Detroit’s DeepHow Selected to Bring AI Video Training to Life Science Platform

UL Solutions, a global applied safety science firm in Illinois, has selected the AI-powered video-based training platform from Detroit’s DeepHow to add a new capability to ComplianceWire, a compliance training learning management system (LMS) for life-sciences organization.

“ComplianceWire has long set the standard for documenting and managing compliance across life sciences. Via DeepHow, ComplianceWire users can now rapidly create and share engaging training videos of standard operating procedures,” says Mark Lee, head of research and analytics at UL Solutions.

All life-sciences organizations need to provide continuous skills development and competency management processes for their employees and contractors. UL Solutions’ ComplianceWire platform delivers, tracks, and manages qualifications and task-based technical competencies in a compliance-driven environment. UL Solutions offers an extensive catalog of more than 400 life-science-specific courses, of which 110 courses were developed jointly with the FDA.

With DeepHow’s video-based skills capture and delivery capabilities integrated within ComplianceWire, UL Solutions’ life-science customers can now supplement their training delivery with engaging video. DeepHow enables training content managers to capture instructional content with a smartphone and turn that content into impactful videos that improve training delivery.

“Life-science organizations use ComplianceWire to build learning matrices that direct all types of learning assignments, including processes, assessments, classes, computer-based, and on-the-job,” says Sam Zheng, co-founder and CEO of DeepHow. “Now, with DeepHow streamlining the capture and transfer of technical skills, these scientific organizations can progress from compliance training to performance training.””

DeepHow combines the latest advances in AI, natural-language processing, computer vision, and knowledge mapping to change how knowledge is captured, digitized, and organized. The company has developed and markets an AI-powered workforce readiness platform for workplaces where technical skills are essential to perform standard operational procedures.

DeepHow streamlines the capture and transfer of technical skills and know-how, compressing project time tenfold, boosting worker performance by a stated 25 percent, and reducing overall training and development costs.

