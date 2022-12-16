Read full article on original website
Jasper teen facing Intoxication Manslaughter charges in triple fatality crash
LUFKIN — Lufkin Police Department - Lufkin Police Department is investigating a triple fatality accident in which the driver has been arrested for intoxication manslaughter. The driver, Tyler Lewis, 17, of Jasper, was taken into custody after being treated and released from a local hospital. As of 9 a.m., he was awaiting book-in at the Angelina County Jail on three counts of intoxication manslaughter with additional charges pending.
Officials ID 3 killed in Lufkin crash, 17-year-old arrested for alleged intoxication manslaughter
UPDATE: Lufkin Police Department has announced that the three people who died in a crash on Saturday are Anastasia Gray, 19, of Carthage, Antownique Robertson, 18, of Carthage and Xzavien Grimble, 20, of Jasper. Radaysha Jackson, 18, of Kirbyville and Reilly Brown, 19, of Carthage were critically injured and remain at a hospital in Tyler, […]
15-year-old, 14-year-old dead after vehicle crashes into RV early Sunday morning near Vidor
VIDOR, Texas — Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety are investigating after an early Sunday morning wreck claimed the lives of two teenage boys from Vidor. The deadly wreck happened shortly before 2 a.m. A 2012 Dodge Journey was driving north on Concord Street just south of Vidor, when the driver lost control and traveled off the roadway, Lt. Chuck Havard told 12News.
Fire guts West Jefferson County home late Sunday night
CHINA, Texas — No one was injured in a late Sunday night fire that destroyed a family's home in West Jefferson County. A passerby noticed the fire and called 911 to report it according to Chief Chris Gonzales of the Bevil Oaks Fire Department. The fire department got the...
Newton Co. Sheriff’s Report
MISSING PERSON- JOPSHUA IAN LARKIN: Mr. Joshua Ian Larkin is still missing, and we are actively investigating his whereabouts. We are investigating his actions and movements prior to him being reported as missing. We are looking to talk to any individuals who may have encountered Mr. Larkin in the days prior to him being missing. We are asking for anyone who maybe have seen Mr. Larkin on or before Thursday, November 18th in around the Jasper, Kirbyville, and Newton areas to contact the Newton County Sheriff’s Office(409)379-3636 or 3637.
Accident With Parked Car
In the early hours of Dec. 18 a woman traveling Austin St. in West Orange struck a parked vehicle that was on the side of the road. A maroon Chevy Equinox struck a parked Chevy Silverado. According to authorities the driver was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
Woman faces second murder indictment
PORT ARTHUR — The Jefferson County grand jury has indicted Lace Christian, 25, for murder in the August 10, 2021 shooting death of Lonnie Scott, 54. Scott was shot twice in the head at medium range in his home on 17th Street in Port Arthur. Christian had already been...
Beaumont man killed in early Friday morning wreck on Dowlen overpass
BEAUMONT, Texas — At 40-year-old Beaumont man was killed early Friday morning in a wreck on the Dowlen Rd overpass in Beaumont. Beaumont Police confirmed that at least one person was killed in the wreck that happened on the Dowlen Rd overpass near College St early Friday. Ivan Castaneda,...
James (Jim) Denver Gray, Jr
James (Jim) Denver Gray, Jr., age 83, passed away on Friday, December 16, 2022, in Baptist Hospital in Beaumont, Texas. Jim was born in Crowley, Louisiana, on September 14, 1939, to James Denver Gray, Sr and Irene Gray. He was preceded in death by his parents, James Gray, Sr and Irene Flesher and brother-in-law and sister, Everett J Breaux and Alberta Pickett Breaux.
Sulphur City Court Bench Warrants Issued for November 28 – December 16
Sulphur City Court Bench Warrants Issued for November 28 – December 16. Sulphur, Louisiana – On December 16, 2022, the Ward 4 Marshal’s Office released a list of people who failed to appear in court and now have bench warrants out for their arrest. According to the...
Stolen truck found abandoned in Newton County
Newton County Precinct 4 Constable Matt Wonders says a stolen vehicle has been found abandoned in the southern end of the county. According to Wonders, the late model Dodge Ram pickup truck was recently reported stolen out of Hardin County, and on Friday night it was discovered stashed in a wooded area in the Deweyville/Indian Lake area.
House fire in Jefferson County leaves woman with nothing right before Christmas
A woman is now without a home only a few day before Christmas. Firefighters got a call a little after 10 P.M. Sunday night that a home off Old Sour Lake Road was on fire. No one was home at the time. It's believed electrical issues are to blame. KFDM/Fox...
Louisiana Driver Killed in Crash Involving an 18-Wheeler on LA 12 After Being Struck by Utility Pole
Louisiana Driver Killed in Crash Involving an 18-Wheeler on LA 12 After Being Struck by Utility Pole. Allen Parish, Louisiana – A Louisiana Driver was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Allen Parish, Louisiana, on December 16, 2022, after a 1991 Peterbilt truck failed to stop in time and struck a 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe that had stopped to make a left turn. Powell was properly secured in the vehicle, but was fatally injured in the crash and declared deceased at the scene.
Underweight Macaw among 13 animals found in horrid conditions at Baytown home; 2 dead puppies recovered
The Houston SPCA Animal Cruelty Investigations team and the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office rescued 13 animals who were living in deplorable conditions with no food, water or veterinary care near the 11,000 block of FM 2354 in Baytown. Officials found two deceased puppies on the property and a severely...
Arrest warrant sought for theft suspect
Jasper Police say they have identified their suspect and are now seeking an arrest warrant after approximately $400.00 worth of DVD movies were stolen from WalMart on Saturday, December 10th. A police report stated that a woman began stuffing WalMart bags with DVD’s and was confronted by a store security...
Toys Given Away For Christmas
Community 180 and Toys for Tots held their 3rd annual Christmas Toy Giveaway for children in need living in Orange and Jefferson Counties. St. Paul Baptist Church located in Orange hosted the toy giveaway off of MLK Drive on Saturday. Toys for Tots Assistant Coordinator, Rita Ochs and Community 180...
