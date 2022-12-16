ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers



Brother remembers Brunswick County man killed in hit-and-run

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – This holiday season has a touch of sadness for James David Whaley’s family after he was hit and killed on Old Ocean Highway nearly a month ago. Daniel Whaley has plenty of pictures and memories of his brother David. “I remember growing up,...



Pedestrian hit in late-night traffic accident on Carolina Beach Road

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – An accident involving a pedestrian hit by a vehicle had shut down the southbound lanes on the 3800 block of Carolina Beach Road at around 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 20. Wilmington Police Department confirmed the pedestrian was taken to Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical...



Raw, smoked or fried? The oyster industry is growing in North Carolina

The water was clear but cold in Stump Sound on a recent December Friday. Capt. Joey Huei steered the 20-foot Carolina Skiff through the shallow water between Topsail Island and the mainland. He’s been in the commercial shellfish industry in these waters around Sneads Ferry and Camp Lejeune for 50 years.



First Alert Forecast: brisk, but warming trend, frigid by Christmas Eve

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Great to see you on this Monday evening. Whether are back at work or school, or taking advantage of early holiday travel, plenty of brisk sunshine will accompany you across the Lower Cape Fear Region. Highs topped out in the upper 40s and lower 50s today and will drop to near or below freezing overnight.



First Alert Forecast: sunshine and chilly temps. to start new week, frigid weather by Christmas Eve

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello on this Saturday evening! A mostly cloudy and cool Saturday will give way to decreasing clouds this evening and overnight. Amid mostly clear skies overnight lows should dip into middle and upper 30s. Sunday and Monday will feature plenty of brisk sunshine with highs in the lower 50s. Sunday night will feature cold lows in the upper 20s.


