Memphis, TN

actionnews5.com

Homicide arrest in Frayser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was found dead in Frayser in early December. Memphis police Department responded to a shooting on Dessa Drive at 7:10p.m. on December 10. According to police, they found Allen Lawson who was dead due to a gunshot wound when they arrived. Mary Lawson was...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

1 killed, 2 hurt in separate overnight shootings in Memphis area

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three shootings within hours apart left two people injured and one person dead early Tuesday. Police responded to the first shooting around 1:30 a.m. on the 900 block of Leacrest in Southwest Memphis. Police say the victim was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries. An hour later, Memphis […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Young guns: More children carrying deadly weapons

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 13-year-old caught with an AK-47 style rifle. A 14-year-old with a loaded pistol. A 15-year-old flashing a 20-gauge shotgun. Police report far too many children were caught with guns on the streets of Memphis this year and even more used those weapons to commit crimes. WREG is committed to creating a […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

MPD investigates shooting that left woman injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting took place on Victor Drive leaving one woman injured. Around 2:40 a.m., Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting on Tuesday. A woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition, says police. MPD says the suspect drove away in a red Chevy Trailblazer.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Man killed after shooting in Westwood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting in Westwood that killed a man. According to MPD, a 21-year-old man was taken to the hospital in critical condition after a shooting on Leacrest Avenue around 1:30 a.m. He did not survive the injuries and died at the...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Suspect charged in fatal shooting of man found dead in parking lot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man has been charged with the slaying of a man who was found dead in a parking lot near Airways Boulevard in September. Police say that on Sept. 25, a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds was found dead next to a black, four-door Dodge Avenger that was parked inside Directors Plaza.
MEMPHIS, TN
desotocountynews.com

Olive Branch Police arrest man for shoplifting

On Friday, Dec. 16, at approximately 7:01 p.m., Olive Branch police officers responded to Academy Sports in reference to a shoplifting in progress. Officers apprehended one man, identified as Glenn Evans Shipp. The other unidentified person fled the scene. Officers were able to recover over $2,000.00 worth of merchandise the...
OLIVE BRANCH, MS
actionnews5.com

Memphis man arrested, accused of train heist

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police arrested Demarcus Anderson for his involvement in a train robbery. On December 18, a CSX Railroad special agent was patrolling the rail yard at 1493 Holmes St. The agent noticed tires stacked up against the building that had been taken from a boxcar. He...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Former Memphis business owner pleads guilty to theft

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -The Tennessee Department of Revenue has led an investigation against the former business owner, Max Suh, which led to his guilty plea of theft and property on December 19. According to the Tennessee Department of Revenue, this charge came from Suh’s failure to remit sales tax collected...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Accused mastermind in Young Dolph murder in court

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two of the four men charged in the high-profile murder case of Memphis rapper Young Dolph made separate appearances Friday in Criminal Court Division Seven.              Jermarcus Johnson and Hernandez Govan are both facing conspiracy charges. Govan, the man prosecutors say was the mastermind behind the plot to murder the rapper and allegedly hired […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man shot in South Memphis, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was critically injured after being shot in South Memphis, according to Memphis Police. Officers responded to a shooting in the 300 block of Essex on Dec. 18 just after 7:30 p.m. The victim was taken to Methodist University in critical condition, police said. The...
MEMPHIS, TN
BET

Man Charged In The Fatal Shooting Of Memphis Rapper, Snootie Wild

A 22-year-old man is now in police custody for the murder of Memphis rapper Snootie Wild. According to Action News 5, Ivory Duke Williams was arrested by Houston Police on Wednesday (Dec. 14). The family of the rapper, born LePreston Porter III, say they provided evidence to Houston Police of...
HOUSTON, TX

