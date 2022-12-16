Read full article on original website
actionnews5.com
Homicide arrest in Frayser
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was found dead in Frayser in early December. Memphis police Department responded to a shooting on Dessa Drive at 7:10p.m. on December 10. According to police, they found Allen Lawson who was dead due to a gunshot wound when they arrived. Mary Lawson was...
1 killed, 2 hurt in separate overnight shootings in Memphis area
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three shootings within hours apart left two people injured and one person dead early Tuesday. Police responded to the first shooting around 1:30 a.m. on the 900 block of Leacrest in Southwest Memphis. Police say the victim was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries. An hour later, Memphis […]
localmemphis.com
Memphis, Nashville tie for number of incidents where police fire guns
This year, the TBI has reported 48 incidents in Tennessee where police officers have fired their weapons at people. In total, 8 have taken place in Shelby County.
Young guns: More children carrying deadly weapons
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 13-year-old caught with an AK-47 style rifle. A 14-year-old with a loaded pistol. A 15-year-old flashing a 20-gauge shotgun. Police report far too many children were caught with guns on the streets of Memphis this year and even more used those weapons to commit crimes. WREG is committed to creating a […]
actionnews5.com
Family shares disturbing details of Arkansas boy’s death, discovery under house
MORO, Ark. (WMC) - An Arkansas mother and her boyfriend are behind bars tonight after a five-year-old boy’s body was discovered in his home. His six-year-old sister is being treated for several injuries in Memphis. This all happened in Moro, Arkansas, in Lee County just over an hour west...
actionnews5.com
‘I have no feeling in my heart’: Memphis mom mourns teen daughter slain in shooting near Kirby High
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Just two days after her daughter’s untimely death, a Memphis mother is speaking out about the violence our city faces. “I ain’t never felt this, but honestly, my mind knows it happened, but honestly, I have no feeling in my heart,” Irene Douglas said. “It’s like I’m numb.”
actionnews5.com
MPD investigates shooting that left woman injured
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting took place on Victor Drive leaving one woman injured. Around 2:40 a.m., Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting on Tuesday. A woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition, says police. MPD says the suspect drove away in a red Chevy Trailblazer.
actionnews5.com
Man killed after shooting in Westwood
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting in Westwood that killed a man. According to MPD, a 21-year-old man was taken to the hospital in critical condition after a shooting on Leacrest Avenue around 1:30 a.m. He did not survive the injuries and died at the...
actionnews5.com
Suspect charged in fatal shooting of man found dead in parking lot
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man has been charged with the slaying of a man who was found dead in a parking lot near Airways Boulevard in September. Police say that on Sept. 25, a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds was found dead next to a black, four-door Dodge Avenger that was parked inside Directors Plaza.
Woman shot, critically injured in Berclair area; suspect on the run, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was critically injured after being shot overnight near the Berclair area. Memphis Police responded to a shooting in the 1200 block of Victor Drive at 2:40 a.m. on Tuesday. The victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition. The suspect fled in a...
Man wanted in deadly shooting that killed 2 teens, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is wanted for a deadly double shooting that killed two teenagers. On Dec. 17 at approximately 1:10 a.m., a Memphis Police officer was on a traffic stop when a 2016 Chevrolet Cruze pulled up alongside the squad car. The driver exited the vehicle and...
actionnews5.com
Man arrested after carjacking, kidnapping, ramming into sheriff’s car, says SCSO
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was kidnapped and robbed on December 16, and one suspect was later arrested. Shelby County Sheriff’s Officers chased Devon Flowers on foot days after the crime and arrested him, according to the affidavit. SCSO says the victim was inside his 2014 Nissan Pathfinder...
desotocountynews.com
Olive Branch Police arrest man for shoplifting
On Friday, Dec. 16, at approximately 7:01 p.m., Olive Branch police officers responded to Academy Sports in reference to a shoplifting in progress. Officers apprehended one man, identified as Glenn Evans Shipp. The other unidentified person fled the scene. Officers were able to recover over $2,000.00 worth of merchandise the...
actionnews5.com
Memphis man arrested, accused of train heist
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police arrested Demarcus Anderson for his involvement in a train robbery. On December 18, a CSX Railroad special agent was patrolling the rail yard at 1493 Holmes St. The agent noticed tires stacked up against the building that had been taken from a boxcar. He...
actionnews5.com
Justice Review Unit will investigate future officer-involved shootings in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In the wake of Friday night’s shooting involving another Memphis police officer, Shelby County District Attorney is seeking additional outside assistance to slow the troubling trend. Because of the spike, DA Steve Mulroy is considering utilizing the newly created Justice Review Unit to handle these...
actionnews5.com
Former Memphis business owner pleads guilty to theft
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -The Tennessee Department of Revenue has led an investigation against the former business owner, Max Suh, which led to his guilty plea of theft and property on December 19. According to the Tennessee Department of Revenue, this charge came from Suh’s failure to remit sales tax collected...
actionnews5.com
MPD investigating shooting near Kirby High School that leaves 2 juveniles dead
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that has left two juveniles dead on Saturday morning, according to police. Officers responded to a shooting at East Raines Road and Kirby Parkway at 1:09 a.m., according to police. An officer was at a traffic stop when a...
Accused mastermind in Young Dolph murder in court
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two of the four men charged in the high-profile murder case of Memphis rapper Young Dolph made separate appearances Friday in Criminal Court Division Seven. Jermarcus Johnson and Hernandez Govan are both facing conspiracy charges. Govan, the man prosecutors say was the mastermind behind the plot to murder the rapper and allegedly hired […]
Man shot in South Memphis, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was critically injured after being shot in South Memphis, according to Memphis Police. Officers responded to a shooting in the 300 block of Essex on Dec. 18 just after 7:30 p.m. The victim was taken to Methodist University in critical condition, police said. The...
BET
Man Charged In The Fatal Shooting Of Memphis Rapper, Snootie Wild
A 22-year-old man is now in police custody for the murder of Memphis rapper Snootie Wild. According to Action News 5, Ivory Duke Williams was arrested by Houston Police on Wednesday (Dec. 14). The family of the rapper, born LePreston Porter III, say they provided evidence to Houston Police of...
