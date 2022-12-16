ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WEEI Sports Radio

NFL Insider expects Jerod Mayo to leave the Patriots if he isn’t given coordinator title

By Alex Reimer
WEEI Sports Radio
WEEI Sports Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zET2w_0jkuiDVJ00

Jerod Mayo’s role on the Patriots coaching staff remains opaque. One NFL Insider says he expects Mayo to walk if that doesn’t change.

On NBC Sports Boston Thursday , The MMQB’s Albert Breer said Mayo, who’s believed to be in the last year of his contract, wants to be an actual defensive coordinator. But that opportunity may only exist elsewhere.

“If you look across the league right now, there's just an enormous backlog of defensive coaches who are qualified and ready [for head coaching jobs],” said Breer. “Dan Quinn waiting for his second shot, Raheem Morris, DeMeco Ryans, Ejiro Evero in Denver. There is this long list of qualified defensive coordinators who are waiting on taking that next step. You've got to do things to separate yourself and right now, Jerod Mayo isn't calling the defense and doesn't have the title, so he's sort of fighting upstream against some of these other guys.”

Breer added that while Mayo may want to stay in New England, he recognizes that not calling the defense could hamstring him when it comes to pursuing future head coaching opportunities. Mayo interviewed the Raiders’ and Broncos’ head coach openings last offseason, and in 2021, he interviewed for the Eagles’ job.

Mayo joined the Patriots staff in 2019 as inside linebackers coach. He’s still officially the linebackers coach today.

Tom Curran, who also joined the segment, said he believes the Patriots offered to name Mayo and Steve Belichick co-defensive coordinators, but Mayo balked at the idea.

“He felt as if he did a lot more of the coordinating while Steve was a play-caller. They work well together, but I think Jerod is kind of bursting at the seams to spread his wings,” said Curran.

Phil Perry said he thinks Mayo’s dream job would be replacing Bill Belichick, though that could still be years away.

Regardless, it’s apparent Mayo has higher inspirations than working as a position coach. It looks like he may be forced to travel elsewhere to achieve those goals.

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

Look: Bill Belichick's Girlfriend Went Viral During Loss

It's not going to be a fun flight back to New England for the Patriots on Sunday evening. The Patriots lost to the Raiders in truly historic fashion on Sunday night. You have to see the final play to believe it. Bill Belichick is surely going to be in no...
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Woman Making A Move For Tom Brady

Tom Brady and Joe Burrow are set to square off on Sunday afternoon. The Bucs are set to take on the Bengals in a matchup of preseason Super Bowl contenders. Of course, Tampa Bay hasn't really lived up to that hype, while Cincinnati has. It's been an interesting year for...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

NFL Quarterback Will Reportedly Demand A Trade

Trade demands, especially at the quarterback position, are pretty rare in the National Football League. However, we could have one this offseason. According to a report out of Green Bay, Packers quarterback Jordan Love is expected to demand a trade if the team moves forward with Aaron Rodgers. Love will...
GREEN BAY, WI
Popculture

Sean McVay's Wife Reveals 'Hardest Part' of Being Married to LA Rams Coach

Veronika Khomyn is opening up about being the wife of Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay. The 32-year-old Ukrainian model had a Q&A session on her Instagram page and was asked "What's the hardest part about being married to someone who has to be tied to their job?" "Time...
The Spun

Breaking: NFL Coach Taken To Hospital Before Game

An NFL coach has been taken to the hospital following a scary injury during pregame warmups. Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees was transported to the hospital following a pregame collision. The Falcons released a statement on Pees' hospitalization on Sunday afternoon. Pees was carted off the field following a...
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Believes NFL Coach Will Be Fired

We've already had a couple of notable NFL head coaching firings this season. ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith believes that the Indianapolis Colts will ultimately fire interim head coach Jeff Saturday. The Colts blew a massive lead against the Vikings on Saturday afternoon. “Jeff Saturday ain’t going to be the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

NFL World Not Happy With Mike McCarthy's Decision

The Dallas Cowboys and the Jacksonville Jaguars are heading to overtime. Dallas and Jacksonville are tied, 34-34, after four quarters of play on Sunday. The Jaguars will be getting the ball first in overtime on Sunday afternoon. Late in the fourth quarter, the Cowboys had the ball, leading by three...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Spun

Look: Paul Finebaum Calls 1 Major Program A 'Disaster'

It's safe to say that ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum isn't the biggest fan of one SEC program at the moment. The longtime ESPN college football analyst, known to many as the voice of the SEC, believes the Florida Gators had a "disaster" of a season. Finebaum explained his...
GAINESVILLE, FL
NBC Sports

Penalty on Terry McLaurin is a very bad look for the NFL

As explained in Playmakers, the NFL initially was alarmed by the NBA’s Tim Donaghy scandal. Eventually, the NFL decided that it’s impossible for one official to have enough of an impact on the outcome of a game to create any real concern that what happened to basketball could happen to football.
MARYLAND STATE
The Comeback

Commanders WR shares shocking story about game-changing penalty

Sunday night’s game between the New York Giants and Washington Commanders caught a lot of attention for the pass interference that was not called on Washington’s final offensive play. Two plays earlier, though, a penalty was called. And the player it was called on had an interesting story about it when the game ended. With Read more... The post Commanders WR shares shocking story about game-changing penalty appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
WASHINGTON, DC
Yardbarker

Steelers’ General Manager Omar Khan Has No Time To Settle In As His Critical 1st Off-Season At The Helm Approaches

While Pittsburgh Steelers fans everywhere would love for the team to make a miraculous charge in the final four games to somehow slip into the playoffs, it’s unlikely. Sitting at 5-8, the only legitimate thing that may be worth celebrating is if rookie quarterback, Kenny Pickett plays well and it results in finishing at 9-8, saving head coach, Mike Tomlin‘s streak of not having a losing season. There are going to be a lot more questions than answers following the final game against the Cleveland Browns and as Omar Khan enters his first off-season as the general manager, he will need to make a plethora of decisions.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WEEI Sports Radio

WEEI Sports Radio

Boston, MA
5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from Boston, including the Red Sox, New England Patriots, Celtics, Bruins and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/weei

Comments / 0

Community Policy