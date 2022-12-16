Read full article on original website
A Patriot
3d ago
I could care less..did not waste electricity watching her the first time and will not bother this time..she is dangerous for Maine along with her party.
Reply
3
Related
observer-me.com
Growing political gulf could further drive ‘Two Maines’ apart in the Legislature
Whether or not you think there are “Two Maines,” it may look like it in the new Legislature. When the body begins regular business next month, about 70 percent of members living in Maine’s most urban counties will be Democrats and 70 percent in the more rural areas will be Republicans.
mainepublic.org
New property tax relief for Maine seniors is quite popular
A new tax relief program for Maine homeowners over the age of 65 has proven to be quite popular in its first year. The program allows Maine homeowners age 65 and older to have their property taxes frozen at the previous year's levels, as long as they meet a few requirements. Applications closed earlier this month.
Maine lawmakers scramble to salvage relief plan
(The Center Square) – Maine’s leaders are trying to revive Democratic Gov. Janet Mills' stalled energy relief plan that was blocked by Republican lawmakers who claimed the process was too rushed. On Wednesday, a legislative committee will hear testimony on a reworked proposal calling for spending $398 million...
wabi.tv
Drew Gattine stepping down as Maine Democratic Party Chair
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Maine Democratic Party Chair Drew Gattine said he will not seek another term as party chair. Gattine says whoever takes the reins next year will have a great opportunity. He was elected chair last year after serving four terms in the Maine House and being termed...
It Was Once Illegal in Maine to Speak or Teach French in School
If you dig into the history of any state across the country, you're bound to find some pretty strange old laws. Believe it or not, some are still on the books and active but many of them have been repealed over the years thanks to lawmakers catching up with the times. One of those hard-to-believe laws that once existed was the firm outlawing of teaching and speaking French in schools in Maine.
WGME
Gov. Mills urges lawmakers to pass heating help plan quickly
Maine lawmakers are still trying to find a way to help with heating your home this winter. Governor Janet Mills reacted last week to a proposal that would dramatically scale back who gets those checks from the state. Under the governor's original $474 million plan, more than 850,000 Mainers making...
foxbangor.com
Lawmakers announce public hearing to discuss emergency heating assistance
STATEWIDE — Governor Mills’ initial heating and housing plan was blocked earlier this month by a handful of senate republicans. Now like minded democrats and republicans have announced temporary appointments to the legislature’s Appropriations and Financial Affairs Committee. That committee is preparing for the first public hearing...
Here’s How Much Maine’s Minimum Wage Will Increase to in 2023
One of the highest state minimum wage rates in the country is about to get an increase once the clock strikes 2023. The Maine Department of Labor is reminding businesses that the state's minimum wage rate will increase to $13.80 an hour starting January 1. This jumps up from the current rate of $12.80.
WGME
Bangor High School will pilot a Wabanaki language and history course
BANGOR (BDN) -- Bangor High School will pilot a one-semester Wabanaki language, history and culture course this spring, after recruiting a member of the Aroostook Band of Mi’kmaqs with expertise in teaching endangered Native languages to teach the course. The course will start a few months after a report...
southarkansassun.com
$450 Relief Checks Proposed in Governor Mills’ Heating Assistance Package
Governor Janet Mills of Maine has proposed a $474 million emergency winter energy relief plan that aims to help struggling residents during the winter season. The plan includes $450 checks for qualified residents, as well as an additional $50 million for home heating assistance programs and $21 million for emergency housing programs.
4 Great Burger Places in Maine
Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Maine and you love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Maine that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely check them out.
This Tourist Town Named the Most Family-Friendly in Maine, but Would Mainers Agree?
One very iconic Maine town made an exclusive list in regard to its family-friendly community and attractions. Popular website Travel Pulse released its list of the most family friendly cities in each state. The venerable Bar Harbor got the nod for Maine. This is a little of what Travel Pulse...
Well Known Maine Nightclub Closing Its Doors Permanently
While Maine has a lot of great restaurants and bars, the state does not have very many legit nightclubs. Now, it is about to have one fewer. According to WABI, Bangor's Half Acre Nightclub will soon close its doors for good. The announcement was made by Patrick Brann, the club's...
WGME
Maine town returns its nativity scene to Main Street following uproar
BUCKSPORT (BDN) -- A nativity scene that has been displayed in downtown Bucksport for decades was put back up last week after its brief hiatus caused uproar in town. The town installed the municipally owned plastic baby Jesus along Main Street Friday after the Town Council decided it would make space for other non-Christian holiday displays.
WGME
'It's just critically important:' Bangor High School to teach course on Mi'kmaq language
BANGOR (WGME) -- Students will soon get a unique opportunity to learn more about the history and culture of Maine. This spring, Bangor High School will offer a Mi'kmaq language course. The Mi'kmaqs are a Wabanaki tribe. The course is a pilot program, which will also include Wabanaki history and...
My Maine License Plate Number Has Been in My Family For Almost 60 Years
My license plate number is not what you would see on a typical plate in Maine. It's a standard passenger car plate that has been in my family for almost 50 years. Standard Maine plates issued today use four numbers and two letters, like 1234 AB. Mine has five numbers with a dash and no letters. 33-375 is not a vanity plate, but it's a standard passenger car Maine license plate number that was originally issued in 1964 before I was born. This is the plate number given to my grandfather and it has stayed in my family ever since. You might wonder how.
high-profile.com
Newly Redeveloped Center in Maine to Welcome National Retailer
Waterville, ME – Grossman Development Group (GDG) announced it has signed Old Navy to a long-term lease at JFK Plaza in Waterville. The property has undergone a significant redevelopment over the past three years through property improvements and leasing activity. Old Navy is the newest lease at the shopping center with additional announcements planned for Q1 2023.
If a Snowplow Hits Your Mailbox in Maine, Does the Town or State Have to Replace It?
We've all seen them on the side of the roads after a storm. A mailbox tilted to the side, pulled off its mount, or worse yet, completely knocked over and buried in the snow. This isn't the work of kids playing mailbox baseball and knocking mailboxes off the bats. This is what's left of mailboxes after being hit by the snowplow as it cleared the road. It can be a frustrating situation.
wabi.tv
Strong Storm System By Friday
Scattered snow filled back into the Bangor area and will continue overnight. We continue to see scattered snow showers overnight and remain mostly cloudy headed into tomorrow. Snow tapers off for Bangor and south this morning, but snow continues in northern Maine. Updated: Dec. 18, 2022 at 6:33 AM EST.
A military veteran from Maine asks the community for help
MAINE, USA — A few months ago we shared Stacie Hardy's story as part of our Let's Talk About It, Suicide Special. She is a Navy veteran, originally from Bangor, who experienced sexual assault in the military and tried to take her own life because of the pain it caused her, and now things are becoming more challenging for Hardy.
Comments / 4