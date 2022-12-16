Read full article on original website
“Toy Store” Breaks Records With $10,522 Donated
Paris, Tenn.–The Family Resource Center and The Shed’s “Toy Store” broke records this year, with 146 children provided with free Christmas toys this year. Family Resource Director Becky Holland said a record-breaking $10,522 was donated to the program from various churches, groups and individuals. “Our phone never stopped ringing once it was publicized and we were able to help a lot of kids and families this year,” Holland said.
Bumper To Bumper Traffic For Santa’s Night Of Lights
Buchanan, Tenn.–Traffic was bumper to bumper for the last night of Santa’s Night of Lights at Paris Landing State Park Sunday. With the boat parade also happening at the same time, cars crowded both sides of the highway. Dozens of decorations were lit up for Santa’s Night of Lights in the picnic area of the park, as were all the buildings, pavilions and gazebo. And, as you can see, Santa’s boat was also featured. (Shannon McFarlin photo).
A Hopkinsville Christmas parade to rival all others
Snapshots in Time, a column exploring the history of Hopkinsville and Christian County through old photographs, is published monthly, usually on the third Monday. It is written by Alissa Keller, the executive director of the Museums of Historic Hopkinsville-Christian County and inspired by the photograph collection of Christian County Historian William T. Turner. Explore more Snapshots in Time.
Burning The Mortgage At Quinn Chapel AME
Paris, Tenn.–Quinn Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Paris held a mortgage burning ceremony and service Sunday. Long-time member George Combs, left, had the honor of burning the mortgage papers, with church dignitaries present. Next to him is Bishop E. Anne Henning Byfield, Presiding Prelate 13th Episcopal District of the AME Church, with Sister Nonan Moore, Trustee; Brother Charles Ray Washum, Trustee; and Dr. John Dandridge, Senior Pastor at Quinn Chapel. Quinn Chapel is one of the most historic churches in Henry County and its placement on the National Register of Historic Places is being processed now. Quinn Chapel was built in 1917 and the parsonage was built circa 1910 and are located at 216 Church St. The original Quinn Chapel church building was constructed in 1868 and was located at the intersection of Curtis and Draper Streets. Quinn Chapel moved to its current location in 1908. (Rev. Janie Dandridge photo).
911 Board Attorney Chip McLean Honored On Retirement
Paris, Tenn.–Attorney Chip McLean–who has served as the Henry County 911 Board’s attorney since 2010–was honored at his last meeting Monday evening as he prepares for retirement. McLean was presented a plaque by 911 Board Chairman John Etheridge and thanked for his leadership and years of...
Program helping Clarksville residents with rental assistance
Tenant-Based Rental Assistance is a program where qualifying low-income families could be eligible to have a majority of their rent covered.
Paris Landing Boat Parade Entertains Spectators
Buchanan, Tenn.–Illuminated and decorated boats docked at the Paris Landing Marina took to the water for a Holiday Boat Parade Sunday evening and cars filled with spectators lined the Marina to watch. The boaters had intended for the Boat Parade to be held on Decembe 23, but changed their plans with weather warnings of frigid temperatures later this week. The boats traveled from the Marina under the Ned McWherter Bridge to near The Lodge at Paris Landing and back. In photo, boats are arriving back at the Marina. (Shannon McFarlin photo).
Reed, Reagor Formally Appointed To HCMC Board; Paris/Henry County Awarded $647,015 For Industrial Park Development
Paris, Tenn.–The Henry County Commission made the appointments of Bruce Reed and Susan Reagor to the hospital board official at Monday night’s meeting. Reed and Reagor were nominated to the Henry County Medical Center board of trustees at last week’s meeting after presentations from nine candidates. Nominating Committee Chairman Monte Starks said all candidates “were good candidates” and the process was a difficult one.
Henry County, McKenzie, Weakley, Benton Awarded Site Development Grants
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter announced today 10 new Site Development Grants, totaling approximately $3.1 million. In our area, the sites include: $647,015 for the Paris-Henry County Industrial Board for access road construction, sewer and water; $417,525...
Missing Dickson County K-9 found safe
A missing K-9 with the Dickson County Sheriff's Office has been found safe after being reported missing Monday.
Money Stolen In Wooldridge Road Burglary
Money was taken in a burglary on Wooldridge Road in Hopkinsville Sunday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say someone entered a home and took $780 in cash without the owner’s consent. No arrest has been made but the report lists the charge as second-degree burglary.
THP investigates deadly car crash in Cheatham County
Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating what led to a deadly crash in Maury County near Old Clarksville Pike Monday. THP investigates deadly car crash in Cheatham County. Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating what led to a deadly crash in Maury County near Old Clarksville Pike Monday. News 2 Gives Back:...
Henry County Sheriff’s Office promotes ‘Socially Safe’ program
The Henry County Sheriff’s Office, in collaberation with the Henry County Carl Perkins Center, 24th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, Henry County School System, and Paris Special School District would like to make parents aware this holiday season. “Socially Safe” is a program being launched for the community, kids,...
Large Turn Out At Wreaths Across America
Hundreds packed the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West Saturday morning to thank those veterans who have passed on. Parking was at a premium and latecomers parked on Fort Campbell Boulevard for the annual Wreaths Across America Ceremony. KVCW Administrative Branch Manager, Kim Ebeling says having so many people come back after the last few years and Covid was a blessing.
One arrested following investigation into death of Logan County woman
A Bowling Green resident has been charged with murder in relation to the death of a Logan County woman in Franklin, Kentucky. According to a news release from the Franklin Police Department, officers began a death investigation at the Holiday Inn Express on December 11 after 50-year-old Felecia Peacock of Auburn was found deceased in a hotel room. As a result of the investigation, an arrest warrant was taken out against 51-year-old Kristen Tunks of Bowling Green.
Officer accused of forcing her way into Christian County home charged with burglary
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ky. (WKRN) — A Hopkinsville police officer is facing a burglary charge following a Saturday morning incident in Christian County. The Christian County Sheriff’s Office reported 25-year-old Cheyenne Rose forced her way into a home along Turner Loop in Gracey, damaging the door. She pushed someone inside, which caused them to fall on […]
Clarksville, it’s gonna get cold outside!!
The way to avoid frostbite and hypothermia is to plan for extreme cold before it arrives. Don’t get caught unprepared. Adjust Your Schedule: If possible, adjust your schedule to avoid being outside during the coldest part of the day, typically the early morning. Try to find a warm spot for your children while waiting for the school bus outside.
Police: Passenger runs during traffic stop in Madisonville
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Madisonville police chased a man following a traffic stop on Friday. According to a release, police attempted to pull over a vehicle when they noticed the car’s registration was expired. Inside the car was passenger Chad Adams. Officers say as the car stopped, Adams got...
Utility lineman mauled by pack of dogs
CARROLL CO., Miss. — An electric worker was flown to a hospital with severe injuries after he was attacked by a pack of five pit bulls while he was at work. Investigators said Ivan Bubba Rawles III, a lineman for Delta Electric, was finishing a service call when he was attacked, WLBT reported.
Harold Swan
Mr. Harold Swan, age 78 of Big Rock, TN, passed away December 13, 2022 in Ronan, MT. He was born July 3, 1944 the beloved son of the late Harold and Edith Swan. Harold was a hard worker and provider for his family. He was a life long Brick Mason. After his retirement, he enjoyed fishing at the local lakes with his family and friends. Harold was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, a good neighbor, and loyal friend to many.
