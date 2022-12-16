ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naples, FL

Convicted felon arrested in overnight Naples crash

By Kaitlyn Snook
 4 days ago
Collier County Sheriff's Office arrested a convicted felon and recovered several narcotics after a vehicle pursuit in Naples.

According to CCSO, Holley Delton Jones of Lehigh Acres was driving on Wiggins Pass Road near U.S. 41 around midnight Thursday. Deputies attempted to pull Jones over for a traffic violation, but he fled the area.

Jones accelerated his vehicle and drove recklessly through traffic and a parking lot to elude deputies.

After a brief pursuit, a deputy was able to maneuver his patrol vehicle against Jones' and bring him to a stop. Jones was then taken into custody.

Inside Jones’ vehicle, deputies found 5.73 grams of the deadly opioid fentanyl, 6.75 grams of heroin and 15.16 grams of crack cocaine. The search also found numerous prescription drugs.

CCSO arrest records show Jones was sentenced to five years in prison in 2009 for trafficking ecstasy.

