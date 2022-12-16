Read full article on original website
MOSCOW (AP) — Officials of the Jehovah’s Witnesses say four Russian members of the religious denomination have been sentenced to prison terms ranging up to seven years. Russia banned the Jehovah’s Witnesses in 2017 and designated the religion an extremist organization. More than 110 adherents are now in prison in Russia, Jehovah’s Witnesses spokesman Jarrod Lopes said in a statement.
US officials tried to stop Ukraine from killing high-ranking Russian general who was on a risky visit to the front lines, report says
US officials withheld the information from Ukraine because they believed it would "sharply escalate" the conflict.
A Russian tank unit deliberately attacked another Russian position in Ukraine, report says, illustrating vicious rivalries within Putin's army
The Russian attack on an allied group after an argument clearly showed the tensions that have been widely reported in the Russian war effort.
Palestinians march, shops close as prisoner dies in Israel
RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — Hundreds of Palestinians, including dozens of masked gunmen firing into the air, took to the streets and stores shuttered across the occupied West Bank to protest the death of a veteran prisoner in Israeli captivity. Palestinian factions had called for the general strike and...
