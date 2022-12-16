ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leonardtown, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bay Net

St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office On View Arrests, Warrants Served And Juvenile Referrals

Burglary/Assault- On December 7, 2022, Cpl. Teague responded to the 21300 block of Chancellors Run Road in Great Mills, for the reported burglary in progress. Investigation determined Jason Williams Wiley, age 35 of Ridge, forced his way into the victim’s residence and assaulted the victim. Wiley fled the scene prior to police arrival and was located hiding near the residence in the woods. Located on Wiley at at the time of his arrest were suspected Suboxone strips. Wiley was arrested and charged with Burglary 3rd and 4th Degree, Assault 2nd Degree and CDS: Possession-not Marijuana.
SAINT MARY'S COUNTY, MD
NBC Washington

St. Mary's Deputies Shoot Car Theft Suspect During Foot Chase: Officials

A St. Mary's County sheriff's deputy shot a suspect in California, Maryland, Monday during a foot chase, officials said. The sheriff's office says deputies responded to a Wawa about 9:30 p.m. after a car was reported stolen. Deputies later found the car near the Wildewood Shopping Center, and the suspect...
CALIFORNIA, MD
Bay Net

Ricky Cox Sworn In As Calvert County Sheriff

SOLOMONS, Md. – Ricky Cox was sworn in on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, to become the new Sheriff of Calvert County. According to his campaign website, Cox grew up on a tobacco farm in Huntingtown. In 2000, Cox became a United States Marine and served two tours of duty in Iraq.
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Officer Shot In Calvert County Following High-Speed Pursuit

Read the update from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office. UPDATE at 11:00 p.m.: The officer is currently being flown to MedStar Washington Hospital for further treatment. The officer’s condition is still unknown. UPDATE at 10:45 p.m.: The officer has reportedly been transported to Calvert Health, and is being...
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
WTOP

Silver Spring man arrested for stealing grease from St. Mary’s Co. dumpsters

A man was arrested early Wednesday morning after a St. Mary’s County deputy said he witnessed him attempting to breach a grease dumpster behind a Lexington Park restaurant. Hamsel Lugo Peralta, 19, of Silver Spring, Maryland, told deputies that he was taking used grease from a Valley Proteins dumpster, and that he had already taken from another nearby grease dumpster at a Pizza Boli’s restaurant, which had two locks broken.
SILVER SPRING, MD
Bay Net

Calvert County’s 64th Board Of County Commissioners Take Office

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Mark Cox, Catherine Grasso, Earl “Buddy” Hance, Mike Hart and Todd Ireland were sworn in Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, as the 64th Calvert County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) and Ricky Cox was sworn in as the Calvert County Sheriff by Clerk of the Circuit Court Kathy Smith.
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Sheriff Hall Congratulates Promoted Officers

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Sheriff Steven A. Hall congratulated St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office deputies last week upon their recent hard-earned promotions within the agency. Lt. Clayton Safford was promoted to Major and Assistant Sheriff of the agency, effective Nov. 14, 2022. Sheriff Hall and Capt. Richard Russell.
LEONARDTOWN, MD
Bay Net

Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Weekly Crime Blotter

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – During the week of December 5– December 11, 2022, Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to 1,495 calls for service throughout the community. Damaged Property: 22-71250. On December 7, 2022, Deputy Dymond responded to a commercial building in the 1200 block of East...
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Passenger Killed, Driver Arrested After Fatal Crash In Annapolis

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – On December 18, 2022, at approximately 7:15 p.m., officers responded to southbound Solomons Island Road at eastbound Route 665 for a single-vehicle collision. The investigation revealed a 2001 Volvo S80 was traveling southbound on Solomons Island Road approaching eastbound Route 665 when, for unknown reasons, the...
ANNAPOLIS, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy