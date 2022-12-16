Read full article on original website
Man Identified After Fatal Crane Collapse At Wood River RefineryMetro East Star Online NewspaperRoxana, IL
Dollar General Locations Gets Shut Down By Health DepartmentBryan DijkhuizenBoonville, IN
Nearly 200 Dollar General Stores Vulnerable to Enforced ClosureJoel EisenbergNewburgh, IN
Health Department Forcibly Closes Dollar General StoreTy D.Newburgh, IN
Dollar General Shuts Down LocationBryan DijkhuizenNewburgh, IN
104.1 WIKY
Assault Subject Escapes
Evansville police were called to the 600 block of Liberty Way where a victim told officers a nearby man had been banned from the property. The officer yelled several times for the suspect to stop but he didn’t. The officer got back into his cruiser and finally stopped the...
104.1 WIKY
Accused Kidnapper Due In Court
A Henderson woman accused in the kidnapping of an adult has a date with the judge today. Police documents show Rogers allegedly got into a domestic altercation last month. She reportedly fired a gun into a camper and threatened to kill the victim. She then is reported to have forced...
14news.com
Evansville police explain officer-involved shooting
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville police sat down with our crews to look over body camera footage from a a deadly officer-involved shooting Friday. The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office confirmed Saturday that 47-year-old Mauricio Cisneros was the man killed in that shooting. Evansville police Sergeant Anna Gray says officers...
Tell City hospital thefts catch Sheriff’s Office’s attention
TELL CITY, Ind. (WEHT) — Have you seen them? The Perry County Sheriff’s Office has opened an investigation after they say multiple bank cards and checks were stolen from victims. According to deputies, the thefts happened at the Perry County Memorial Hospital and they believe the person responsible is pictured below. The individual was last […]
Evansville man sentenced to 2 years in federal prison for firearm charge
(WEHT) - An Evansville man was sentenced to two years in federal prison for illegally possessing a firearm.
wevv.com
Evansville woman arrested, accused of DUI on busy east side roads without a front tire
A woman is facing multiple charges after authorities say she was driving on a busy Evansville road without a tire while under the influence. The incident happened at Green River Road and Division Street Friday morning. Police say the car was speeding, without a front drivers side tire, which later...
wamwamfm.com
Jasper Police Department Explains Error in Martha Hale Fatality Case
The Jasper Police Department has issued a press release explaining the error in court documents against Martha Hale. The Jasper Police Department believes the charges were appropriate relating to the incident in which Ms. Hale was charged with OWI – Fatality, among other charges. According to the press release, the prosecutor’s office was not comfortable pursuing OWI-related charges due to the defenses available to the defendant in these types of cases. The release also shows JPD’s support of the prosecutor’s decision, saying that these types of cases are difficult to prove in court. The Jasper Police Department would like to remind the public that marijuana is still an illegal substance in Indiana. “Even though no charges for operating while intoxicated were filed in this incident, the Jasper Police Department is still going to enforce the laws of the state of Indiana to protect the citizens of the community.”
wrul.com
Heffington And Franks Arrested Following Traffic Stop In Carmi
An Enfield man is in being held in the White County Jail after a routine traffic stop revealed he w as wanted on four warrants. On Sunday, December 18th, Officers with the Carmi Police Department stopped a vehicle being driven by 28 year old Anna Franks of 9th Street in Carmi. Franks was arrested for Driving while License Suspended and cited for Operation of an Uninsured Motor Vehicle. The passenger, 32 year old Austin Heffington of Enfield was wanted on four felony warrants. Two in Gallatin one in Saline and one in White County. Heffington is also being charged with Possession of Cannabis in a Motor Vehicle by passenger. Bond for Franks was set at $350. She paid bond and was released. Bond for Heffington has been set at $8,495.
Daviess County deputies seek help in property damage case
THRUSTON, Ky. (WEHT) — The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office is hoping someone can help them identify a person accused of damaging somebody’s property. Deputies say the incident happened at the Fast Fuel gas station in Thruston around 6 a.m. Friday. Not very much information has been revealed, but surveillance video captured images of their suspect. […]
14news.com
Evansville man arrested in connection to 2021 crash
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There’s new information in a crash we told you about last year. 40-year-old Jason Copeland was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail Saturday, then released on bond. Court records show his charges include Causing Serious Bodily Injury OMVWI, and a warrant was issued last week.
14news.com
New information: Child taken to hospital with bruises, woman arrested
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We have more information on a child neglect arrest we told you about. 28-year-old Destiny Folsom, of Oakland City, was booked into jail Friday night. She has since been released. Court records show it stems from an Evansville Police case on October 27. Folsom’s charges are...
14news.com
Police: Passenger runs during traffic stop in Madisonville
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Madisonville police chased a man following a traffic stop on Friday. According to a release, police attempted to pull over a vehicle when they noticed the car’s registration was expired. Inside the car was passenger Chad Adams. Officers say as the car stopped, Adams got...
Evansville felon caught with loaded handgun going back to jail
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A 54-year-old Evansville man will be locked behind bars again after being sentenced to 21 months in federal prison for illegally possessing a firearm. Court documents show that Scott Stagg had a loaded 9mm pistol while driving around Evansville on November 16, 2021. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Stagg […]
14news.com
VCSO: Evansville woman arrested in deadly summer crash in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville woman is facing nine felony charges after a crash that happened in July in Evansville. Court records show a warrant for the arrest of 19-year-old Jnysia Turner was issued last week. The Vanderburgh County Jail’s website shows she was booked just after midnight on a $5,000 bond.
Armed robbery suspect taken into custody in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Police believe they have caught the man who robbed a gas station at gunpoint this weekend. On Saturday shortly before 6 p.m., officers were dispatched to the Sunoco gas station on Washington Avenue for a robbery in progress. An employee told police he was robbed at gunpoint and said that […]
14news.com
One person hospitalized after crash in Warrick Co., officials say
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Crews were called to a crash in Warrick County early Tuesday morning. Dispatchers say that happened on State Road 68 near Spurgeon Road in Lynnville. Officials on scene tell us a car over corrected and hit an electric pole. The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office says...
Man killed by police in Evansville identified
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Vanderburgh County Coroner has identified the man who died in an officer-involved shooting on Evansville’s west side. Mauricio Cisneros, 47, of Evansville passed away shortly after 11 a.m. on Friday, the coroner says. According to the coroner’s office, Cisneros died from multiple gunshot wounds to the chest. Police say the […]
Fatal crash on US 41 claims the lives of a Vincennes couple
KNOX CO., Ind. (WEHT) – Indiana State Police responded to a fatal two-vehicle crash on US 41 at Industrial Park Boulevard at around 6:40 p.m. Monday night. Troopers say a vehicle crashed into a tractor-trailer which had stopped in the crossover due to on-coming traffic. The couple in the vehicle, Craig and Jane Wissel lost […]
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report (12/19)
Stephanie Cooper, 29, of Washington, was arrested for Battery on Law Enforcement, Battery w/Bodily Fluids, Resisting Law Enforcement, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Paraphernalia, and Auto Theft. No bond was set. Jorge Lopez Ibarra, 19, of Mason, Texas, was arrested for OVWI. Bond was set at $2,000 and bond was...
14news.com
Multiple car crash in Warrick Co.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A multi car accident happened in Warrick County on Monday night. Responders were called to the intersection of the Lloyd Expressway and Epworth Road this evening just before 6 p.m. Our crew on scene saw three vehicles, one of which had to be towed away. No...
