KELOLAND TV
An updated look at snowfall prediction
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Last week’s system not only brought inches of snow to KELOLAND, but feet of snow in western, central and south-central South Dakota. And we shouldn’t forget about the ice in eastern KELOLAND at the beginning. Roads and interstates are still being mopped up as travel is remaining hazardous. It was a week that will be remembered by many for years to come.
gowatertown.net
Snow, blizzard conditions returning to South Dakota (Audio)
WATERTOWN, S.D.–It looks like central and eastern South Dakota will see a second blizzard in as many weeks. Blizzard conditions are expected to develop Wednesday night into Thursday morning and continue into Saturday. KWAT News talked with National Weather Service forecaster Ryan Leak…. As far as snowfall amounts go…
dakotanewsnow.com
Snow and cold weather a reminder for car safety
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The blizzard conditions South Dakota saw last week are gone. But the snow it left still remains, and even colder temperatures are on their way for later this week. It’s a good time now to make sure you have what you need in your vehicle to stay safe.
dakotanewsnow.com
Snow, brutal cold coming
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Wind Chill Advisories are in effect for much of the area for through this morning. Some parts of the region, especially up north, will see those advisories linger until Wednesday and be replaced with Wind Chill Warnings. Feels-like temperatures will be falling into the 30s and even 40s below zero for much of this upcoming week.
dakotanewsnow.com
Feels-like -30°F/-40°F temps blowing through South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Wind Chill Advisories are in effect for much of the area through this morning. Some parts of the region, especially up north, will see those advisories linger until Wednesday and be replaced with Wind Chill Warnings. Feels-like temperatures will be falling into the -30s and even -40s -for much of this upcoming week.
Winter Storm Watch For Sioux Falls Area Later This Week
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for parts of South Dakota, including Sioux Falls, for later this week. A Wind Chill Advisory is also in effect Tuesday Morning. And a Wind Chill Watch from Thursday through Saturday. "Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow...
ifiberone.com
-24 F? Experts say rare arctic front will deliver deadly temps to local region on Wednesday
Temperatures that can kill will consume the region on Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. Meteorologists with the National Weather Service say this week’s cold front isn’t just any weather system, it’s an "arctic front," which is rare for Washington. Weather analysts say the freezing air...
Blizzard conditions possible Wednesday & Thursday
Meteorologist Sven Sundgaard looks at an active week of weather in Minnesota that includes two snowfall events. One of those snowfalls could turn into blizzard conditions due to the brtual cold and high winds set to blow into the state. A winter storm watch is in effect from Wednesday through...
hubcityradio.com
South Dakota power company prepping for potential rolling blackouts because of cold weather this week
PIERRE, S.D.(WNAX)- With arctic air expected to plunge deep into Texas this week, there are concerns again about electric power demands that could be put on the Southwest Power Pool. South Dakota Public Utilities Commissioner Kristie Fiegen serves on an SPP oversight committee. Overload demand by ERCOT, or the Electric...
mitchellnow.com
Winter storm could disrupt Christmas travel plans
Another winter storm system could disrupt Christmas travel plans in parts of South Dakota. A wind chill advisory takes effect at 2 AM on Tuesday morning. That will remain in effect until 10 AM. A winter storm watch takes effect at 6 AM on Wednesday. That will remain in effect until 6 PM on Friday. A wind chill watch takes effect at midnight on Thursday and will remain in effect until 6 PM on Christmas Eve.
Blizzard Traps 70+ Semi Trucks Under Huge Drifts for Days in South Dakota
Conrad QuailClosed roads and heavy loads meant no one was going anywhere.
kotatv.com
South Dakota I-90 opened again after blizzard
Snow and wind cause poor driving conditions Thursday and Friday
Siouxland saw some poor driving conditions for Thursday and Friday.
oilcity.news
‘Life-threatening’ windchills as low as minus 65 degrees coming to Wyoming; mountains to see up to foot of snow
CASPER, Wyo. — Areas of Wyoming could see some extremely cold windchills this week as an Arctic cold front moves into the region. “Extremely dangerous and life-threatening windchills” are expected in southeast Wyoming from 5 p.m. Wednesday until 11 a.m. Friday, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. Windchills as low as minus 65 degrees are possible, with the most dangerous windchills expected Wednesday night and Thursday morning.
We South Dakotans Need to Lay Off Our Holiday Libations, Here’s Why
The holiday season in South Dakota is known for being the most wonderful time of the year. That can be said for a number of different reasons, with the possible exception of maybe traveling by automobile. If you've ever packed up the clan and hit the holiday road over the...
dakotanewsnow.com
Snow and winds creating dangerous road conditions
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Tough weather conditions have forced road closures and no-travel advisories for most of the state. Even in Sioux Falls, drivers were having a tough time Thursday with the snow and wind. Although Sioux Falls has been spared from much of the blizzard conditions...
dakotanewsnow.com
Penalties mount for those who illegally dump snow
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind the public and commercial snow removal operators that it is illegal to place or dump excess snow on highway right-of-way, which includes driving surfaces, shoulders, and ditches. “The recent snowstorm across South Dakota this...
NBCMontana
Busy weather pattern begins tonight with snow & cold; travel impacts into next week likely
A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect through noon Monday for the West Glacier Region. Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches at Marias Pass, 2 to 5 inches West Glacier. Northeast winds up to 35 mph blowing snow and reducing visibilities. Bitterly cold wind chill values of -15 to -30 degrees expected Sunday morning and Monday morning.
dakotanewsnow.com
Denver Air the sole airline to propose services in Pierre & Watertown
PIERRE & WATERTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Denver Air Connection was the only airline to bid service in Watertown and Pierre airports. Denver Air Connection submitted its proposal to provide air service from Pierre and Watertown to the Denver International Airport, Chicago O’hare, and Minneapolis. “Although we were...
Pheasant hunting season passes halfway point
After harvesting more than 1-million pheasants last season, hunters are seeing no shortage of birds this fall in South Dakota.
