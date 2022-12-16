NFL Insider expects Jerod Mayo to leave the Patriots if he isn’t given coordinator title

Jerod Mayo’s role on the Patriots coaching staff remains opaque. One NFL Insider says he expects Mayo to walk if that doesn’t change.

On NBC Sports Boston Thursday , The MMQB’s Albert Breer said Mayo, who’s believed to be in the last year of his contract, wants to be an actual defensive coordinator. But that opportunity may only exist elsewhere.

“If you look across the league right now, there's just an enormous backlog of defensive coaches who are qualified and ready [for head coaching jobs],” said Breer. “Dan Quinn waiting for his second shot, Raheem Morris, DeMeco Ryans, Ejiro Evero in Denver. There is this long list of qualified defensive coordinators who are waiting on taking that next step. You've got to do things to separate yourself and right now, Jerod Mayo isn't calling the defense and doesn't have the title, so he's sort of fighting upstream against some of these other guys.”

Breer added that while Mayo may want to stay in New England, he recognizes that not calling the defense could hamstring him when it comes to pursuing future head coaching opportunities. Mayo interviewed the Raiders’ and Broncos’ head coach openings last offseason, and in 2021, he interviewed for the Eagles’ job.

Mayo joined the Patriots staff in 2019 as inside linebackers coach. He’s still officially the linebackers coach today.

Tom Curran, who also joined the segment, said he believes the Patriots offered to name Mayo and Steve Belichick co-defensive coordinators, but Mayo balked at the idea.

“He felt as if he did a lot more of the coordinating while Steve was a play-caller. They work well together, but I think Jerod is kind of bursting at the seams to spread his wings,” said Curran.

Phil Perry said he thinks Mayo’s dream job would be replacing Bill Belichick, though that could still be years away.

Regardless, it’s apparent Mayo has higher inspirations than working as a position coach. It looks like he may be forced to travel elsewhere to achieve those goals.