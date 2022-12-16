Read full article on original website
Related
Bay Net
St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office On View Arrests, Warrants Served And Juvenile Referrals
Burglary/Assault- On December 7, 2022, Cpl. Teague responded to the 21300 block of Chancellors Run Road in Great Mills, for the reported burglary in progress. Investigation determined Jason Williams Wiley, age 35 of Ridge, forced his way into the victim’s residence and assaulted the victim. Wiley fled the scene prior to police arrival and was located hiding near the residence in the woods. Located on Wiley at at the time of his arrest were suspected Suboxone strips. Wiley was arrested and charged with Burglary 3rd and 4th Degree, Assault 2nd Degree and CDS: Possession-not Marijuana.
NBC Washington
St. Mary's Deputies Shoot Car Theft Suspect During Foot Chase: Officials
A St. Mary's County sheriff's deputy shot a suspect in California, Maryland, Monday during a foot chase, officials said. The sheriff's office says deputies responded to a Wawa about 9:30 p.m. after a car was reported stolen. Deputies later found the car near the Wildewood Shopping Center, and the suspect...
Police: Suspect shot after police chase in St. Mary's County, deputies unharmed
The Saint Mary's County Sheriff's Office is investigating an officer involved shooting that took place Monday night.
Bay Net
P.G. County Deputy Sheriff Charged With Second-Degree Rape, Assault
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. – On Tuesday, December 13, 2022, the Prince George’s County Police Department charged Prince George’s County Deputy Sheriff Corporal Brandon Burroughs with Second-Degree Rape and Second-Degree Assault stemming from an allegation of sexual assault occurring on October 23, 2022. In September of 2022, the...
Bay Net
Ricky Cox Sworn In As Calvert County Sheriff
SOLOMONS, Md. – Ricky Cox was sworn in on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, to become the new Sheriff of Calvert County. According to his campaign website, Cox grew up on a tobacco farm in Huntingtown. In 2000, Cox became a United States Marine and served two tours of duty in Iraq.
Bay Net
Officer Shot In Calvert County Following High-Speed Pursuit
Read the update from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office. UPDATE at 11:00 p.m.: The officer is currently being flown to MedStar Washington Hospital for further treatment. The officer’s condition is still unknown. UPDATE at 10:45 p.m.: The officer has reportedly been transported to Calvert Health, and is being...
WUSA
St. Mary's County deputies shoot car theft suspect
At last check the man shot was in the hospital. No deputies were injured.
Bay Net
Calvert Commissioners Recognize Calvert Alliance Against Substance Abuse’s Designated Driver Campaign
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. — At the December 13th meeting of the Calvert County Board of County Commissioners, the members of the board decided to give a proclamation to recognize the Calvert Alliance Against Substance Abuse and their sponsorship of the Designated Driver Campaign. The purpose of this nationwide campaign...
Sheriff’s deputy shot, critically hurt after traffic stop, chase in Calvert County
CALVERT COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A sheriff’s deputy was critically hurt and two other deputies were on administrative leave after an exchange of gunfire that left not only the deputy but the person accused of shooting him injured. The Calvert County Sheriff’s Offices said deputies conducted a traffic stop around Yellow Bank Road […]
WTOP
Calvert Co. police release names of deputy, suspect wounded in Huntingtown shootout
Police in Calvert County, Maryland, have released the names of the suspect and sheriff’s deputy who were both wounded after a high-speed pursuit turned into a shootout in Huntingtown on Saturday night. In a news release, the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office identified Brandon Alexander Turner, 21, a resident of...
fox5dc.com
Rescue caught on video when ambulance crew, police officer come across fiery crash in Annapolis
ANNAPOLIS, Md. - A dramatic rescue was caught on camera Monday when an ambulance crew and a police officer came across a fiery crash on an Annapolis highway. The crash happened around 12:40 p.m. along eastbound Route 50 near Interstate 97. The ambulance crew was transporting a patient when they drove onto the scene of the fiery multi-vehicle collision.
Accused drunk driver arrested after crash kills passenger in Anne Arundel County
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Officers said a man was under the influence of alcohol when the car he was driving hit a utility pole Sunday. His passenger died as a result of the wreck. The Anne Arundel County Police Department said the crash happened around 7:15 p.m. on Solomons Island Road […]
WTOP
Silver Spring man arrested for stealing grease from St. Mary’s Co. dumpsters
A man was arrested early Wednesday morning after a St. Mary’s County deputy said he witnessed him attempting to breach a grease dumpster behind a Lexington Park restaurant. Hamsel Lugo Peralta, 19, of Silver Spring, Maryland, told deputies that he was taking used grease from a Valley Proteins dumpster, and that he had already taken from another nearby grease dumpster at a Pizza Boli’s restaurant, which had two locks broken.
Driver says woman pulled gun on him, daughter in road rage incident in Anne Arundel County
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A driver told police that a woman in an SUV waved a gun at him and his daughter in a road rage incident that took place Saturday in Hanover. The driver contacted members of the Anne Arundel County Police Department around 4 p.m. He said that he […]
Bay Net
Calvert County’s 64th Board Of County Commissioners Take Office
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Mark Cox, Catherine Grasso, Earl “Buddy” Hance, Mike Hart and Todd Ireland were sworn in Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, as the 64th Calvert County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) and Ricky Cox was sworn in as the Calvert County Sheriff by Clerk of the Circuit Court Kathy Smith.
Bay Net
Sheriff Hall Congratulates Promoted Officers
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Sheriff Steven A. Hall congratulated St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office deputies last week upon their recent hard-earned promotions within the agency. Lt. Clayton Safford was promoted to Major and Assistant Sheriff of the agency, effective Nov. 14, 2022. Sheriff Hall and Capt. Richard Russell.
Bay Net
Greenbelt Man Charged With Attempted Murder In Calvert Officer-Involved Shooting
HUNTINGTOWN, Md. — Detectives assigned to the Criminal Investigations Bureau have identified the suspect in the officer-involved shooting that occurred on Dec. 17, 2022, on Walnut Creek Road in Huntingtown, as Brandon Alexander Turner, 21 of Greenbelt, MD. Turner is facing charges of Attempted 1st Degree Murder, Assault 1st...
Bay Net
Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Weekly Crime Blotter
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – During the week of December 5– December 11, 2022, Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to 1,495 calls for service throughout the community. Damaged Property: 22-71250. On December 7, 2022, Deputy Dymond responded to a commercial building in the 1200 block of East...
Bay Net
Passenger Killed, Driver Arrested After Fatal Crash In Annapolis
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – On December 18, 2022, at approximately 7:15 p.m., officers responded to southbound Solomons Island Road at eastbound Route 665 for a single-vehicle collision. The investigation revealed a 2001 Volvo S80 was traveling southbound on Solomons Island Road approaching eastbound Route 665 when, for unknown reasons, the...
