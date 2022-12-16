ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mauriceville, TX

12NewsNow

Missing 83-year-old Beaumont man found cold, but safe

BEAUMONT, Texas — A missing 83-year-old Beaumont man who police had been searching for since Sunday afternoon is safe. Beaumont Police had asked help in locating the missing man who was reported to be "in the early stages of dementia." Landry Duriso was found late Sunday night and other...
BEAUMONT, TX
KFDM-TV

Jasper teen facing Intoxication Manslaughter charges in triple fatality crash

LUFKIN — Lufkin Police Department - Lufkin Police Department is investigating a triple fatality accident in which the driver has been arrested for intoxication manslaughter. The driver, Tyler Lewis, 17, of Jasper, was taken into custody after being treated and released from a local hospital. As of 9 a.m., he was awaiting book-in at the Angelina County Jail on three counts of intoxication manslaughter with additional charges pending.
LUFKIN, TX
12NewsNow

15-year-old, 14-year-old dead after vehicle crashes into RV early Sunday morning near Vidor

VIDOR, Texas — Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety are investigating after an early Sunday morning wreck claimed the lives of two teenage boys from Vidor. The deadly wreck happened shortly before 2 a.m. A 2012 Dodge Journey was driving north on Concord Street just south of Vidor, when the driver lost control and traveled off the roadway, Lt. Chuck Havard told 12News.
VIDOR, TX
kogt.com

Newton Co. Sheriff’s Report

MISSING PERSON- JOPSHUA IAN LARKIN: Mr. Joshua Ian Larkin is still missing, and we are actively investigating his whereabouts. We are investigating his actions and movements prior to him being reported as missing. We are looking to talk to any individuals who may have encountered Mr. Larkin in the days prior to him being missing. We are asking for anyone who maybe have seen Mr. Larkin on or before Thursday, November 18th in around the Jasper, Kirbyville, and Newton areas to contact the Newton County Sheriff’s Office(409)379-3636 or 3637.
NEWTON COUNTY, TX
kogt.com

Accident With Parked Car

In the early hours of Dec. 18 a woman traveling Austin St. in West Orange struck a parked vehicle that was on the side of the road. A maroon Chevy Equinox struck a parked Chevy Silverado. According to authorities the driver was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
WEST ORANGE, TX
KFDM-TV

Woman faces second murder indictment

PORT ARTHUR — The Jefferson County grand jury has indicted Lace Christian, 25, for murder in the August 10, 2021 shooting death of Lonnie Scott, 54. Scott was shot twice in the head at medium range in his home on 17th Street in Port Arthur. Christian had already been...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
kogt.com

James (Jim) Denver Gray, Jr

James (Jim) Denver Gray, Jr., age 83, passed away on Friday, December 16, 2022, in Baptist Hospital in Beaumont, Texas. Jim was born in Crowley, Louisiana, on September 14, 1939, to James Denver Gray, Sr and Irene Gray. He was preceded in death by his parents, James Gray, Sr and Irene Flesher and brother-in-law and sister, Everett J Breaux and Alberta Pickett Breaux.
BEAUMONT, TX
kjas.com

Stolen truck found abandoned in Newton County

Newton County Precinct 4 Constable Matt Wonders says a stolen vehicle has been found abandoned in the southern end of the county. According to Wonders, the late model Dodge Ram pickup truck was recently reported stolen out of Hardin County, and on Friday night it was discovered stashed in a wooded area in the Deweyville/Indian Lake area.
NEWTON COUNTY, TX
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Driver Killed in Crash Involving an 18-Wheeler on LA 12 After Being Struck by Utility Pole

Louisiana Driver Killed in Crash Involving an 18-Wheeler on LA 12 After Being Struck by Utility Pole. Allen Parish, Louisiana – A Louisiana Driver was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Allen Parish, Louisiana, on December 16, 2022, after a 1991 Peterbilt truck failed to stop in time and struck a 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe that had stopped to make a left turn. Powell was properly secured in the vehicle, but was fatally injured in the crash and declared deceased at the scene.
ALLEN PARISH, LA
kjas.com

Arrest warrant sought for theft suspect

Jasper Police say they have identified their suspect and are now seeking an arrest warrant after approximately $400.00 worth of DVD movies were stolen from WalMart on Saturday, December 10th. A police report stated that a woman began stuffing WalMart bags with DVD’s and was confronted by a store security...
JASPER, TX
kogt.com

Toys Given Away For Christmas

Community 180 and Toys for Tots held their 3rd annual Christmas Toy Giveaway for children in need living in Orange and Jefferson Counties. St. Paul Baptist Church located in Orange hosted the toy giveaway off of MLK Drive on Saturday. Toys for Tots Assistant Coordinator, Rita Ochs and Community 180...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX

