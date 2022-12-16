Read full article on original website
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Arctic air punches south, dangerous cold late this week
Skies slowly clear tonight as northerly winds chase out our cloud cover by the morning. Those who see the clouds for longer tonight will stay warmer in the low 20s while those off towards the western half of the state fall into the single digits. Temperatures tomorrow sit in the...
KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast: Milder on Wednesday then brutally cold shot of Winter.
Brutal cold is expected to work into the Sunflower State this week. Northerly winds keep temps cold for Tuesday. We are seeing more cloud cover from the I-135 corridor eastward, otherwise, we are seeing sunshine across western Kansas, but temps are in the freezer. High temperatures sit in the low 30s and upper 20s this afternoon, well below our normal highs in the lower to middle 40s. Extreme southwest and far northwest Kansas will still manage readings above 40 degrees.
Weather Alert Days Wednesday night into Friday afternoon
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says behind cold front number one, today will be 10 to 15 degrees lower than Monday with highs in the upper 20s and lower 30s. However, quiet skies and decent travel conditions are expected across all of Kansas. Wednesday will be another chilly,...
Snow and colder temperatures expected for Wichita area
Some light rain fell in the Wichita area Monday morning but temperatures remained above freezing and there weren’t many problems for the morning drive. Another cold front will move through the area Monday night and high temperatures will be in the 30s for Tuesday and Wednesday. A stronger cold front will move in Wednesday night and bring the chance of snow into Thursday with even colder temperatures. Highs will be in the single digits on Thursday and Friday.
How to take on the Artic Blast when it hits Northeast Kansas
TOPEKA (KSNT) – As a rain/snow mix moves in, artic air will soon be following.With wind chills potentially dropping as low as below 35 this week, it’s important to be prepared. The National Weather Service recommends having an emergency plan in place. “Do you have anything that will provide power to your home?” said John […]
Weather Alert Days ahead - prepare now
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A winter storm will be arriving in just a couple of days, bringing near blizzard conditions and very dangerous wind chills to the area. We’ve issued a Storm Team 12 Weather Alert for Thursday and Friday due to the extreme conditions that all of Kansas will experience later this week.
FORECAST: Snow on Monday, wind chills well below zero late in the work week
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) --- Active weather will setup across the area early Monday as snow showers develop moving west to east. As temperatures gradually warm above freezing after sunrise rain will eventually mix in with snow making for a sloppy mess on the roads. Accumulating snowfall will be the highest mainly for those on the Kansas side of our viewing area.
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Mild tomorrow, dramatic changes to start the workweek
Clear skies across the Sunflower State will allow for temperatures to drop overnight. We bottom out in the teens and single digits across most of the state. Southerly flow returns by Sunday, allowing our temperatures to reach our seasonal average in the low and mid-40s. This will be the warmest day we see for the next week, so tomorrow is the time to take care of your last-minute holiday errands.
How to prepare your home before frigid temperatures hit Kansas
As very cold weather gets ready to sweep across the Kansas City metro, experts are sharing some tips on heating your home and ensuring your pipes don't freeze.
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Rain and snow start the workweek, brutal cold to follow
Winds are light, but they have shifted out of the south. This will help temperatures jump back to our seasonal average today along with plentiful sunshine. Our next cold front arrives later tonight. Temperatures drop and light rainfall and snowfall will track across portions of the state into early Monday morning as a quick-moving system tracks northeast across the Central Plains. At first, we will see clouds arriving in southwest Kansas during this Sunday afternoon.
Kansas snowstorm to arrive on first day of winter, dangerous wind chills
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A snow storm will move into the Sunflower State later this week as fall changes to winter, bringing with it a blast of arctic air. The Adjutant General’s Department put out a warning on Monday due to the imminent arrival of a winter storm system which will begin moving into Kansas on […]
Officials urge Kansans to prepare ahead of major winter storm
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With the start of winter, a major winter storm is projected to impact the area and officials have urged Kansans to prepare. As winter officially begins on Wednesday, Dec. 21, the Kansas Adjutant General’s Office says a major winter storm will also move into the area bringing frigid temperatures and snow.
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Temps moderate this week, brutal cold late next week!
We remained under the influence of a slow-moving system over the Great Lakes the past couple of days with cold air being pulled south across Kansas. West/northwesterly winds have been quite strong as well making it feel even colder. The winds eased overnight as the big storm to our north is pulling away. We are still seeing chilly temperatures this Saturday morning. Although it is less windy this morning, there is still enough to produce some wind chill affect making it feel colder than the actual temperatures. Temperatures warm a few degrees Saturday with less wind.
State weather official urges Kansans to prepare for winter conditions, travel
MANHATTAN – The calendar says the first day of winter is Dec. 21. Chip Redmond is not so sure you ought to get locked in on just that date. “Winter conditions in Kansas can change rapidly,” said Redmond, a meteorologist and manager of the Kansas Mesonet, a network of weather monitoring stations that has its headquarters at Kansas State University.
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Weekend moderation; bitter cold, some snow next week.
Winds remain gusty today as they continue to wrap around a slow-moving system that is gradually pulling away from our region over the Great Lakes. Cold temperatures this morning in the 20s combined with the wind produced wind chill temperatures in the teens. Winds have gusted over 50 MPH in parts of Western Kansas including 50 MPH at Leoti, 58 MPH at Pierceville, 51 MPH near Russell Springs, 54 MPH near Ludell and 50 MPH at Colby. A few flurries tracked across southwest Kansas earlier this morning. We will stay dry through the weekend with below average temperatures Saturday before a moderation to near normal Sunday ahead of our next cold front Sunday night. The northwesterly flow pulls in colder air over the course of the day with strong gusts anywhere from 30-50 MPH at times. Temperatures this afternoon only warm into the upper 30s, well below average for the middle of December. Those in northwestern Kansas will sit below average today, with highs only reaching the low 30s and partly cloudy skies.
Arctic Blast still on track and heading for Oklahoma!
The Jet stream shows a huge Arctic Blast approaching Oklahoma by late Wednesday! Temperatures may warm up briefly before taking a nosedive Wednesday Night with bitter cold air and very strong winds surging south across Oklahoma. Temperatures will drop into the teens for highs and single digits for lows with wind chills well below zero right before Christmas! The good news for travel is that we are not expecting a winter storm but some light snow and flurries possible as the cold air comes in Thursday. So dangerously cold temps but no White Christmas the way it looks right now.
Eastern Colorado’s Blizzard Looked Like a Hurricane From Space
When I got home on Monday night, I started prepping for the worst-case scenario as the incoming snowstorm was approaching. I put my windshield wipers up on my truck, had the snow shovel handy, and even set my alarm extra early in case the roads were going to be terrible.
‘Arctic outbreak’ to bring subzero temperatures to Kansas, here’s when
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A surge of cold temperatures are expected next week just before Christmas. The National Weather Service reports that an “arctic outbreak” is becoming more likely for Dec. 21-27. Well below normal temperatures are expected throughout much of the Midwest and near the East Coast. Subzero temperatures are also possible for some areas all the way into the Christmas weekend.
Drone no-fly zone issued over Keystone oil spill site in Kansas
TC Energy has established a no-fly zone over the Kansas site where its Keystone pipeline spilled 14,000 barrels of oil following drone footage of the disaster. The Canadian company said in a statement that it did so for safety reasons. But drone footage of the spill — the largest in the pipeline’s history — was among the […] The post Drone no-fly zone issued over Keystone oil spill site in Kansas appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
4 Great Steakhouses in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
