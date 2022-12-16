Read full article on original website
Related
radionwtn.com
911 Board Attorney Chip McLean Honored On Retirement
Paris, Tenn.–Attorney Chip McLean–who has served as the Henry County 911 Board’s attorney since 2010–was honored at his last meeting Monday evening as he prepares for retirement. McLean was presented a plaque by 911 Board Chairman John Etheridge and thanked for his leadership and years of...
radionwtn.com
Burning The Mortgage At Quinn Chapel AME
Paris, Tenn.–Quinn Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Paris held a mortgage burning ceremony and service Sunday. Long-time member George Combs, left, had the honor of burning the mortgage papers, with church dignitaries present. Next to him is Bishop E. Anne Henning Byfield, Presiding Prelate 13th Episcopal District of the AME Church, with Sister Nonan Moore, Trustee; Brother Charles Ray Washum, Trustee; and Dr. John Dandridge, Senior Pastor at Quinn Chapel. Quinn Chapel is one of the most historic churches in Henry County and its placement on the National Register of Historic Places is being processed now. Quinn Chapel was built in 1917 and the parsonage was built circa 1910 and are located at 216 Church St. The original Quinn Chapel church building was constructed in 1868 and was located at the intersection of Curtis and Draper Streets. Quinn Chapel moved to its current location in 1908. (Rev. Janie Dandridge photo).
radionwtn.com
Wreaths Cover ALL Gravemarkers At Fort Donelson
Dover, Tenn.–Wreaths have been placed on ALL of the gravemarkers at the Fort Donelson National Cemetery this year, the first time that all of the 1,600 gravemarkers have been covered as part of the annual “Wreaths Across America” observance. Dover American Legion Post 72, local Scouts, and volunteers with Fort Donelson placed the wreaths on the markers and conducted a brief ceremony Saturday, December 17. (Photo credits Don Bailey. Dover Post 72).
radionwtn.com
UTM Awards First Nunnelly Family Scholarship
Martin, Tenn.–Emmalee Mathews achieved some notable firsts when she received her bachelor’s degree Dec. 10 from the University of Tennessee at Martin. She excelled as a first-generation college student and was among the top graduates academically in her class. The health and human performance student from Dickson, Tennessee, also became the first recipient of the Rosann and Bill Nunnelly Family Scholarship to graduate.
radionwtn.com
Martin PD Awarded State Accreditation Award
Martin, Tenn.–The Martin Police Department was awarded its fourth T.L.E.A. Accreditation Award on December 7 during a meeting at the Tennessee Association of Chiefs of Police in Franklin. The Tennessee Law Enforcement Accreditation Program exists to improve the quality of law enforcement agencies in the State of Tennessee and...
radionwtn.com
“Jingle & Mingle” Christmas Open House At BPU
Paris, Tenn.–Paris BPU will be holding a “Jingle & Mingle Christmas Open House” Tuesday, December 20 at the BPU offices on Washington St. Harmonix will perfom at 11:45 a.m. and Santa will arrive at 3 p.m. with reindeer food, apple cider, peppermint bark, to 4:30 p.m. Photo:...
radionwtn.com
Henry County, McKenzie, Weakley, Benton Awarded Site Development Grants
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter announced today 10 new Site Development Grants, totaling approximately $3.1 million. In our area, the sites include: $647,015 for the Paris-Henry County Industrial Board for access road construction, sewer and water; $417,525...
radionwtn.com
“Toy Store” Breaks Records With $10,522 Donated
Paris, Tenn.–The Family Resource Center and The Shed’s “Toy Store” broke records this year, with 146 children provided with free Christmas toys this year. Family Resource Director Becky Holland said a record-breaking $10,522 was donated to the program from various churches, groups and individuals. “Our phone never stopped ringing once it was publicized and we were able to help a lot of kids and families this year,” Holland said.
radionwtn.com
Bumper To Bumper Traffic For Santa’s Night Of Lights
Buchanan, Tenn.–Traffic was bumper to bumper for the last night of Santa’s Night of Lights at Paris Landing State Park Sunday. With the boat parade also happening at the same time, cars crowded both sides of the highway. Dozens of decorations were lit up for Santa’s Night of Lights in the picnic area of the park, as were all the buildings, pavilions and gazebo. And, as you can see, Santa’s boat was also featured. (Shannon McFarlin photo).
radionwtn.com
Investigator Turner Named Officer Of Year At Martin PD
Martin, Tenn.–Martin Police Department’s Chief’s Awards were handed out recently at the Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association Christmas Party. Officer of the Year was awarded to Investigator Sarah Turner, with Employee of the Year given to Administrative Assistant Lynn Vincent. Outstanding Service Award was given to 911 Operator Hunter Scott, while Patrolman Demarchio Lee won the “Dean Vowell Award”. In photo, Investigator Sarah Turner receives the Officer of the Year Award from Chief Don Teal. (MPD photo).
radionwtn.com
Reed, Reagor Formally Appointed To HCMC Board; Paris/Henry County Awarded $647,015 For Industrial Park Development
Paris, Tenn.–The Henry County Commission made the appointments of Bruce Reed and Susan Reagor to the hospital board official at Monday night’s meeting. Reed and Reagor were nominated to the Henry County Medical Center board of trustees at last week’s meeting after presentations from nine candidates. Nominating Committee Chairman Monte Starks said all candidates “were good candidates” and the process was a difficult one.
radionwtn.com
Wesley ‘T’ Hill
Mr. Wesley “T” Hill, 73, of Union City, died Friday at The Arbor at the Etheridge House. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at White-Ranson Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial will follow...
radionwtn.com
Holland Posthumously Awarded Honorary Degree
MURRAY, Ky. – Mary Ford Holland was posthumously awarded an honorary doctorate from Murray State University as part of the fall 2022 commencement ceremony on Dec. 10 at the CFSB Center. Holland received a Doctor of Education, with the degree accepted by Elnora Ford, Holland’s niece and longtime caretaker.
radionwtn.com
Paris Landing Boat Parade Entertains Spectators
Buchanan, Tenn.–Illuminated and decorated boats docked at the Paris Landing Marina took to the water for a Holiday Boat Parade Sunday evening and cars filled with spectators lined the Marina to watch. The boaters had intended for the Boat Parade to be held on Decembe 23, but changed their plans with weather warnings of frigid temperatures later this week. The boats traveled from the Marina under the Ned McWherter Bridge to near The Lodge at Paris Landing and back. In photo, boats are arriving back at the Marina. (Shannon McFarlin photo).
radionwtn.com
UT Martin Mourns Passing of Grover Page
MARTIN, Tenn. – The University of Tennessee at Martin is saddened to announce that coach Grover Page passed away on Saturday, four days shy of his 89th birthday. An Augusta, Ga. native, Page spent parts of 44 years at UT Martin. He was an assistant football coach from 1959-74 and was tabbed as the school’s first head golf coach in 1961, serving in that role for 35 seasons. He also was the men’s cross country head coach from 1992-95 and was an associate professor in the department of physical education, retiring as a faculty member in July 1990.
radionwtn.com
UT Martin Men’s Basketball Cruises to 4th Straight Win
MARTIN, Tenn. – Parker Stewart pumped in a game-high 26 points behind a career-best eight 3-pointers as the University of Tennessee at Martin men’s basketball team passed its final nonconference test with flying colors, claiming a 120-59 win against Crowley’s Ridge. With the victory, the Skyhawks (8-5)...
radionwtn.com
UT Martin Men’s Basketball Cruises to Road Win Over Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio – The University of Tennessee at Martin men’s basketball team never trailed Saturday, building up a 19-point lead before hanging on down the stretch for an impressive 75-67 victory at Bowling Green. A 12-0 run and a hard-nosed defensive effort helped the Skyhawks take a...
radionwtn.com
Harold Swan
Mr. Harold Swan, age 78 of Big Rock, TN, passed away December 13, 2022 in Ronan, MT. He was born July 3, 1944 the beloved son of the late Harold and Edith Swan. Harold was a hard worker and provider for his family. He was a life long Brick Mason. After his retirement, he enjoyed fishing at the local lakes with his family and friends. Harold was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, a good neighbor, and loyal friend to many.
Comments / 0