Canadian documentary veteran Jane Jankovic is stepping down from TVO after close to 30 years with the broadcaster. Jankovic, whose official title is executive producer of documentaries for the Ontario public broadcaster, will mark her final day on Dec. 31. In a letter to staff seen by Variety, the exec notes she is leaving due to personal reasons. “My health is stable but I’m ready to slow down,” she wrote. Notably, she also reveals that the TVO documentary team “will not be considering new proposals” until April or May, which is when a new executive producer is expected to be in situ....

1 DAY AGO