4 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
4 Great Pizza Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Rising tensions: Communities grapple with unprecedented surge in hostility towards JewsEdy ZooCoralville, IA
Cedar Rapids Jewish community to hold Menorah lighting
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Jewish community in Cedar Rapids will come together Tuesday for a public menorah lighting. The group Chabad of Northeast Iowa is hosting the event. It will include the lighting of three candles for the third night of Hanukkah. The lightning is happening outside in...
Mercy Iowa City reinstitutes universal masking, visitor restrictions
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Mercy Iowa City said it is reinstituting its universal masking and revised visitor restrictions policy starting Thursday amid increasing cases of COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses. Under the policy, masking is required by all Mercy staff and visitors, and visitors are restricted to two per...
Volunteers needed to pack 80,000 bags of food at ‘Pack the Dome’ event
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - The upcoming “Pack the Dome” event is looking for approximately 2,500 volunteers to pack 80,000 bags of food for the Northeast Iowa Food Bank in support of its “Backpack Program.”. The “Backpack Program” serves students across northeast Iowa assembled bags of nutritious,...
City staff building outdoor ice rinks at Cedar Rapids parks
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - There will soon be an outdoor winter activity for people to enjoy in Cedar Rapids. City staff say they’re making outdoor ice rinks at two city parks. Hughes Park on Wilson Avenue, and the Noelridge tennis courts, will be covered in ice for the...
Winter Wonderland Holiday Celebration helps fill kids in foster care system with holiday spirit.
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A winter wonderland in Cedar Rapids on Saturday helped bring the holiday spirit to children who are in foster care. Non-profit Families Helping Families of Iowa held its annual holiday celebration at Hawkeye Downs. Kids could visit with Santa, make arts and crafts, and pick out toys to take with them.
Iowa City congregation holds celebration for first night of Hanukkah
Crews had to fight the fire and the cold temperatures early on Sunday morning. Local reserve unit set to deploy less than a week before Christmas. One week before Christmas, more than 150 Army Reserve soldiers are preparing to leave their families behind and join Operation Spartan Shield.
Labor groups hold Christmas celebration in Dubuque
The Jewish holiday Hanukkah started tonight at sundown, and the Agudas Achim Synagogue in Coralville held a party to celebrate. Local reserve unit set to deploy less than a week before Christmas. Updated: 6 hours ago. One week before Christmas, more than 150 Army Reserve soldiers are preparing to leave...
Top 10 girl’s and boy’s baby names in eastern Iowa for 2022
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - UnityPoint Health - St. Luke’s, Finley and Allen Hospitals released their list of the top baby names for 2022. Nationally, the most popular girl’s name was Olivia, and the most popular boy’s name was Liam. That marks the second year in a row those two names were the top choice.
Winter Wonderland event benefits foster families
A Cedar Rapids police officer has died after complications from a recent surgery. The first-ever Winter Fashion Ball showcased local fashion talent at the Doubletree by Hilton in downtown Cedar Rapids.
Light pillars appear in sky above eastern Iowa
The Jewish holiday Hanukkah started tonight at sundown, and the Agudas Achim Synagogue in Coralville held a party to celebrate. Labor groups hold Christmas celebration in Dubuque. Updated: 2 hours ago. Two groups in Dubuque kept up a decades-long tradition on Sunday of helping those in need around the holidays.
‘Immense sense of pride’: Iowa farm owned by Black family for 158 years
This story was originally published by The Gazette, a newspaper in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. A 1944 article in the Iowa Farm Register reported Todd Western Sr. was a well-respected Black farmer in Mahaska County, where his grandparents first purchased land in 1864. One photo shows Betty Lou Western, age 8,...
Working Iowa: Award-winning digital marketing agency in Cedar Rapids looking to hire
The Cedar Rapids Police Department is looking to recruit more officers. Manufacturing company Konica Minolta is looking to hire people to support their new technology and business solutions. Working Iowa: Iowa DOT Hiring. Updated: Nov. 28, 2022 at 7:31 AM CST. Iowa’s Department Of Transportation is hiring hundreds of temporary...
Eastern Iowans stocking up ahead of winter storm
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - With 7 weather alerts in effect for our area and Christmas in less than a week, plenty of people are preparing for the incoming chaos. Kellie Lauderdale, owner of ‘Do It Best Hardware’ in Cedar Rapids has had her eye on the forecast for days now.
Iowa City urges people to park off-street this week amid snowstorm
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - City officials are urging Iowa City residents to park cars off-street, so plows can clear roads of snow this week as a snowstorm is expected to bring accumulating snow to the area. In a press release, city staff said people should consider alternative parking arrangements...
Mercy Medical Center returns to universal masking amid increasing respiratory illnesses
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Mercy Medical Center and MercyCare facilities in Cedar Rapids have temporarily reinstated universal masking as a precaution as cases of influenza, COVID-19, RSV and other respiratory illnesses have increased in the community. Staff with Mercy said all visitors, patient families, volunteers and staff members will...
Apple Creek Canine Resort expands to meet demand after pandemic pet
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - According to the American Kennel Club almost 50 percent of new dog owners last year said their decision to get a dog was influenced by the COVID-19 pandemic. All those new pets are leading to more demand for services at local pet care businesses. One of...
North Liberty fire chief says additional fire station would help with response time
NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) - As the city of North Liberty continues to grow, the need for this new location does too. “That gave us a perfect spring board location to reach not only all those properties on the south and southwest side, but also gives us the ability to back up this fire station,” said Fire Chief Brian Platz.
Iowa City students test-drive virtual learning tools
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Saturday, five Iowa City West High School gathered to do what looked a lot like schoolwork. However, with 3D glasses and virtual reality headsets involved, it wasn’t work one would see in a typical classroom. The students were in Iowa EdTech Collaborative’s “Classroom of...
Iowa City Water Division to test for contaminants in Iowa River after Marengo explosion
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa’s Department of Natural Resources determined water contaminated from the workplace explosion in Marengo did not get into drinking water. But the Iowa City Water Division now says it plans to work with the DNR to test the Iowa River to make sure. The Iowa River is a significant drinking water source for Iowa City and other nearby municipalities, according to the DNR.
