Read full article on original website
Related
iPhone 15 vs iPhone 14: Biggest upgrades to expect
Apple's rumored to make a whole bunch of upgrades to the iPhone 15. Here's how the new iPhone could compare to the iPhone 14.
Apple iPad (10th Gen) Review: Ten Generations In And Still Going Strong
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Ten models in, it’s highly unlikely that the original iPad line will be slowing down anytime soon. Even though I’ve been spoiled by other models, like the iPad Air and iPad Pro series, I somehow find myself always going back to the original. The Apple iPad (10th generation) may be competing against its siblings for that coveted title of best tablet on the market, but after using it for a couple of months, I subsequently realized it’s a powerful, all-around computing device. Whether...
Engadget
Apple’s latest iPad drops to $399 at Amazon
Some 256GB models are also discounted. Save on Samsung for the holidays. All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra could blow away iPhone 14 Pro Max — here's why
Galaxy S23 Ultra rumors point to several ways Samsung's flagship could beat the iPhone 14 Pro Max.
The Verge
You can get the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro for its lowest price yet at Best Buy
Kicking our deals post off this week, you can find the Bluetooth-exclusive model of the 45mm Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro discounted to $379.99 at Best Buy in the titanium gray color. You can also find the black model discounted to around $399 at Amazon and Best Buy. The Watch 5 Pro may be a little bit chunky, but it has a larger screen and improved battery life over the standard model. While the touch bezel will never be quite as good as a physical rotating bezel, the raised edge on the 5 Pro thankfully makes navigating the menus on this Android smartwatch a little less painful. Read our review.
Forget Galaxy S22: Future Samsung phones could use entire screen as fingerprint reader
Samsung is reportedly developing an in-display fingerprint reader that reads three fingerprints at once.
PC Magazine
Save When You Buy a Samsung Galaxy Tablet at Best Buy
Right now at Best Buy, you can save when purchasing a Samsung Galaxy tablet(Opens in a new window) for yourself or a loved one this holiday season. If you already own a Samsung product, then you’re familiar with their superb processing power, user-friendliness, long lasting battery life, and wide range of available apps. These tablets exemplify those characteristics, plus they’re incredibly versatile, allowing you to get a lot done whether it’s work, play, or a bit of both.
More Galaxy devices receive the One UI 5 (Android 13) update on schedule
Samsung has started rolling out its One UI 5 to four more phones, with one being ahead of schedule, and the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite being among them, as well. The Galaxy M22, while not being mentioned to receive the new update, has begun to receive it in Europe.
Folding MacBook with OLED display expected alongside folding iPhone update
Apple's reported to be making a massive foldable Mac – and a folding iPad is still in development too
28 Amazon products our readers couldn’t stop buying in 2022
From Swedish dishcloths to AirTags, check out the 20 products on Amazon Underscored readers loved most in 2022.
Android Headlines
New Samsung fingerprint tech is "2.5 billion times more secure"
Samsung is working on a revolutionary fingerprint-based biometric authentication technology for mobile devices. This technology will allow the simultaneous scanning of multiple fingerprints through a smartphone or tablet display. The entire screen can read your fingerprint data. The company claims it to be 2.5 billion times more secure than the existing solutions.
Engadget
Google's Nest WiFi Pro routers are up to 17 percent off right now
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. The new mesh...
The best sales to shop today: Yeti, Xbox, Dyson and more
Today, you’ll find a deal on batteries, discounted refurbished Roombas and savings on a range of Yeti drinkware from Amazon. All that and more below.
CNET
Snag Exclusive CNET Deals on Google Nest Devices at Wellbots
If you deal with dead spots and buffering in your home, want a speaker you can control with your voice or need a camera to keep eyes on your home when you're gone, you will want to check out the exclusive savings available for CNET readers on Google Nest devices. Not only are the following devices on sale when you apply the promo code at checkout, but you'll also receive free shipping as well.
Keep your iPhone 14 safe and stylish with these great leather cases
Leather smartphone cases offer the best of both worlds: they add protection to help avoid accidental cracks and scuffs, and they look really good doing it. There’s plenty of options on the market for Apple’s iPhone 14 line, but the question is: which ones are the best?
Phone Arena
Motorola sets a launch event for December 15 when it may reveal two phones from the Edge 40 series
Motorola has announced a launch event for December 15, when we may bear witness to two new products. The news came through their official Weibo (translated source) account, where they shared a teaser image, on which two phones are visible. It’s highly likely that the reveal will be centered around...
Latest Google Camera update catches older Pixel phones up on features
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. This week marked the first Feature Drop since the arrival of the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, and accordingly, many of the changes included were exclusive to that particular phone. That said, anyone still relying on an older Pixel as their daily driver hasn't been left out in the cold. Alongside new wallpapers and changes to some crucial settings on Android, Google is also bringing some Pixel 7 tools to the Camera app, just days after overhauling macro mode on its latest flagship.
Google Pixel Fold animations offer best look at the foldable yet
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. At this point, it’s an open secret that Google is working on its very first folding phone, which will presumably be called Google Pixel Fold. We’ve already had a good look at what we can expect from the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 competitor thanks to leaks, and now, some newly surfaced renders give us the closest look at the upcoming folding phone yet.
TechRadar
Microsoft is reportedly planning a one-stop 'super app' for all your needs
Microsoft is reportedly considering turning its attention to an all-in-one “super app” that would see it challenging Apple and Google’s dominance in the mobile search space. According to reports by The Information (opens in new tab), the app could combine shopping, messaging, web search, and news feeds,...
xrOS or realityOS? Here’s what Apple’s Mixed Reality headset could feature
Early this year, Apple filed a trademark for realityOS via one of its shell companies. With that, reports about the Cupertino company planning to use this name as the official operating system for its upcoming Mixed Reality headset floated the internet. Then, last week, Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman said Apple would likely use the term xrOS instead, and it would mean something like “extended reality.”
CNN
1M+
Followers
179K+
Post
1098M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 0