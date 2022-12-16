ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNN

The Associated Press

2026 World Cup hosts take diplomatic handover from Qatar

LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — A diplomatic delegation from the three host countries of the 2026 World Cup were in Qatar on Sunday for a handover ceremony ahead of the final between France and Argentina. The United States, Mexico and Canada will stage soccer’s biggest event in less than 3½...
The Jewish Press

Washington Post Pushing Ukrainian Anti-Israel Propaganda Using Jews

Here’s some unbiased Sunday morning reporting courtesy of The Washington Post (Ukrainian Jews grapple with Israel’s tepid support as Iran aids Russia):. “After praying on a recent Shabbat in Kyiv’s oldest synagogue, David, 56 … fumed when asked about Israel, his home for more than two decades, and about its limited support for Ukraine — a stance that seems increasingly odd given the deepening alliance between Russia and Iran, whose leaders have repeatedly called for Israel’s destruction and are supporting Moscow’s war effort by supplying drones and missiles.
The Jewish Press

A Thousand Moroccan & French Jewish 12th Graders Celebrate in Jerusalem, Urged to Make Aliyah

Following the Abraham Accords and the signing of the peace agreement between Israel and Morocco, it now can be disclosed that twelfth graders from a Jewish school in Casablanca participated in a week-long visit to Israel during which the students looked at offers to continue their studies in Israeli institutions of higher education after high school.
The Jewish Press

Blossoming Bahrain-Israel Ties on Display as Arab State Fetes its National Day in Tel Aviv

The deepening peace and collaboration between Israel and its new Arab allies as a result of the Abraham Accords was evident on Thursday in Tel Aviv, at an event hosted by Bahrain’s embassy in Israel at the Hilton Grand Ballroom to celebrate Bahrain National Day. While Bahrain declared independence on Aug. 15, 1971, every Dec. 16 and 17 the Kingdom of Bahrain recognizes the coronation of its first emir, Isa Bin Salman Al Khalifa, as the date of its true birth as a modern nation-state.
The Jewish Press

Arab Killed Stealing Israeli Cop’s Gun, UN Official Condemns Israel

The United Nations Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, Tor Wennesland, has condemned an Israeli police officer for shooting and killing an Arab terrorist who wrestled with him while trying to steal his weapon. Wennesland didn’t bother to check his facts before tweeting his acceptance of the Palestinian...
NBC Sports

Here's How Much Money Each Team Made at FIFA World Cup

Argentina outlasted France in one of the best FIFA World Cup Finals of all time on Sunday. Lionel Messi and Co.’s reward for the thrilling triumph in Qatar was the most prestigious trophy in all of soccer…as well as a massive payday. With the penalty shootout victory, La...
The Jewish Press

Iran Withdraws More Forces from Syria

Iran has withdrawn a portion of its forces that are currently based in Syria, according to a report by Intelligence Online, quoted by The Syrian Observer. According to a report on the website, “entire groups of Zeinabiyoun Fatemiyoun militias, made up of Shiite fighters from Pakistan and Afghanistan, have returned to Iran’s most tense provinces, Sistan and Baluchistan.
CNN

CNN visits infamous Snake Island. See what we found

At the start of the war, as Russian troops attempted to take over Snake Island in the Black Sea, Ukrainian troops fired back the now infamous retort: "Russian warship, go f**k yourself." CNN's Will Ripley secured an exclusive visit to Snake Island to see what has happened to this strategically significant location in the Russia-Ukraine war.
BBC

Netherlands slavery: Saying sorry leaves Dutch divided

The Netherlands has apologised for its colonial past and the enslavement and exploration mandated by the Dutch state during the 17th-19th centuries. Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said that slavery must be recognised in "the clearest terms" as "a crime against humanity". The speech in The Hague on Monday came...
AFP

As Peru unrest ebbs, stranded tourists make way to safety

Protests dwindled in intensity in Peru on Saturday and thousands of tourists trapped in the interior boarded planes to escape unrest as President Dina Boluarte again vowed that she would not step down. Boluarte, the lawyer who assumed the reins of the country December 7 after leftist President Pedro Castillo tried to dissolve Congress and rule by decree, only to be ousted and thrown in jail, again insisted that she would not bend to protesters and step down.
The Guardian

Russia-Ukraine war at a glance: what we know on day 301 of the invasion

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is expected to visit the White House and the US Capitol on Wednesday, though security concerns could force a change in plans, two sources familiar with the planning said Tuesday. The trip, which would be Zelenskiy’s first known foreign visit since Russia invaded Ukraine. President...
CNN

CNN

