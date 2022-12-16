Read full article on original website
Related
"Can I have a towel?" Lost neighborhood boy found when he got chilly in neighbor's pool, didn't want to walk home wet
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. When I was a kid I lived next-door to a family who had an above ground pool. It was nothing fancy, maybe about twenty feet around with a little metal deck attached to the side that, as I look back, was way more rickety than I would have appreciated in adulthood.
Astronaut shares the profound 'big lie' he realized after seeing the Earth from space
This change in perspective could change humanity.
ktalnews.com
Still need a last-minute Christmas gift? Here are the best deals today
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Time is running out to get a last-minute Christmas gift. It’s hard to believe that the early access holiday shopping season started roughly 10 weeks ago and is now in the home stretch. If you’ve been putting off getting that ultra HD TV or that Magic Mixies set because you’ve been waiting for one more sale, this may be your last chance.
5 tips to get back into working out after Christmas
Here are five tips to ease yourself back into your gym routine after the holidays.
ktalnews.com
How to ensure you get the best deals while holiday shopping
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Since Black Friday and Cyber Monday have passed, you might be wondering whether you can still find good deals on popular products. You can if you;re willing to do a little research and even some negotiating. With the holidays in...
15 Photos That Make Me Want To Never Set Foot In Another Kitchen As Long I Live
Guess I'll HAVE to just order pizza for the 40,000th time.
ktalnews.com
Hidden gems of Amazon that will solve your holiday shopping
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. We all have one or two people on our holiday shopping list who are seemingly impossible to buy gifts for. Whether you’re looking for the perfect something to get that aunt or uncle you don’t know too well, you’re stumped...
ktalnews.com
These 10 top deals on Amazon will help you finish your holiday shopping
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. These gifts are available at Amazon at impressive discounts. Do you still have a few gifts to buy before you’re done holiday shopping? The rush may be starting, but finding those last-minute presents is easy when you shop on Amazon. The popular online retailer is offering amazing deals on hundreds of gift-worthy items that will arrive in time for the holidays.
ktalnews.com
Buying for a home chef this holiday season? Here are the best 18 gifts
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If you’re shopping for kitchen items this holiday season, check out these gifts. Numerous top-selling products any home chef would love are available at prices sure to impress. Whether you’re looking for a cookware set for a serious chef, an air fryer for someone who likes to simplify meal time or a sous vide cooker for the culinarian who has it all, we’ve found gifts for the cooking enthusiasts on your list.
ktalnews.com
Arctic blast brings bitter cold but snow looks doubtful
The disturbance that has dropped rain on the ArkLaTex is now moving out and is taking the rain with it. Now we wait for the arrival of a strong arctic front that will bring a quick and large drop in temperatures Thursday afternoon and evening. A slight warm-up ahead of...
ktalnews.com
50+ Secret Santa gifts for under $20
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. A Secret Santa gift exchange means that not only is the gift a surprise to the recipient, the giver is as well. Whether it’s for your office, your friend group or your family, shopping for a Secret Santa gift is a fun way to treat your assigned recipient to something special. Make this yea’s Secret Santa shopping fun, stress-free and affordable with this gift guide, which has something for everyone.
ktalnews.com
12 best tech gifts for nature lovers
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Is there someone in your life who likes keeping tabs on all the newest high-tech gadgets, yet also loves spending time camping and hiking in the great outdoors? Luckily there are a number of gift options for the tech-loving nature enthusiast. Tech devices can not only make an outdoor adventure or camping trip more fun and comfortable, but in some cases can also provide life-saving assistance. From a convenient hiking GPS to a solar lantern to a trail camera, these top outdoor gifts are suitable for a variety of budgets.
Comments / 0