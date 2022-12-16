ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WTOP

4 Jehovah’s Witnesses sentenced to prison in Russia

MOSCOW (AP) — Officials of the Jehovah’s Witnesses say four Russian members of the religious denomination have been sentenced to prison terms ranging up to seven years. Russia banned the Jehovah’s Witnesses in 2017 and designated the religion an extremist organization. More than 110 adherents are now in prison in Russia, Jehovah’s Witnesses spokesman Jarrod Lopes said in a statement.
WTOP

Palestinians march, shops close as prisoner dies in Israel

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — Hundreds of Palestinians, including dozens of masked gunmen firing into the air, took to the streets and stores shuttered across the occupied West Bank to protest the death of a veteran prisoner in Israeli captivity. Palestinian factions had called for the general strike and...

