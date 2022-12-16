Read full article on original website
At $6,500, Is This 1986 Chevy Chevette Some Old-School Cool?
Today’s Nice Price or No Dice Chevy Chevette features a sizable wing on its roof, obviously intended to keep its backend in line under the strain of the engine’s 65 horsepower. Let’s see if the price tag is equally as delusional. Think for a moment about what...
Zagato Turned the Alfa Romeo Giulia Into a Glorious Two-Door Coupe
A partnership is a beautiful thing, especially when it lasts several decades, or in this case, 100 years. Something lasting that long, deserves a special gift, way above the nice dinners, or a trip abroad. What it needs a special-made car, like the Alfa Romeo Giulia, made to celebrate 100 years working with the likes of coachbuilder Zagato.
The 2024 Hyundai Kona Gets Light Strips and Length
It’s not the most spacious or luxurious vehicle in the lineup, but the Hyundai Kona subcompact crossover has still been a popular choice for buyers who want something small and affordable with a bit of extra ride height. It’s also unabashedly fun to drive in N form and a solid value proposition if you get the electric version. Now, Hyundai’s taken the wraps off the newly redesigned version for 2024.
These Are Your 2022 Automotive Highlights
We’ve just about made it through another year. With 2023 just days away, now is the time to look back on 2022 with some rose tinted glasses. It’s actually serendipitous that this is my last answer of the day for 2022, because it’s also the one year anniversary of me joining Jalopnik.
Pepsi’s Tesla Semis Will Hit The Road in 2023: Report
Tesla’s long-awaited electric Semi trucks may finally get their debut in 2023 when Pepsi begins rolling its fleet out across the U.S., a new report found that electric cars cost “almost” the same as their gas-powered counterparts, and NASA scraps a mission to track climate change. All this and more in The Morning Shift for Monday, December 19, 2022.
2024 Acura ZDX and ZDX Type S Are Playing it Too Safe With Styling
Acura is putting the ZDX through its paces in the U.S. as development of the brand’s first EV moves on to road tests. The 2024 Acura ZDX and ZDX Type S are now undergoing testing in real-world conditions, and Acura claims to be paying close attention to the “SUV’s dynamics,” which is a cliché or trite way of saying that Acura hopes its first EV is fun to drive — if not look at.
Customers Are Really Not Impressed With Kia Dealers
It would seem that Kia dealers have some work to do for the sake of the customers. A recent J.D. Power study shows that customers haven’t been enjoying the Kia dealer experience, which is kind of essential to selling cars. Those interactions and impressions have landed the Korean automaker dead last in customer satisfaction across all mass-market brands.
Please Do Not Launch Your Rivian R1T Backwards
Earlier this year, I got the chance to get behind the wheel Rivian’s two big, fast trucks. The R1S and R1T are the fastest-accelerating vehicles I’ve ever driven, with enough power and grip to fuse your spine and ribcage to those comfy leather seats. But now, I hear you’re all out there flooring these things in reverse for shits and giggles. So I come to you, on my knees, with a humble request: Please stop this.
Ford Increased F-150 Lightning Prices Again
Look. I get it. Times are tough right now, especially if you’re in the business of making things. Materials and other costs associated with making cars make it a pricey endeavor. But increasing the price of your product three times in just four months might turn some people off. That’s what’s going on at Ford, as the automaker has raised prices on the F-150 Lightning yet again.
Toyota's CEO Still Not Sold on EVs
While the 20th century was the age of the gas engine, the 21st will be the age of the electric vehicle. Just about every automaker on the planet is pivoting to EVs. Billions are being thrown at vehicle and battery development. Billions more on the infrastructure needed to charge these vehicles. But not everyone in the industry is sold on EVs. Specifically, Toyota CEO Akio Toyoda who the Wall Street Journal reports is still on the fence about going all-in on EVs.
The 2023 Kia EV6 GT Has a Ton of Power in a Compromised Package
The Kia EV6 is a great car. It’s reasonably priced, comfortable, offers as much as 310 miles of range and looks cool with its big ol’ ducktail on the back. But Kia knows it’s not enough to just be a good all-rounder in a world of high-performance electric cars. No, you’ve gotta be quick, too. Hence the introduction of Kia’s new halo electric car, the EV6 GT.
The 2023 Toyota Prius Can Be Ordered With a Catalytic Converter Shield
Catalytic converter thefts have been a problem for years. In fact, our own Erik Shilling recently had his catalytic converter stolen. But at least in the western part of the country, the Toyota Prius has been specifically targeted by thieves. A Prius’s catalytic converter can reportedly go for as much as $1,000, making them especially valuable compared to the $150 or so thieves might get for a lesser cat. For the 2023 Prius, though, Toyota has a solution.
