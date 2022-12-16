ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNN

EW.com

Kindred star Micah Stock on Kevin's dynamic with Dana and his season 1 finale predicament

WARNING: This post contains spoilers from Kindred season 1. Kevin Franklin (Micah Stock) found himself living his nightmare in the Kindred season 1 finale. As the series begins, Kevin is immediately drawn to LA transplant and aspiring soap writer Dana James (Mallori Johnson). Their budding romance gets complicated when Dana uncontrollably starts getting pulled into the past, and Kevin steps up to be her partner on the wild journey. Kevin's biggest worry as they venture into the past and are separated from one another is that he'll get left there alone — which is exactly how the first season ends.
CNN

Hollywood Minute: 'Book Club' sequel first look

The female ensemble heads to Italy in the upcoming comedy, the first trailer Christopher Nolan's latest epic, and a look and listen at NAMM's Make Music Winter event. Rick Damigella reports.
Entertainment Weekly

Harvey Guillén reveals how Puss in Boots: The Last Wish changed his life

Harvey Guillén never knew that signing on to play an eccentric orphaned dog in an animated movie would change his life. But when the What We Do in the Shadows breakout star was cast to voice Perrito in Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, he not only learned a valuable lesson that impacted him offscreen, he also became a crucial part of the Shrek universe as a whole.
Variety

Canadian Documentary Veteran Jane Jankovic Exiting TVO After Almost 30 Years (EXCLUSIVE)

Canadian documentary veteran Jane Jankovic is stepping down from TVO after close to 30 years with the broadcaster. Jankovic, whose official title is executive producer of documentaries for the Ontario public broadcaster, will mark her final day on Dec. 31. In a letter to staff seen by Variety, the exec notes she is leaving due to personal reasons. “My health is stable but I’m ready to slow down,” she wrote. Notably, she also reveals that the TVO documentary team “will not be considering new proposals” until April or May, which is when a new executive producer is expected to be in situ....
CNN

CNN

