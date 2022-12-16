Read full article on original website
WPFO
Gov. Mills urges lawmakers to pass heating help plan quickly
Maine lawmakers are still trying to find a way to help with heating your home this winter. Governor Janet Mills reacted last week to a proposal that would dramatically scale back who gets those checks from the state. Under the governor's original $474 million plan, more than 850,000 Mainers making...
WPFO
Bangor High School will pilot a Wabanaki language and history course
BANGOR (BDN) -- Bangor High School will pilot a one-semester Wabanaki language, history and culture course this spring, after recruiting a member of the Aroostook Band of Mi’kmaqs with expertise in teaching endangered Native languages to teach the course. The course will start a few months after a report...
WPFO
Maine town returns its nativity scene to Main Street following uproar
BUCKSPORT (BDN) -- A nativity scene that has been displayed in downtown Bucksport for decades was put back up last week after its brief hiatus caused uproar in town. The town installed the municipally owned plastic baby Jesus along Main Street Friday after the Town Council decided it would make space for other non-Christian holiday displays.
WPFO
'It's just critically important:' Bangor High School to teach course on Mi'kmaq language
BANGOR (WGME) -- Students will soon get a unique opportunity to learn more about the history and culture of Maine. This spring, Bangor High School will offer a Mi'kmaq language course. The Mi'kmaqs are a Wabanaki tribe. The course is a pilot program, which will also include Wabanaki history and...
WPFO
How will Maine spend the money received from Google location services settlement?
Maine's attorney general announced last month that he and 39 other AGs had reached a settlement with Google over its location tracking. At $391.5 million, it's the largest multistate privacy settlement in U.S. history with some of that money coming to Maine. Rick asked the CBS13 I-Team:. “I’ve heard that...
WPFO
CMP tells Oxford County customers that power should be restored by Tuesday night
OXFORD (WGME) -- For a third straight day, line crews were out in force, working to restore power from Friday’s snowstorm. The nor’easter, that carried over into Saturday, left more than 100,000 CMP customers without power in Maine. Right now, CMP is reporting thousands of customers in the...
WPFO
Lewiston City Council considering more restrictive policy for homeless
LEWISTON (WGME) -- Lewiston leaders are considering a plan to crack down on where the homeless can camp out. The proposal would ban homeless people from sleeping on city benches, camping in parks, and loitering on any Lewiston owned property from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. according to Tuesday’s agenda.
WPFO
Portland school board addresses payroll issues in 'State of the Schools' address
PORTLAND (WGME) – Monday night's annual “State of the Schools” address gave more insight into the payroll problems plaguing Portland Public Schools and how they're being solved. The superintendent cited those problems as a reason for his recent resignation. “Our payroll system has been in crisis for...
WPFO
Amtrak Downeaster celebrates 21 years of service with $20 round-trip fares
PORTLAND, Maine (WGME) -- The Amtrak Downeaster says it is celebrating 21 years of service by offering special discounted fares for travel during January 2023. Amtrak says $20 round-trip ($10 one-way) fares for travel between Brunswick, Maine and Boston, Massachusetts or any station in between are available for sale now and are valid for travel from January 1, 2023, through January 31, 2023.
WPFO
Community mourns loss of Maine Maritime Academy student killed in Castine crash
GARDINER (WGME) - The Gardiner community is mourning the loss of 21-year-old Chase Fossett with a candle light vigil Sunday night. Fossett was one of the four Maine Maritime Academy students who died in a crash in Castine. A vigil was held on the MMA campus last Sunday. On Sunday...
WPFO
Buxton police chief on paid administrative leave 'pending internal investigation'
BUXTON (WGME) -- Buxton Police Chief Troy Cline has been placed on paid administrative leave “pending an internal investigation.”. Buxton Select Board Chair Frank Pulsoni told the CBS I-Team that Cline was put on leave last Thursday, but can’t comment further. Pulsoni did say they are “just getting...
WPFO
Maine man charged with stealing $10,000 belt buckle
YARMOUTH (WGME) - A Maine man has been charged with stealing an expensive and historic belt buckle that was recently discovered in a New York auction house. In August of 2020, Patrick Scully of Yarmouth reported a silver belt buckle that was made by famed sculptor Alexander Calder missing. It...
WPFO
'We need somebody to help us': Portland postal workers rally for safer working conditions
PORTLAND (WGME) - Mail carriers in Portland rallied Sunday morning during the peak of the holiday season. Dozens of workers stood outside the post office on Forest Avenue asking for better workplace safety and mail delivery. The National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC) union says carriers have long struggled with...
WPFO
Gas prices at 15-month low, Maine prices still above national average
Your wallet is likely taking a hit this holiday season but prices at the pump are providing some relief. Gas prices have dropped again, falling to a 15-month low. AAA reports the average cost for a gallon of gas in Maine is now $3.48. That's down 10 cents from a week ago and 44 cents from a month ago, but it's still 7 cents higher than this time last year.
WPFO
Maine holds first-ever in-person high school e-sports championship
AUBURN (WGME) -- Teams gathered for the first ever in-person fall e-sports high school state championship at Central Maine Community College Monday. The Maine Principals' Association says teams competed in Super Smash Brothers Ultimate, Rocket League and League of Legends. Thirty-four schools participated throughout the fall. That was narrowed down...
WPFO
Mainers cope without power as crews work to restore thousands more
FRYEBURG (WGME) - Central Maine Power says they've more than tripled their workforce to help restore power to thousands of Mainers still in the dark. Oxford County was one of the hardest hit area's by this weekend's storm. Utility workers are hoping power will be restored Sunday night for Fryeburg...
WPFO
Gardens Aglow voted one of the best botanical garden holiday light displays in U.S.
BOOTHBAY (WGME) – Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens’ Gardens Aglow in Boothbay has been voted one of the best botanical garden holiday light displays in the country, according to USA TODAY. USA TODAY announced the top 10 Best Botanical Gardens with Holiday Lights in the country on Monday, and...
WPFO
Pleasant Mountain closes for second day after major outages
BRIDGTON (WGME) - For the second day in a row, a Maine ski mountain had to shut down because of outages from this weekend's snowstorm. Pleasant Mountain said extensive tree damage from the storm knocked out their power Saturday and they had to close. Sunday morning, they posted an update...
WPFO
Hiker rescued on New Hampshire mountain
NEW HAMPSHIRE (WGME) -- A hiker was rescued this weekend after getting lost on Mt. Monadnock in New Hampshire. New Hampshire wildlife officials say on Saturday, a solo hiker from Oklahoma contacted the Cheshire County Sheriff's Office in need of help, saying he may have strayed off the trail. The...
WPFO
Lewiston man missing, has intellectual disabilities
LEWISTON (WGME) - A silver alert has been issued for 21-year-old Abdullahi Abdi of Lewiston. Abdi was last seen around 3 p.m. Friday on Rideout Avenue in Lewiston. Early Saturday morning, his car was found abandoned on Route 126 in Wales. Abdi is a black male listed at 5' 8"...
