Brother remembers Brunswick County man killed in hit-and-run
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – This holiday season has a touch of sadness for James David Whaley’s family after he was hit and killed on Old Ocean Highway nearly a month ago. Daniel Whaley has plenty of pictures and memories of his brother David. “I remember growing up,...
Judgment signed for nuisance abatement at properties in Brunswick County community
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – Superior Court Judge R. Roupe has signed a consent judgment for a Chapter 19 Nuisance Abatement action to remedy disturbances and criminal activity related to properties on Carlon Road in the Longwood community. The order was signed on Thursday, Dec. 15. “These addresses have...
Pedestrian hit in late-night traffic accident on Carolina Beach Road
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – An accident involving a pedestrian hit by a vehicle had shut down the southbound lanes on the 3800 block of Carolina Beach Road at around 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 20. Wilmington Police Department confirmed the pedestrian was taken to Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical...
Families displaced by mold to get new furniture thanks to partnership through Community Endowment
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – For some Wilmington families, this Christmas means another holiday season spent living out of a hotel. But they’re now a little closer to going home. The New Hanover Community Endowment provided more than $300,000 to a partnership to provide household items and furniture for...
Raw, smoked or fried? The oyster industry is growing in North Carolina
The water was clear but cold in Stump Sound on a recent December Friday. Capt. Joey Huei steered the 20-foot Carolina Skiff through the shallow water between Topsail Island and the mainland. He’s been in the commercial shellfish industry in these waters around Sneads Ferry and Camp Lejeune for 50 years.
First Alert Forecast: brisk, but warming trend, frigid by Christmas Eve
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Great to see you on this Monday evening. Whether are back at work or school, or taking advantage of early holiday travel, plenty of brisk sunshine will accompany you across the Lower Cape Fear Region. Highs topped out in the upper 40s and lower 50s today and will drop to near or below freezing overnight.
First Alert Forecast: sunshine and chilly temps. to start new week, frigid weather by Christmas Eve
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello on this Saturday evening! A mostly cloudy and cool Saturday will give way to decreasing clouds this evening and overnight. Amid mostly clear skies overnight lows should dip into middle and upper 30s. Sunday and Monday will feature plenty of brisk sunshine with highs in the lower 50s. Sunday night will feature cold lows in the upper 20s.
