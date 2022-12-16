Read full article on original website
KSLA
Caddo firefighters talk rescue of 30-lb snake & fire safety tips
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - It’s that time of year where there’s an increase in house fires. Because of this, it’s important to know the importance of having a fire safety plan for you and your pets. Firefighters John Phelan and Steven Kennedy joined KSLA on Tuesday, Dec....
KSLA
SFD faces challenges while extinguishing early morning commercial fire
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport firefighters battled a commercial building fire in the 4100 block of Curtis Lane at around 3:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20. Officials say no one was inside the Louisiana Industrial Batteries and Chargers building at the time of the fire. As of 4:30 a.m., most of the fire was extinguished, with firefighters still working on a couple hot spots.
KTBS
Shreveport firefighters encounter poisonous smoke at battery facility fire
SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport firefighters were faced with poisonous smoke early Tuesday morning when they arrived at Louisiana Industrial Batteries and Chargers in the 4100 block of Curtis Lane for a building fire. They had to use a saw to cut their way into the building where they encountered the...
KSLA
2 injured after shooting at Shreveport apartment complex
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to reports of a shooting at around 12:46 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20. The incident occurred in the 5600 block of South Lakeshore Drive at the Cross Lake Apartments. Officials say a man and his girlfriend were walking visitors to their car, when...
Shreveport Bus Goes Up In Flames on Pines Road
Several Residents of Shreveport Saw a Bus Go Up in Flames During Lunch Time. The Shreveport Police and Shreveport Fire Department had several units on the scene. If you were turned away on Pines road or you were forced to drive through neighborhoods to get to your destination this is why.
ktalnews.com
Caddo Parish Fire District 4 works to put out house fire in Keithville
Caddo Parish Fire District 4 works to put out house fire in Keithville
KSLA
Long John Silver’s on Jewella Avenue catches fire during closed hours
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Fire Department (SFD) received a fire emergency call sending them to the Long John Silver's on Jewella avenue in the early morning hours. On Dec. 18, at 3:40 a.m., SFD received a dispatch sending them to the Long John Silver's, located at 8928...
ktalnews.com
South Shreveport restaurant catches fire early Sunday
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport firefighters rushed to contain a fire in a local Long John Silver’s early Sunday morning. Just before 3:40 a.m. SFD received an emergency call to the location at 8928 Jewella Ave in the Southwood neighborhood. The first unit arrived on the scene at 3:45 a.m. to find heavy smoke coming from the building.
KSLA
South Bossier Fire District #2 unveils memorial for firefighter killed in on-duty accident in 2021
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - South Bossier Fire District #2 honored one of its own Sunday, Dec. 18. A permanent memorial was unveiled at the district’s Central Station. The memorial is dedicated in loving memory of Jessie Henry, a firefighter who was killed in mid-December of 2021 in an on-duty accident while working on a fire truck. Back in mid-August, a portion of Louisiana Highway 527 was also dedicated to the fallen firefighter.
Early Morning Shreveport Shooting Leaves One Injured
Shreveport Police are currently investigating a shooting call that has left 1 person injured. The frantic call came into dispatch at 12:46 a.m. from the Cross Lake Apartments, which are located on South Lakeshore Drive. When first responders arrived on the scene, they learned that a male victim was suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg.
1 dead after Panola County house fire
PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One person has died after a house fire in Panola County on Friday, according to the sheriff’s office. Officials said deputies, Fire Marshal Bryan Murff and the Gary and Clayton Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the scene, and have not identified the deceased. Murff has requested assistance from the State […]
KTBS
Fire damages Waskom veterinary clinic, claims some animals' lives
WASKOM — The Harrison County Fire Marshal’s Office and other Waskom and Elysian Fields fire units responded to a structure fire that destroyed Tiller Veterinary Clinic in Waskom and claimed the lives of several animals on Friday. “Early investigation appears to have started in the attic,” Fire Marshal...
KSLA
SVN rescues 2 dogs trapped under rubble nearly a week after deadly Keithville tornado
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Volunteer Network is still working to help those affected by a tornado that touched down in Keithville on Dec. 13. Over the weekend, SVN founder Keith Bryant said more than 150 volunteers worked to clean up the area. While volunteers continued their work Monday, they rescued two dogs that had been trapped under rubble since Tuesday night’s storms.
KSLA
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Nativity scene stolen from Shreveport church
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Someone stole the nativity scene from a church in Shreveport... and it was all caught on surveillance video. The theft happened Saturday, Dec. 17 at Baptist Tabernacle, located at 8501 E Kingston Rd. in Shreveport. The church’s video tech posted about the theft on Facebook Tuesday, Dec. 20. She says the incident happened Saturday morning around 7 a.m.
ktalnews.com
2 Shreveport residents killed, 3 injured in crash with semi
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Three Shreveport residents were injured, and two were killed in a crash with a semi-trailer early Tuesday. According to authorities, just before 1:20 a.m., a Shreveport man was driving a white 2016 Nissan SUV on I-57 in Illinois when he crashed into a semi. Officials say the 18-wheeler and SUV were headed north through a construction zone when their lanes merged and the SUV made contact with the truck.
KTBS
Fire after hours at Long John Silver's in Shreveport under investigation
SHREVEPORT, La. - At 3:39 a.m., Shreveport Fire Department received an emergency call about a fire at the Long John Silver's at 8928 Jewella Ave. A total of 35 firefighters arrived at the scene. According to SFD, the fire was under control by 4:33 a.m. The restaurant was closed when...
ktalnews.com
City of Shreveport braces for arctic blast
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Mayor’s office says city crews are hard at work preparing for the arrival of a powerful arctic cold front later this week. The mayor’s office says crews prepare each year for impending winter weather by making sure all their assets are in place. According to a statement released late Monday afternoon, the city public works department is coordinating with other city departments as well as the parish public works department and the Louisiana DOTD to coordinate the appropriate response to Winter Storm Elliott.
KSLA
Man killed in Panola County house fire
PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A man was killed Friday in a house fire near Lake Murvaul, according to Panola County Fire Marshal Bryan Murff. The fire happened just before 2 a.m. at a house along CR 175. Murff said neighbors told first responders they feared the homeowner was still in the house.
KSLA
Tiller Veterinary Clinic catches fire; employees risk lives to save animals
WASKOM, Texas (KSLA) - The Waskom Fire Department(WFD), Elysian Fields Fire units, and Harrison County Fire Marshal’s Office all combat flames at Tiller Veterinary Clinic. On Dec. 16, at 11:20 a.m., the WFD received a fire emergency report at the Tiller Veterinary Clinic, located at 810 Spur 156, Waskom. When firefighters arrived they discovered the veterinary clinic in flames.
KSLA
United Way of NWLA preps for Day of Caring, assists families suffering from tornado damage
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The United Way of Northwest Louisiana is gearing up for their annual Day of Caring. Director of Community Impact Raavin Evans sat down with KSLA to discuss the event. She says nonprofits have the chance to submit project proposals to better the community. Past projects have included things like writing thank you notes, sorting food and doing community clean-ups.
