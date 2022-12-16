Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. This week marked the first Feature Drop since the arrival of the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, and accordingly, many of the changes included were exclusive to that particular phone. That said, anyone still relying on an older Pixel as their daily driver hasn't been left out in the cold. Alongside new wallpapers and changes to some crucial settings on Android, Google is also bringing some Pixel 7 tools to the Camera app, just days after overhauling macro mode on its latest flagship.

10 DAYS AGO