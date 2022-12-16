Read full article on original website
Related
"Can I have a towel?" Lost neighborhood boy found when he got chilly in neighbor's pool, didn't want to walk home wet
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. When I was a kid I lived next-door to a family who had an above ground pool. It was nothing fancy, maybe about twenty feet around with a little metal deck attached to the side that, as I look back, was way more rickety than I would have appreciated in adulthood.
Say merry Christmas without the carbon-based doodads. Download a First Dog on the Moon card
So this is Christmas! And what have we done? It’s the end of the world! No time for that – there’s only a few shopping days until Jesus’ birthday. We have presents to buy and love to show. You can’t be giving your loved ones filthy carbon-based gifts in the Anthropocene, so here’s a carbon-neutral gift idea! No coal-based plastic doodads. Give them a virtual gift that shows how much you care about them and the world and the JOURNALISTIC TRUTH! These hand-designed Christmas cards don’t just say “I love you”, they also say “I love independent media – and now you do too”.
WPRI
12 bestselling board and card games to buy now and play with your family over the holidays
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. These games are sure to bring your family together. Family game night is an excellent way to spend time with your loved ones and get your kids away from their screens. Playing board and card games with your family during the holiday season is a surefire way to build excitement. Still, there are countless games to choose from, so selecting the best one can take time and effort.
WPRI
Buying for a home chef this holiday season? Here are the best 18 gifts
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If you’re shopping for kitchen items this holiday season, check out these gifts. Numerous top-selling products any home chef would love are available at prices sure to impress. Whether you’re looking for a cookware set for a serious chef, an air fryer for someone who likes to simplify meal time or a sous vide cooker for the culinarian who has it all, we’ve found gifts for the cooking enthusiasts on your list.
Comments / 0