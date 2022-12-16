ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Childersburg, AL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

sylacauganews.com

Childersburg Wins on the Road

LINCOLN, Ala. – The Childersburg Tigers went on the road and completed the first half of their season, and picked up a huge win over the Lincoln Golden Bears on Monday night. The cats had a big first half sparked by shooting from Isaac Marbury, Jordan Mann, and Ja’Kaleb...
CHILDERSBURG, AL
AL.com

Basketball roundup: Hoover girls win battle of No. 1 teams; Bob Jones routs Gadsden City

Hoover whipped River Ridge, Ga., 66-52 on Saturday in the Big Orange Classic at Hoover in a battle of undefeated top-ranked girls basketball teams. The Knights from Woodstock, Ga., came into the game 10-0 and ranked as the No. 1 team in Georgia by MaxPreps.com, while Hoover (15-0) is the top team in both MaxPreps and the first Alabama Sports Writers Association poll of the 2022-23 season.
HOOVER, AL
D_FoodVendor

3 Most Haunted And Creepy Places In Alabama. They’re Sacred

Alabama is a state with a rich and varied history, and as such, it is not surprising that there are many locations throughout the state that are rumored to be haunted. From historic plantation houses and abandoned hospitals to creepy forests and abandoned buildings, Alabama has its fair share of eerie and mysterious places. In this article, we will explore three of the most haunted and scary places in Alabama, each with its own unique history and tales of ghostly encounters.
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

Birmingham man recovering from substance abuse

Substance abuse is still on the rise, but Jimmie Hale Mission is working hard to help people recover. Client, Jason Jenkins has been at the facility for about two years now, but his life before recovery hasn’t been easy. Since being at the Jimmie Hale Mission, his life has...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Birmingham nears all-time record for homicides

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — There were two homicides in Birmingham on Sunday alone, leaving the city just three homicides away from breaking the all-time record. Birmingham police say a man died Sunday morning after being shot in the 400 block of 4th Street in the Titusville Community. This marked the city's 137 homicide of the year.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Birmingham man shot, killed over the weekend identified

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Birmingham man who was shot and killed over the weekend has been identified. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Charles Anthony Smith, 33, was shot Sunday night while in the 1500 block of Tuscaloosa Avenue Southwest. Smith was found around 7:30 p.m. and pronounced dead at the scene at […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

6 people lose home in Birmingham fire Monday morning

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue is on the scene of a house fire on 34th Avenue and 16th Street. The fire was put out shortly before 8:30 a.m. Monday. Firefighters say six people lived at the home. No injuries were reported. Get news alerts in the Apple...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

Taziki’s opens newest location in Bessemer, 11th in Birmingham area

Birmingham-based Taziki’s Mediterranean Café opened its newest location in Bessemer, Alabama earlier this month.. On December 13th, the Bessemer Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon -cutting at the site of the restaurant which is located at 4859 Promenade Parkway,near Target and the Bessemer Premiere 14 Promenade. “We...
BESSEMER, AL
CBS 42

34-year-old man killed in Talladega County crash

TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash that occurred early Sunday morning has left a Eastaboga man dead. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, NaDaniel Henderson, 34, was injured when his Chevrolet Tahoe left the roadway, hit an embankment and flipped over. The crash occurred on Alabama 21 near the 205 mile-marker, approximately two […]
TALLADEGA COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Man killed in Sunday morning Birmingham shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred Sunday morning. According to BPD, around 10 a.m., officers received calls that a man had been shot in the 400 block of 4th Street. Upon arrival, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, Birmingham Fire and Rescue arrived and […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Search for stolen car suspect in Hueytown Saturday

HUEYTOWN, Ala. — A search was underway Saturday evening for at least one suspect wanted in a stolen car and chase investigation. Chief Mike Yarborough of Hueytown police said officers were in a short chase with a suspected stolen car when the pursuit ended at Red Farmer Drive and Forest Road.
HUEYTOWN, AL
AL.com

16-year-old girl injured in southwest Birmingham shooting

Shots rang out in southwest Birmingham Saturday night, leaving a 16-year-old girl injured. West Precinct officers were dispatched at 8 p.m. to the 2700 block of Jefferson Avenue on a report of a person shot. When they arrived on the scene, said Officer Truman Fitzgerald, they found the teen girl...
BIRMINGHAM, AL

