are hurt after a crash Saturday morning near 7th Street and Dobbins Road in south Phoenix.
Phoenix police investigating alleged kidnapping of four people
Police are investigating an alleged kidnapping that led to a pursuit and shots being fired overnight in west Phoenix.
