musictimes.com
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Suicide Note Found: Dancer Opened Up About This Before Death
Stephen "tWitch" Boss left a suicide note that reportedly detailed his past struggles. tWitch checked into the Oak Tree Inn - which is a few minutes away from his Los Angeles home - on Monday. The motel staff had to enter his room the next day after he failed to check out at 11 a.m.
Sonya Eddy, star of 'General Hospital,' dead at 55
Sonya Eddy, a veteran actress best known for her performance as nurse Epiphany Johnson on the soap opera "General Hospital," has died, the show announced in a tribute post.
James Cameron ends 'Titanic' door debate that had Keke Palmer up in arms
Director James Cameron put an end to the debate of whether Jack and Rose could have both survived on the floating door at the end of of "Titanic," a controversy that has plagued many, including actress and singer Keke Palmer.
EW.com
Kindred star Micah Stock on Kevin's dynamic with Dana and his season 1 finale predicament
WARNING: This post contains spoilers from Kindred season 1. Kevin Franklin (Micah Stock) found himself living his nightmare in the Kindred season 1 finale. As the series begins, Kevin is immediately drawn to LA transplant and aspiring soap writer Dana James (Mallori Johnson). Their budding romance gets complicated when Dana uncontrollably starts getting pulled into the past, and Kevin steps up to be her partner on the wild journey. Kevin's biggest worry as they venture into the past and are separated from one another is that he'll get left there alone — which is exactly how the first season ends.
Hollywood Minute: 'Book Club' sequel first look
The female ensemble heads to Italy in the upcoming comedy, the first trailer Christopher Nolan's latest epic, and a look and listen at NAMM's Make Music Winter event. Rick Damigella reports.
The best and worst TV endings of 2022, from 'Better Call Saul' to 'Killing Eve'
To win a gold medal in Olympic sports like diving or gymnastics, the key last step is to stick the landing. That's also true for TV series, which, however popular they might have been at their apex, can leave a sour aftertaste if they mess up their finales.
People Are Sharing Popular Movie Tropes That Defined The Past Decade, But Will Make A Film Feel Verrry Dated In 25 Years
Can't wait till the "well, THAT just happened" style of comedy is over.
Harvey Guillén reveals how Puss in Boots: The Last Wish changed his life
Harvey Guillén never knew that signing on to play an eccentric orphaned dog in an animated movie would change his life. But when the What We Do in the Shadows breakout star was cast to voice Perrito in Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, he not only learned a valuable lesson that impacted him offscreen, he also became a crucial part of the Shrek universe as a whole.
Tom Cruise one-ups himself with new daring stunt
Tom Cruise does another do-it-himself movie stunt and this one is a doozy. CNN's Jeanne Moos has the behind-the-scenes video.
Canadian Documentary Veteran Jane Jankovic Exiting TVO After Almost 30 Years (EXCLUSIVE)
Canadian documentary veteran Jane Jankovic is stepping down from TVO after close to 30 years with the broadcaster. Jankovic, whose official title is executive producer of documentaries for the Ontario public broadcaster, will mark her final day on Dec. 31. In a letter to staff seen by Variety, the exec notes she is leaving due to personal reasons. “My health is stable but I’m ready to slow down,” she wrote. Notably, she also reveals that the TVO documentary team “will not be considering new proposals” until April or May, which is when a new executive producer is expected to be in situ....
CNN
