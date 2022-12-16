ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Florida men thrown from tumbling tanker truck carrying cooking oil

By Nexstar Media Wire, Dylan Abad
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DEMd9_0jkuiCca00

TAMPA, Fla. ( WFLA ) — Two Florida men were lucky to escape serious injury Thursday when they were ejected through the front windshield of a tanker truck carrying over 1,300 gallons of cooking oil.

A crash report from the Florida Highway Patrol indicates that the tanker, which was being driven by a 22-year-old Fort Lauderdale man, was traveling through Lee County around 10 a.m. when the driver lost control.

A nearby security camera captured footage of the ensuing crash.

In the video, the speeding truck can be seen spinning 180 degrees as it tumbles onto its driver’s side. The two men are simultaneously ejected from the truck’s front windshield into a wave of spilled cooking oil.

Both men suffered only minor injuries, officials with the Florida Highway Patrol said. Neither occupant was wearing a seatbelt, according to the crash report.

It was not immediately clear how or why the driver lost control. The crash remains under investigation.

