Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The One Restaurant In Alabama You Never Knew You Would Love So MuchD_FoodVendorVestavia Hills, AL
4 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Hoover Man Falls Overboard the Night Before Thanksgiving & Miraculously Survives Floating in the Ocean for 20 HoursZack LoveHoover, AL
4 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Related
sylacauganews.com
Childersburg Wins on the Road
LINCOLN, Ala. – The Childersburg Tigers went on the road and completed the first half of their season, and picked up a huge win over the Lincoln Golden Bears on Monday night. The cats had a big first half sparked by shooting from Isaac Marbury, Jordan Mann, and Ja’Kaleb...
Basketball roundup: Hoover girls win battle of No. 1 teams; Bob Jones routs Gadsden City
Hoover whipped River Ridge, Ga., 66-52 on Saturday in the Big Orange Classic at Hoover in a battle of undefeated top-ranked girls basketball teams. The Knights from Woodstock, Ga., came into the game 10-0 and ranked as the No. 1 team in Georgia by MaxPreps.com, while Hoover (15-0) is the top team in both MaxPreps and the first Alabama Sports Writers Association poll of the 2022-23 season.
birminghamtimes.com
Meet Kyla Carr: Owner of Birmingham’s 1st Flash Selfie Lounge
Whenever Birmingham’s Kyla Carr is feeling a little down she can hop on a private jet and travel anywhere in the world. “I just sit there, prop my phone up and I tell myself I’m on a private jet headed to whatever destination that comes to mind,” she said.
3 Most Haunted And Creepy Places In Alabama. They’re Sacred
Alabama is a state with a rich and varied history, and as such, it is not surprising that there are many locations throughout the state that are rumored to be haunted. From historic plantation houses and abandoned hospitals to creepy forests and abandoned buildings, Alabama has its fair share of eerie and mysterious places. In this article, we will explore three of the most haunted and scary places in Alabama, each with its own unique history and tales of ghostly encounters.
Losing Birmingham-Southern College ‘would be a travesty,’ lawmakers say in call for $30 million bailout
Jabo Waggoner said Alabama and Birmingham need Birmingham-Southern “alive and well.”. He and other state lawmakers from the Jefferson County delegation are proposing a plan to spend $30 million of the state’s American Rescue Plan and Education Trust Fund money to bail out the private college, which has been in financial distress for years.
wvtm13.com
Birmingham man recovering from substance abuse
Substance abuse is still on the rise, but Jimmie Hale Mission is working hard to help people recover. Client, Jason Jenkins has been at the facility for about two years now, but his life before recovery hasn’t been easy. Since being at the Jimmie Hale Mission, his life has...
Viral photos of unsanitary conditions not from Birmingham McDonald’s
The photos, posted by a Gadsden resident and shared over 15,000 times on Facebook alone, are the same pictures shared thousands of times in Illinois, Florida, North Carolina, and other states, all allegedly showing different restaurant locations.
wvtm13.com
Birmingham nears all-time record for homicides
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — There were two homicides in Birmingham on Sunday alone, leaving the city just three homicides away from breaking the all-time record. Birmingham police say a man died Sunday morning after being shot in the 400 block of 4th Street in the Titusville Community. This marked the city's 137 homicide of the year.
Birmingham man shot, killed over the weekend identified
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Birmingham man who was shot and killed over the weekend has been identified. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Charles Anthony Smith, 33, was shot Sunday night while in the 1500 block of Tuscaloosa Avenue Southwest. Smith was found around 7:30 p.m. and pronounced dead at the scene at […]
Man dead after striking embankment, overturning in Talladega County
TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — An Eastaboga man is dead following a car accident in Talladega County Sunday morning. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reported that NaDaniel J. Henderson, 34, was injured around 1:25 a.m., when the car he was driving on Alabama 21 left the roadway, struck an embankment, then overturned. He was not […]
wbrc.com
6 people lose home in Birmingham fire Monday morning
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue is on the scene of a house fire on 34th Avenue and 16th Street. The fire was put out shortly before 8:30 a.m. Monday. Firefighters say six people lived at the home. No injuries were reported. Get news alerts in the Apple...
sylacauganews.com
Seventh Stuff the Studio Food and Toy Drive a “super success” for ACFS and SAFE
SYLACAUGA, Ala. – The seventh annual Stuff the Studio Food and Toy Drive has come to a close, and both Alabama Childhood Food Solutions (ACFS) and the Sylacauga Alliance for Family Enhancement (SAFE) are well-equipped to deliver Christmas cheer to those in need this holiday season. The yearly drive...
Bham Now
Taziki’s opens newest location in Bessemer, 11th in Birmingham area
Birmingham-based Taziki’s Mediterranean Café opened its newest location in Bessemer, Alabama earlier this month.. On December 13th, the Bessemer Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon -cutting at the site of the restaurant which is located at 4859 Promenade Parkway,near Target and the Bessemer Premiere 14 Promenade. “We...
34-year-old man killed in Talladega County crash
TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash that occurred early Sunday morning has left a Eastaboga man dead. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, NaDaniel Henderson, 34, was injured when his Chevrolet Tahoe left the roadway, hit an embankment and flipped over. The crash occurred on Alabama 21 near the 205 mile-marker, approximately two […]
wbrc.com
15-year-old recovering from shooting gets early Christmas present from local church
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Sunday, the joyful sounds of Christmas could be heard throughout Bread of Life World Outreach Ministries church. Pastor Zanthia Turner told the congregation, they have a lot to be thankful for this holiday season. No one is more thankful that Patrice Leonard. Her 15-year-old son Christian...
Man killed in Sunday morning Birmingham shooting
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred Sunday morning. According to BPD, around 10 a.m., officers received calls that a man had been shot in the 400 block of 4th Street. Upon arrival, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, Birmingham Fire and Rescue arrived and […]
wvtm13.com
Search for stolen car suspect in Hueytown Saturday
HUEYTOWN, Ala. — A search was underway Saturday evening for at least one suspect wanted in a stolen car and chase investigation. Chief Mike Yarborough of Hueytown police said officers were in a short chase with a suspected stolen car when the pursuit ended at Red Farmer Drive and Forest Road.
16-year-old girl injured in southwest Birmingham shooting
Shots rang out in southwest Birmingham Saturday night, leaving a 16-year-old girl injured. West Precinct officers were dispatched at 8 p.m. to the 2700 block of Jefferson Avenue on a report of a person shot. When they arrived on the scene, said Officer Truman Fitzgerald, they found the teen girl...
21-year-old man dead following shooting in downtown Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) -- A 21-year-old man who was shot and killed in Birmingham Monday night has been identified.
Birmingham’s District 9 to host food giveaway and Christmas gathering this weekend
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham’s District 9 is planning a food hub giveaway and Christmas gathering this Saturday. Both events will take place at the Tuxedo Ballroom at 2001 Avenue D. The food hub giveaway will take place from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Boxes will consist of onions, bell peppers, regular potatoes, sweet potatoes, celery, […]
Comments / 0