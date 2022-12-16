ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Pierre, SD

An updated look at snowfall prediction

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Last week’s system not only brought inches of snow to KELOLAND, but feet of snow in western, central and south-central South Dakota. And we shouldn’t forget about the ice in eastern KELOLAND at the beginning. Roads and interstates are still being mopped up as travel is remaining hazardous. It was a week that will be remembered by many for years to come.
Snow, blizzard conditions returning to South Dakota (Audio)

WATERTOWN, S.D.–It looks like central and eastern South Dakota will see a second blizzard in as many weeks. Blizzard conditions are expected to develop Wednesday night into Thursday morning and continue into Saturday. KWAT News talked with National Weather Service forecaster Ryan Leak…. As far as snowfall amounts go…
Snow and cold weather a reminder for car safety

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The blizzard conditions South Dakota saw last week are gone. But the snow it left still remains, and even colder temperatures are on their way for later this week. It’s a good time now to make sure you have what you need in your vehicle to stay safe.
Snow, brutal cold coming

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Wind Chill Advisories are in effect for much of the area for through this morning. Some parts of the region, especially up north, will see those advisories linger until Wednesday and be replaced with Wind Chill Warnings. Feels-like temperatures will be falling into the 30s and even 40s below zero for much of this upcoming week.
Feels-like -30°F/-40°F temps blowing through South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Wind Chill Advisories are in effect for much of the area through this morning. Some parts of the region, especially up north, will see those advisories linger until Wednesday and be replaced with Wind Chill Warnings. Feels-like temperatures will be falling into the -30s and even -40s -for much of this upcoming week.
Winter storm could disrupt Christmas travel plans

Another winter storm system could disrupt Christmas travel plans in parts of South Dakota. A wind chill advisory takes effect at 2 AM on Tuesday morning. That will remain in effect until 10 AM. A winter storm watch takes effect at 6 AM on Wednesday. That will remain in effect until 6 PM on Friday. A wind chill watch takes effect at midnight on Thursday and will remain in effect until 6 PM on Christmas Eve.
‘Life-threatening’ windchills as low as minus 65 degrees coming to Wyoming; mountains to see up to foot of snow

CASPER, Wyo. — Areas of Wyoming could see some extremely cold windchills this week as an Arctic cold front moves into the region. “Extremely dangerous and life-threatening windchills” are expected in southeast Wyoming from 5 p.m. Wednesday until 11 a.m. Friday, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. Windchills as low as minus 65 degrees are possible, with the most dangerous windchills expected Wednesday night and Thursday morning.
Snow and winds creating dangerous road conditions

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Tough weather conditions have forced road closures and no-travel advisories for most of the state. Even in Sioux Falls, drivers were having a tough time Thursday with the snow and wind. Although Sioux Falls has been spared from much of the blizzard conditions...
Penalties mount for those who illegally dump snow

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind the public and commercial snow removal operators that it is illegal to place or dump excess snow on highway right-of-way, which includes driving surfaces, shoulders, and ditches. “The recent snowstorm across South Dakota this...
Denver Air the sole airline to propose services in Pierre & Watertown

PIERRE & WATERTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Denver Air Connection was the only airline to bid service in Watertown and Pierre airports. Denver Air Connection submitted its proposal to provide air service from Pierre and Watertown to the Denver International Airport, Chicago O’hare, and Minneapolis. “Although we were...
