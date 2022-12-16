Your wallet is likely taking a hit this holiday season but prices at the pump are providing some relief. Gas prices have dropped again, falling to a 15-month low. AAA reports the average cost for a gallon of gas in Maine is now $3.48. That's down 10 cents from a week ago and 44 cents from a month ago, but it's still 7 cents higher than this time last year.

MAINE STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO