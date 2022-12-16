Paris, Tenn.–Quinn Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Paris held a mortgage burning ceremony and service Sunday. Long-time member George Combs, left, had the honor of burning the mortgage papers, with church dignitaries present. Next to him is Bishop E. Anne Henning Byfield, Presiding Prelate 13th Episcopal District of the AME Church, with Sister Nonan Moore, Trustee; Brother Charles Ray Washum, Trustee; and Dr. John Dandridge, Senior Pastor at Quinn Chapel. Quinn Chapel is one of the most historic churches in Henry County and its placement on the National Register of Historic Places is being processed now. Quinn Chapel was built in 1917 and the parsonage was built circa 1910 and are located at 216 Church St. The original Quinn Chapel church building was constructed in 1868 and was located at the intersection of Curtis and Draper Streets. Quinn Chapel moved to its current location in 1908. (Rev. Janie Dandridge photo).

PARIS, TN ・ 7 HOURS AGO