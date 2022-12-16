Read full article on original website
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Wreaths Across America celebrates service in South Lake Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A cold Saturday, Dec. 17, morning did not deter community members from celebrating the fourth annual Wreaths Across America at Happy Homestead Cemetery in South Lake Tahoe. Sponsored by the Lake Tahoe Chapter National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, Wreaths Across America honored...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Baker appointed assistant city manager for South Lake Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif.— South Lake Tahoe City Manager Joe Irvin, has appointed Lindsey Baker as the assistant city manager, effective Jan. 3. Baker will assume full oversight of the communications division, parks and recreation department and human resources. She originally joined the City as the assistant to the city manager and public information officer in June 2021. She will continue to serve as the PIO.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Nevada
If there’s one state that offers residents and visitors steady weather, it has to be Nevada. Temperatures are stable in the Silver State for most of the year, with a good dose of sunshine, relatively low humidity, and low precipitation. However, the story is not the same everywhere in Nevada. Some parts of the state can get frigidly cold. We’re talking as low as 28.5°F on some days! Located about 77 miles east of Eureka, NV, Ely is the coldest place in Nevada and, in fact, one of the coldest cities in the contiguous United States. This post details some interesting facts about Ely, including the history, population, and wildlife of this mountain city.
Nevada witness describes boomerang-shaped object moving over Lake Tahoe
Stateline, NV.Photo byWikimedia Commons. A Nevada witness at Stateline reported watching a large, silent, boomerang-shaped object moving over Lake Tahoe that appeared to be 500 feet wide at about 5:30 a.m. on December 18, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
In annual tradition, volunteers place thousands of wreaths at Nevada veterans’ graves
On one of the coldest days of the year, hundreds of people gathered at the Northern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Fernley to place thousands of wreaths in honor of Nevada’s fallen veterans. The post In annual tradition, volunteers place thousands of wreaths at Nevada veterans’ graves appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Elko Daily Free Press
Communities in Schools of Northeastern Nevada now supports 7,458 students in 13 schools
With the 2022-2023 school year half way completed and the holiday season upon us, it’s a good time to reflect and celebrate our students’ accomplishments and what’s ahead for our nonprofit, Communities in Schools (CIS). The school year kicked off with our CIS Greater School Supply Drive,...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
California lowers incentives for rooftop solar panels
SACRAMENTO — California utility regulators on Thursday approved major changes to the state’s booming rooftop solar market that they say will more evenly spread the cost of energy and help reduce the state’s reliance on fossil fuels in the evening. The state has long led the nation...
‘Somebody just needs to do something,’ Residents struggle with issues with homeless neighbors in Sunrise Manor
After contacting police, the HOA, and the property owner, neighbors in Sunrise Manor said they are still having trouble dealing with the homeless surrounding the development.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Nevada transportation department launches ‘Name-A-Snowplow Contest’
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — As winter officially gets underway on Wednesday, the Nevada Department of Transportation is inviting the public to submit creative and fun names as part of its first ever Name-A-Snowplow Contest. Inspired by other states who have hosted their own snowplow-naming contests, including the Town of...
Nevada witness says orange lights moved in formation
Witness image.Photo byMutual UFO Network (MUFON). A Nevada witness at Reno reported watching and photographing three, orange-colored, orbs moving in unison as they crossed the sky at about 8:48 a.m. on December 6, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
2news.com
$100,000 grant awarded to study Nevada workfoce
The Nevada Governor’s Office of Workforce Innovation received approval from the Nevada Legislature’s Interim Finance Committee to launch a research grant using $100,000 that will support research studying Nevada’s most challenging policy problems in the areas of workforce development, economic diversification, and education. The funding for the...
FOX Reno
Pet of the week: Buck
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Nevada Humane Society Events Coordinator Kait Cole joined Fox 11's Taylor Winkel to talk about the Pet of the Week, Buck. Buck loves other dogs and he needs a home without cats.
EV infrastructure ordinance could mandate charging capabilities in most new developments
Nevada’s green goal of being 50% clean energy by 2030 could receive a boost towards its mission if EV charging infrastructure becomes Clark County’s newest mandate on Tuesday.
Decreasing gas prices have locals rethinking holiday travel plans
Millions of Americans are expected to hit the roads as holiday travel kicks off and drivers are finally seeing a break in gas prices.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Tahoe ski resorts have expanded terrain heading into bluebird weekend
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The recent massive winter storm that dropped 4 feet of snow has helped Lake Tahoe resorts open more terrain heading into a bluebird weekend. Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe and Kirkwood Mountain Resort are 100% open this weekend. The resorts are offering mid-winter conditions just over a month into the season, said Mt. Rose in a news release.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
‘Beloved Mighty Mite coach’ passes away at Palisades Tahoe
OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. — The Lake Tahoe community lost one of its own Monday when 76-year-old Larry Kushner passed away. Kushner, a coach for the Palisades Mighty Mites children’s ski program, was reportedly skiing at Palisades Tahoe on Monday when at 10:49 a.m. ski patrol was alerted to a person distressed in the terrain accessed via Resort Chair.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Tahoe Conservancy pushes forward with acquisition of Motel 6
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The California Tahoe Conservancy Board on Thursday approved actions allowing the Conservancy to continue pursuing acquisition of 31.2 acres of environmentally sensitive land along the Upper Truckee River in South Lake Tahoe. The Board updated its authorization for the Conservancy to pursue the potential...
Below-freezing overnight lows in the valley
(KTXL) — From the Sacramento Valley to South Lake Tahoe, temperatures are forecasted to reach below freezing overnight lows on Saturday, according to the National Weather Service Sacramento Station. In the valley, temperatures are predicted to be between 27 degrees and 37 degrees, with Sacramento forecasted to see a low of 31 degrees and Stockton […]
Nevada county DAs oppose Sisolak's request to stop all state death sentences
(The Center Square) – Two Nevada county district attorney's offices have filed emergency petitions against Democratic Governor Steve Sisolak's request for the state Board of Pardons to consider altering all state death sentences. Sisolak requested the item be added to the board's agenda last Wednesday, his communication director told...
963kklz.com
City In Nevada One Of The Fastest Growing Areas In United States
A city in Nevada has undergone a population change in a pretty short amount of time, a study reports. The Inspection Support Network recently conducted a study that analyzes data from the U.S. Census Bureau. According to the study, Nevada is one of the fastest growing states in the U.S. with a growth rate of 7.8% since 2016 to 2021.
