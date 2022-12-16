Read full article on original website
Mountain Democrat
Permanent shelter could be built in 2 years
El Dorado County is moving forward with its plan to implement a permanent homeless shelter/navigation center, which staff is confident can be done in two years. Deputy chief administrative officer Laura Schwartz shared a timeline with county supervisors at their Dec. 13 board meeting while presenting a revised capital work plan including a construction budget for the navigation center at 300 Fair Lane, the former site of sheriff’s headquarters adjacent to the Government Center in Placerville.
KCRA.com
Sacramento has some of the highest rates of homeless individuals in country, report shows
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) released thelatest data on homelessness across the nation. The data shows a .3% increase in overall homelessness since 2020. In total, 582,462 people experienced homelessness on any given night in January 2022. California had the highest number of people experiencing homelessness on any given night at 171,521. Of those, a total of 67.3% are unsheltered.
capradio.org
Sacramento’s latest homeless plan: Help people directly at encampments
The Sacramento region’s strategy on homelessness has taken many turns. There was the “10 Year Plan to End Chronic Homelessness” — this was more than 16 years ago — when, at the same time, an unofficial “out-of-sight, out-of-mind” approach pushed unhoused residents out of downtown and into overwhelmed neighborhoods such as North Sacramento and the River District. It prompted The Oprah Winfrey Show to do a segment on the city.
rosevilletoday.com
Downtown Sacramento structure collapses due to fire
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Early Sunday morning firefighters from the Sacramento Fire Department responded to a structure fire on 11th and G streets in Downtown Sacramento. According to the fire department, two buildings, that were empty during the fire, were involved. The fire department said that one of the structures collapsed due to the fire. […]
California's wildfire risk map updated after 15 years
PLACER COUNTY - California's Office of the State Fire Marshal released an updated fire hazard map showing which unincorporated parts of California are most at risk for fires and what future destruction could look like.It's a map agencies hope will educate the public on how to better prepare for fire season. All you have to do is type in your address and discover if you're area is at high risk of wildfire."We're been working with stake holder's wildfire scientist to build a new model," says Cal Fire Deputy Director Daniel Berlant explained the map - hasn't been updated for 15...
spectrumnews1.com
13-acre site to become a safe parking space for homeless living in vehicles
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Grappling with winds to cover his pickup truck from the rain, while dodging cars he could reach out and touch, is something Michael said he’s been doing since living in his car on the corner of Connie Dr. and Roseville Rd. for five years. Michael...
Intel plans about 200 layoffs in January, including at Folsom campus
FOLSOM, Calif. — Intel Corporation plans to lay off approximately 200 employees in early 2023. The mass layoff will take place at two of its locations, including the Folsom and Santa Clara campus. The technology company plans to remove about 111 employees at its Folsom location and 90 at...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
With food available, many bears at Tahoe forgo hibernation
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Fresh snowfall blankets the Tahoe Basin which is to be expected in the winter months, but what many people don’t expect is to see a black bear rumbling around, but it’s become more common. Wisdom on how to coexist with bears is...
Sacramento police review commissioner removed by city council vote
SACRAMENTO, Calif — Former city council candidate Greg Jefferson was removed from the Sacramento Community Police Review Commission by a vote of city councilmembers Tuesday. According to city officials, Jefferson missed seven meetings since Oct. 2021, while attending nine total meetings since he joined the commission March 2021. He...
Stockton facing overcrowded animal shelter, pushing for new solutions
STOCKTON, Calif. — Stockton's animal shelter is dealing with a long-running problem of overcrowded kennels for large breed dogs and is currently operating at over 100% capacity on a daily basis. Despite efforts so far from the city, the local Animal Protection League (APL) and Sacramento Shelter Pets Alive...
These stores and restaurants will be open in Sacramento over the Christmas weekend
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — With Christmas getting closer, people are likely hitting the stores to finish up their shopping before the holiday weekend. But in case there are some last-minute things that need buying, here is a list of stores that will be open on Christmas Eve and Christmas. Hours at some locations may vary, […]
Nevada witness describes boomerang-shaped object moving over Lake Tahoe
Stateline, NV.Photo byWikimedia Commons. A Nevada witness at Stateline reported watching a large, silent, boomerang-shaped object moving over Lake Tahoe that appeared to be 500 feet wide at about 5:30 a.m. on December 18, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
KCRA.com
Sacramento apartment catches fire after a candle is left burning, officials say
Sacramento fire crews responded to an early morning fire Monday at a single-story apartment complex after a candle left burning sparked a blaze. The Sacramento Fire Department said nine people were alerted quickly and escaped the flames. Some residents grabbed a fire extinguisher and helped put the fire out, officials said.
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Pedestrian identified in Elk Grove fatal collision
ELK GROVE, CA – On December 15, 2022, at approximately 9:22 p.m., the Elk Grove Police Department responded to Sheldon Road between Waterman Road and Bradshaw Road regarding a vehicle and a pedestrian collision. A 60-year-old woman from Sacramento was walking in the road when she was hit by...
No way out: Why a mentally disabled man was jailed nine years awaiting a murder trial that never happened
Lorenzo Mays, who is intellectually disabled, spent years lost in a criminal justice system in California that too often fails people with developmental disabilities and mental illness. The post No way out: Why a mentally disabled man was jailed nine years awaiting a murder trial that never happened appeared first on Long Beach Post.
krcrtv.com
"What they're doing is wrong," CAL FIRE forced to temporarily close Berry Creek station
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — In Butte County, CAL FIRE will be temporarily closing its Berry Creek station next week due to budget cuts. As a result, a community that was recently devastated by wildfire will be left vulnerable for the next several months. Locals, naturally, have their concerns. The...
rosevilletoday.com
Why 'Tiny Homes' launch in South Sacramento delayed until spring 2023
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Sacramento County's 100 'Tiny Home' sleeping cabins on Florin Road are now projected for a spring 2023 grand opening, according to a county spokesperson. While county officials hoped the Pallet cabins set to serve 125 unhoused residents would open in November, spokesperson Janna Haynes says...
Sierra Sun
NV County Sheriff’s Office receives $4.8M grant for radio tower equipment
The Nevada County Board of Supervisors authorized the upgrade of radio tower equipment and replacement of 78 vehicle radios, 96 handheld radios and associated equipment utilized by the sheriff’s office for dispatch and operational communication needs during their meeting Tuesday. The Community Oriented Policing Services Technology and Equipment fund...
