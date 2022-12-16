ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Police investigating armed robbery at pizza shop in Nashville

By Blake Eason, Colleen Guerry
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 4 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. ( WKRN ) — One man told the Metro Nashville Police Department he was robbed at gunpoint while trying to pick up a pizza Thursday night.

The victim said he was walking into the Pizza Hut on Murfreesboro Pike on Thursday, Dec. 15 when a woman asked him to come to the side of the building, according to the arrest affidavit.

The court document said the victim told authorities that a man pulled out a handgun and told the victim to give up his belongings. While the robbery was taking place, the victim said another man appeared with a rifle.

After the victim handed over his wallet, phone, cash, and passport, the three individuals reportedly left the scene in a white 1997 Toyota 4Runner.

The victim provided police with the suspects’ and vehicle’s descriptions.

A short time later, Metro police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle matching the description at Murfreesboro Pike and Millwood Drive, which was right across the street from the Pizza Hut, and detained all passengers in the vehicle, the affidavit said.

According to the court document, the victim was transported to the scene of the traffic stop and positively identified Crystal Potts, 37, and Abdullahi Dhalasiriq, 33, as the two of the three suspects alleged to be involved in the robbery.

In addition, as police were making the arrest, they said they found four grams of heroin in Dhalasiriq’s pocket.

After that, Potts and Dhalasiriq were reportedly brought to the Hermitage precinct to be interviewed by detectives.

The affidavit said Dhalasiriq made inconsistent statements about his whereabouts, even denying that he ever had drugs on him. Meanwhile, Potts allegedly told police she met with the victim to arrange a prostitution deal, but denied robbing him.

Dhalasriq is charged with felony aggravated robbery and has a total bond of $76,000. Potts, who is also charged with felony aggravated robbery, has a $75,000 bond.

Metro police did not share any additional information about the third suspect at this point in the investigation.

Pamela Ann Dalton
4d ago

Why in the hell would one actually follow a strange woman to the side of a building, especially in that neighborhood?!?? Unless he was hoping for something other than pizza.

