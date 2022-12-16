ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Beaverdale Neighborhood that’s been spreading holiday cheer for 50+ years

By Griffin Wright
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VdeBt_0jkui8Av00

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Ashby Avenue and Wallace Lane neighborhood in Beaverdale has been putting on free Christmas light displays for more than 50 years.

This year more than 50 houses are participating in the holiday cheer. Some are even syncing up their lights with local Christmas radio stations.

Chris Cyran, a resident of the neighborhood, said that sharing the holiday spirit is a gift in and of itself.

“It really brings out the spirit of love and care that me and my neighbors have for the people that come through here to share something that brings us joy that warms my heart but also the thanks that people say to us is worth it all,” Cyran said.

Holiday shipping deadlines approaching with Christmas 9 days away

Cyran said it’s about more than just Christmas lights. There are signs all around the neighborhood that have QR codes that allow people to donate directly to the Food Bank of Iowa.

“It’s the gift of giving when we don’t know who’s receiving but the joy of knowing they’re blessed and feeling blessed,” Cyran said, “Sharing the blessing of a season like this is like all the songs say, the merriment says, there is the realities of the world but there are times when this can allow us for a few moments to interrupt from what we can’t control to what we can control which is opening our eyes and our hearts and seeing something good going on.”

The neighborhood encourages people to come visit between 6 pm and 9 pm to check out the light displays any day until the end of the year.

The displays start on Ashby Avenue right off Beaver Avenue.

