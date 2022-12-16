ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Placer County, CA

Mountain Democrat

Permanent shelter could be built in 2 years

El Dorado County is moving forward with its plan to implement a permanent homeless shelter/navigation center, which staff is confident can be done in two years. Deputy chief administrative officer Laura Schwartz shared a timeline with county supervisors at their Dec. 13 board meeting while presenting a revised capital work plan including a construction budget for the navigation center at 300 Fair Lane, the former site of sheriff’s headquarters adjacent to the Government Center in Placerville.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

Sacramento has some of the highest rates of homeless individuals in country, report shows

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) released thelatest data on homelessness across the nation. The data shows a .3% increase in overall homelessness since 2020. In total, 582,462 people experienced homelessness on any given night in January 2022. California had the highest number of people experiencing homelessness on any given night at 171,521. Of those, a total of 67.3% are unsheltered.
SACRAMENTO, CA
capradio.org

Sacramento's latest homeless plan: Help people directly at encampments

The Sacramento region’s strategy on homelessness has taken many turns. There was the “10 Year Plan to End Chronic Homelessness” — this was more than 16 years ago — when, at the same time, an unofficial “out-of-sight, out-of-mind” approach pushed unhoused residents out of downtown and into overwhelmed neighborhoods such as North Sacramento and the River District. It prompted The Oprah Winfrey Show to do a segment on the city.
SACRAMENTO, CA
rosevilletoday.com

ROSEVILLE, CA
FOX40

Downtown Sacramento structure collapses due to fire

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Early Sunday morning firefighters from the Sacramento Fire Department responded to a structure fire on 11th and G streets in Downtown Sacramento. According to the fire department, two buildings, that were empty during the fire, were involved. The fire department said that one of the structures collapsed due to the fire. […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS San Francisco

California's wildfire risk map updated after 15 years

PLACER COUNTY - California's Office of the State Fire Marshal released an updated fire hazard map showing which unincorporated parts of California are most at risk for fires and what future destruction could look like.It's a map agencies hope will educate the public on how to better prepare for fire season. All you have to do is type in your address and discover if you're area is at high risk of wildfire."We're been working with stake holder's wildfire scientist to build a new model," says Cal Fire Deputy Director Daniel Berlant explained the map - hasn't been updated for 15...
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC10

Sacramento police review commissioner removed by city council vote

SACRAMENTO, Calif — Former city council candidate Greg Jefferson was removed from the Sacramento Community Police Review Commission by a vote of city councilmembers Tuesday. According to city officials, Jefferson missed seven meetings since Oct. 2021, while attending nine total meetings since he joined the commission March 2021. He...
SACRAMENTO, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Pedestrian identified in Elk Grove fatal collision

ELK GROVE, CA – On December 15, 2022, at approximately 9:22 p.m., the Elk Grove Police Department responded to Sheldon Road between Waterman Road and Bradshaw Road regarding a vehicle and a pedestrian collision. A 60-year-old woman from Sacramento was walking in the road when she was hit by...
ELK GROVE, CA
rosevilletoday.com

ROSEVILLE, CA
Sierra Sun

NV County Sheriff's Office receives $4.8M grant for radio tower equipment

The Nevada County Board of Supervisors authorized the upgrade of radio tower equipment and replacement of 78 vehicle radios, 96 handheld radios and associated equipment utilized by the sheriff’s office for dispatch and operational communication needs during their meeting Tuesday. The Community Oriented Policing Services Technology and Equipment fund...
NEVADA COUNTY, CA

