Read full article on original website
Related
captimes.com
Letter | Gavel in, gavel out has to stop
Dear Editor: It's time for our elected in the state Capitol to reach across the aisle. When the governor holds a session on any topic, it's irresponsible to gavel in and out. They work for us, not any party. Who gets paid for clocking in and out at work?. We...
Does the Wisconsin GOP oppose all public school funding?
Wisconsin Watch is partnering with Gigafact to produce fact briefs — bite-sized fact checks of trending claims. Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues. Sign up for our newsletter for more stories straight to your inbox. No. Republicans who control...
As state treasurer’s office swings to Republican, potential for a dramatic shift
When 2023 arrives at the Wisconsin Capitol, one of these will be not like the others. Gov. Tony Evers, Attorney General Josh Kaul and Secretary of State Doug La Follette, all Democrats, each survived the November 8 election to serve another term. The state treasurer’s office, however, will be occupied by a newly elected Republican: […] The post As state treasurer’s office swings to Republican, potential for a dramatic shift appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
wuwm.com
Capitol Notes: A look of possible items Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers may place in state budget stocking
Which big items may Gov. Tony Evers propose in the next state budget? JR Ross, editor of WisPolitcs.com, gets out the Capitol Notes crystal ball. Chuck Quirmbach joined WUWM in August 2018. He focuses his longform stories on health, innovation, science, technology, transportation, utilities and business.
empowerwisconsin.org
Leave it to Evers: Tony’s Doing the Left Thing tour
MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers launched his liberal wish list road trip last week, his biennial listening session he’s calling the “Doing the Right Thing” tour. Evers, of course, will be doing the “left thing” when he moves into his second term in a couple of weeks and begins writing his next two-year budget proposal. Why change now? He’s governed from the hard left for four years. Besides, his second term comes thanks in large part to the rabid, radical left in Madison, which turned out their mail in-ballots in Dane County and at the University of Wisconsin in incredible numbers. (UW-Madison issued over 7,000 student voter ID cards between Sept. 1 and Election Day, over half of which were printed on Election Day, according to data from BadgersVote.)
Report argues for criminal charges against Wisconsin’s fraudulent electors
A report published last week by online democracy protection outlet Just Security makes the case that the 10 Wisconsin Republicans who cast false Electoral College votes for former President Donald Trump in 2020 can and should be charged with felonies. The report argues that the false electors possibly violated a number of state laws and in doing so committed crimes that carry penalties of up to 15 years imprisonment.
captimes.com
Kaul won’t say if false electors will face state charges
As the U.S. Department of Justice continues to investigate the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol — and the events that preceded and followed it — Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul is mum on whether the state’s slate of false presidential electors will face charges at the state level.
captimes.com
Should more Wisconsin towns pay to attract remote workers?
It’s a question facing economic development experts across the country, who’ve tried for decades to attract new employers to their areas. In the last few years, some have tested a new strategy: offering financial incentives to draw workers, including those who work remotely for out-of-state companies. Those incentives can include up to $15,000 in cash,or grants to put toward home purchases or student loans.
captimes.com
Opinion | Anti-equity laws are doing damage
Florida’s Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, along with the state’s Republican-dominated Legislature, riled up the state’s voters to be angry at, in their word, “woke” teaching. Books now are being selected for public school use not by librarians, but by employees of the state trained to select whitewashed texts. Welcome to Florida and its brave new world of “education.”
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Wisconsin
The official coldest recorded temperature in Wisconsin was -55 degrees Fahrenheit in the Village of Couderay. According to a compilation of 30-year averages by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), Eau Claire is the coldest place in Wisconson. It has an average low temperature of 11.9 degrees Fahrenheit. Green...
wisfarmer.com
Memories of Christmas in rural Wisconsin
The Holiday season harkens memories of days gone by ‒ to most of us at least. Oh, young children and teenagers don’t spend much time on the past ‒ they haven’t any, yet ‒ but, give them time. The “olden days” make for especially fond memories to one particular class of people ‒ former farm kids who attended one-room rural schools.
YAHOO!
Budget surplus pushes Wisconsin's financial reserves to an all-time high. But how did we get here?
Wisconsin is sitting on a pile of cash. The state government has a budget surplus projected to hit $6.6 billion for 2022-23. That does not include the roughly $1.734 billion currently in the state's rainy day fund, according to the Department of Administration. And the future looks even brighter in...
spashmirror.com
The Wisconsin School System: Changes Required
Feeling lost and unsure about what you want to be when you grow up? Look no further; as K-12 education in Wisconsin is what you need to be successful! Or is it? Students including myself are starting to question strategies that the Wisconsin School System presents in order to make a child/teen successful later in life. I argue that the problems with the Wisconsin School System are: The grading system, the curriculum, and the credit graduation requirements.
nbc15.com
Wisconsin ranked second in the nation for having most Christmas spirit
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Tis’ the season! After all of the snow this week, it’s hardly a surprise that Wisconsin ranked second overall for having the most Christmas Spirit in the county, according to a survey from GetCenturyLink. Wisconsin was only topped by New Hampshire which placed first...
mediamilwaukee.com
Post-Roe World is Complex for Wisconsin Medical Professionals
Candice Marshall was on a study abroad trip when she had sex with a man she had known for a few days. When she found out she was pregnant, she went to a local women’s health clinic to figure out her options. “The pregnancy test put me in panic...
hwy.co
Why Wisconsin May Not Be the Cheese Capital of the World
They sure love their cheese in Wisconsin, and they’re rightfully proud of their status as a leader in the cheese industry. But how does Wisconsin actually measure up? Is it truly the Cheese Capital of the World, or is that somewhat over the top?. Let’s find out whether this...
These are the results in the top five most expensive Wisconsin State Senate elections
General elections for 17 of 32 districts in the Wisconsin State Senate took place on Nov. 8, 2022. Of the 17 districts up for election in 2022, 14 had a general election with more than one candidate. Across all contested general elections, candidates raised $5.4 million. Incumbents raised an average...
arizonasuntimes.com
Zuckerbucks-Backed Group Back in Wisconsin
The liberal voting activist group that dumped $350 million of Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg’s money on local election offices during the 2020 presidential election is back again with another $80 million to give over the next five years. And Wisconsin once again will be front and center in the...
spectrumnews1.com
Frozen road law takes effect for northern Wisconsin starting Wednesday
WISCONSIN — Starting Wednesday at 12:01 a.m., the frozen road law goes into effect for the northern half of Wisconsin, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The frozen road law allows vehicles carrying abrasives or salt for highway winter maintenance to carry more weight, according to WisDOT. As...
empowerwisconsin.org
Stafsholt: Evers troubled licensing agency uncooperative
MADISON — The Legislature’s Study Committee on Occupational Licenses wrapped up its final hearing this week with recommendations for several reforms to be taken up in the next session. Sen. Rob Stafsholt, who chaired the committee, said the panel worked diligently in a bipartisan manner, but got little...
Comments / 0