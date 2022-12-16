ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Gov. Mills urges lawmakers to pass heating help plan quickly

Maine lawmakers are still trying to find a way to help with heating your home this winter. Governor Janet Mills reacted last week to a proposal that would dramatically scale back who gets those checks from the state. Under the governor's original $474 million plan, more than 850,000 Mainers making...
Bangor High School will pilot a Wabanaki language and history course

BANGOR (BDN) -- Bangor High School will pilot a one-semester Wabanaki language, history and culture course this spring, after recruiting a member of the Aroostook Band of Mi’kmaqs with expertise in teaching endangered Native languages to teach the course. The course will start a few months after a report...
BANGOR, ME
Maine town returns its nativity scene to Main Street following uproar

BUCKSPORT (BDN) -- A nativity scene that has been displayed in downtown Bucksport for decades was put back up last week after its brief hiatus caused uproar in town. The town installed the municipally owned plastic baby Jesus along Main Street Friday after the Town Council decided it would make space for other non-Christian holiday displays.
BUCKSPORT, ME
Lewiston City Council considering more restrictive policy for homeless

LEWISTON (WGME) -- Lewiston leaders are considering a plan to crack down on where the homeless can camp out. The proposal would ban homeless people from sleeping on city benches, camping in parks, and loitering on any Lewiston owned property from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. according to Tuesday’s agenda.
LEWISTON, ME
Amtrak Downeaster celebrates 21 years of service with $20 round-trip fares

PORTLAND, Maine (WGME) -- The Amtrak Downeaster says it is celebrating 21 years of service by offering special discounted fares for travel during January 2023. Amtrak says $20 round-trip ($10 one-way) fares for travel between Brunswick, Maine and Boston, Massachusetts or any station in between are available for sale now and are valid for travel from January 1, 2023, through January 31, 2023.
PORTLAND, ME
Maine man charged with stealing $10,000 belt buckle

YARMOUTH (WGME) - A Maine man has been charged with stealing an expensive and historic belt buckle that was recently discovered in a New York auction house. In August of 2020, Patrick Scully of Yarmouth reported a silver belt buckle that was made by famed sculptor Alexander Calder missing. It...
YARMOUTH, ME
Gas prices at 15-month low, Maine prices still above national average

Your wallet is likely taking a hit this holiday season but prices at the pump are providing some relief. Gas prices have dropped again, falling to a 15-month low. AAA reports the average cost for a gallon of gas in Maine is now $3.48. That's down 10 cents from a week ago and 44 cents from a month ago, but it's still 7 cents higher than this time last year.
MAINE STATE
Maine holds first-ever in-person high school e-sports championship

AUBURN (WGME) -- Teams gathered for the first ever in-person fall e-sports high school state championship at Central Maine Community College Monday. The Maine Principals' Association says teams competed in Super Smash Brothers Ultimate, Rocket League and League of Legends. Thirty-four schools participated throughout the fall. That was narrowed down...
MAINE STATE
Mainers cope without power as crews work to restore thousands more

FRYEBURG (WGME) - Central Maine Power says they've more than tripled their workforce to help restore power to thousands of Mainers still in the dark. Oxford County was one of the hardest hit area's by this weekend's storm. Utility workers are hoping power will be restored Sunday night for Fryeburg...
FRYEBURG, ME
Pleasant Mountain closes for second day after major outages

BRIDGTON (WGME) - For the second day in a row, a Maine ski mountain had to shut down because of outages from this weekend's snowstorm. Pleasant Mountain said extensive tree damage from the storm knocked out their power Saturday and they had to close. Sunday morning, they posted an update...
MAINE STATE
Hiker rescued on New Hampshire mountain

NEW HAMPSHIRE (WGME) -- A hiker was rescued this weekend after getting lost on Mt. Monadnock in New Hampshire. New Hampshire wildlife officials say on Saturday, a solo hiker from Oklahoma contacted the Cheshire County Sheriff's Office in need of help, saying he may have strayed off the trail. The...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Lewiston man missing, has intellectual disabilities

LEWISTON (WGME) - A silver alert has been issued for 21-year-old Abdullahi Abdi of Lewiston. Abdi was last seen around 3 p.m. Friday on Rideout Avenue in Lewiston. Early Saturday morning, his car was found abandoned on Route 126 in Wales. Abdi is a black male listed at 5' 8"...
LEWISTON, ME

