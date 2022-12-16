ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Rapids, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids Jewish community to hold Menorah lighting

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Jewish community in Cedar Rapids will come together Tuesday for a public menorah lighting. The group Chabad of Northeast Iowa is hosting the event. It will include the lighting of three candles for the third night of Hanukkah. The lightning is happening outside in...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Mercy Iowa City reinstitutes universal masking, visitor restrictions

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Mercy Iowa City said it is reinstituting its universal masking and revised visitor restrictions policy starting Thursday amid increasing cases of COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses. Under the policy, masking is required by all Mercy staff and visitors, and visitors are restricted to two per...
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

City staff building outdoor ice rinks at Cedar Rapids parks

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - There will soon be an outdoor winter activity for people to enjoy in Cedar Rapids. City staff say they’re making outdoor ice rinks at two city parks. Hughes Park on Wilson Avenue, and the Noelridge tennis courts, will be covered in ice for the...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Labor groups hold Christmas celebration in Dubuque

The Jewish holiday Hanukkah started tonight at sundown, and the Agudas Achim Synagogue in Coralville held a party to celebrate. Local reserve unit set to deploy less than a week before Christmas. Updated: 6 hours ago. One week before Christmas, more than 150 Army Reserve soldiers are preparing to leave...
DUBUQUE, IA
KCRG.com

Top 10 girl’s and boy’s baby names in eastern Iowa for 2022

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - UnityPoint Health - St. Luke’s, Finley and Allen Hospitals released their list of the top baby names for 2022. Nationally, the most popular girl’s name was Olivia, and the most popular boy’s name was Liam. That marks the second year in a row those two names were the top choice.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Light pillars appear in sky above eastern Iowa

The Jewish holiday Hanukkah started tonight at sundown, and the Agudas Achim Synagogue in Coralville held a party to celebrate. Labor groups hold Christmas celebration in Dubuque. Updated: 2 hours ago. Two groups in Dubuque kept up a decades-long tradition on Sunday of helping those in need around the holidays.
CORALVILLE, IA
KCRG.com

Eastern Iowans stocking up ahead of winter storm

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - With 7 weather alerts in effect for our area and Christmas in less than a week, plenty of people are preparing for the incoming chaos. Kellie Lauderdale, owner of ‘Do It Best Hardware’ in Cedar Rapids has had her eye on the forecast for days now.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Iowa City urges people to park off-street this week amid snowstorm

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - City officials are urging Iowa City residents to park cars off-street, so plows can clear roads of snow this week as a snowstorm is expected to bring accumulating snow to the area. In a press release, city staff said people should consider alternative parking arrangements...
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Apple Creek Canine Resort expands to meet demand after pandemic pet

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - According to the American Kennel Club almost 50 percent of new dog owners last year said their decision to get a dog was influenced by the COVID-19 pandemic. All those new pets are leading to more demand for services at local pet care businesses. One of...
MARION, IA
KCRG.com

Iowa City students test-drive virtual learning tools

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Saturday, five Iowa City West High School gathered to do what looked a lot like schoolwork. However, with 3D glasses and virtual reality headsets involved, it wasn’t work one would see in a typical classroom. The students were in Iowa EdTech Collaborative’s “Classroom of...
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Iowa City Water Division to test for contaminants in Iowa River after Marengo explosion

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa’s Department of Natural Resources determined water contaminated from the workplace explosion in Marengo did not get into drinking water. But the Iowa City Water Division now says it plans to work with the DNR to test the Iowa River to make sure. The Iowa River is a significant drinking water source for Iowa City and other nearby municipalities, according to the DNR.
IOWA CITY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy