Read full article on original website
Related
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com: High Speed Police Chase With A Chicago Bears Fan, in Winnebago county
Sources are reporting a high speed police chase in Winnebago County. It happened just after 1:30 am near Church st. Police were chasing a Blue 2010 Ford Sedan with Chicago Bears plates. Police terminated the chase near Jefferson st. Welcome to Rockford Scanner,. The area’s favorite entertainment website!. We...
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com: Multiple Injuries, At An Accident Scene on the East Side
It happened around 11:30 am near Perryville and Newburg. Initial reports are saying there are 3 people reporting injuries. Unknown on the severity of the injuries. We post our opinions on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly...
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Suspects Pull Up Next To, And Shoot A Driver Multiple Times in Rockford
1:05 p.m., Rockford Police officers observed an SUV arrive at a local hospital with multiple bullet. strikes along the driver’s side, and a 25-year-old male with multiple life-threatening gunshot. wounds. Witnesses advised that as the vehicle was on N. Main and Auburn, a gray sedan pulled. up alongside the...
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com: Violent Weekend in Winnebago County
AGGRAVATED UNLAWFUL USE OF A WEAPON: On Friday, December 16, 2022, at approximately. 5:15 p.m., Rockford Police SCOPE officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop in the area of 800. N. Court Street when two passengers fled on foot. One of the passengers, a 16-year-old male,. was located after a...
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : US Postal Vehicle Crashes in Boone County
Sources are reporting an automobile accident. In the neighborhood of the 700 block of Riverside in Boone County. Initial reports are saying that a postal vehicle is reported to have crashed into a nearby ditch. It is unknown on the severity of the injuries at this time. Please avoid the...
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Female Stabbing Victim in Rockford
We have been sitting on this story for awhile now. RPD has not yet released any information. So we are going to post the info that has been provided to us. Sources are reporting a stabbing. It happened overnight at an address on Furman. Initial reports are saying that a...
WIFR
Rockford police investigate two shootings, five minutes and two miles apart
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford police are working on a pair of shootings that occurred five minutes apart. Around 7:45 Sunday evening, Rockford police were called to Javon Bea Hospital-Rockton campus about a shooting victim that was dropped off at the emergency room. Less than five minutes later, police responded...
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Vehicle Hits A Pole On The West Side
Sources are reporting an automobile accident in Winnebago County. Initial reports are saying that it happened at approx. 2:10 am. Initial reports are saying a vehicle may have hit a pole. Pole is reported to be snapped at the base. Unknown on injuries. If you have any information, photos, video:
Woman shoots, wounds robbery suspect at Rockford Stop-N-Go
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Police say a 21-year-old suspect was seriously injured after a robbery victim opened fire at him on Saturday. According to Rockford Police, around 12:25 a.m. suspects of a gray sedan robbed the driver of a blue SUV at the gas station, located at 2211 Charles Street. A female passenger of the […]
Child trapped in Rockford house fire fighting for life
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A six-year-old is in serious condition after being rescued by firefighters from a house fire on Lapey Street Sunday night. According to the Rockford Fire Department, at 11:04 p.m., firefighters arrived on the scene, at 3021 Lapey Street, to find heavy fire coming from the first-floor window of the house. A […]
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com: A Big F.U. to FB Scammers
Recently Facebook has been getting nailed by scammers. We tightened down the moderation keyword list, to try to stop this on our FB page. Sadly, it is still ongoing. So we are going to tighten down the spam keyword filter even more. Your comments will be held in moderation,. UNTIL...
WGNtv.com
Body found after warrant arrest in Elgin
ELGIN, Ill. — A body was discovered inside an Elgin home following a warrant arrest Sunday night. Just before 7 p.m. Elgin police responded to the area of Summit and Hiawatha for a well-being check. When they arrived, police said a man was taken into custody on unrelated and outstanding warrants.
Rayshawn Smith sentenced to life for murder of Ashley Hardin
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rayshawn Smith, 46, was sentenced to life in prison for the kidnapping and murder of his ex-girlfriend, Ashley Hardin. Hardin was reported missing in the early morning hours of July 23. Hardin and her child smelled gasoline and went outside to investigate. She never returned to the residence. Officers learned during […]
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Adult Female Shot Tonight In Rockford
At approximately 9:00 this evening emergency personnel were called to the 3000 block of Ellen Avenue in Rockford for reports of a shooting victim. Initial reports are the shooting was a drive by type shooting with the victim being a adult female shot in the arm. She was transported by...
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Alleged Hit and Run in Downtown Rockford
Sources are reporting an alleged hit and run in downtown Rockford last night. It happened in the 500 block of E State st. Property damages to another vehicle. Alleged suspect vehicle is a White Chevy Malibu. Sources said the plate was similar to: CZ58597. If you have any info. call...
Public asked to help find suspect who allegedly removed GPS monitor
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office asks for help from the public to find a 41-year-old suspect in a shooting incident in October. That person, law enforcement alleges, has removed a monitoring device and left home detention. The October incident About 11:49 p.m. Oct. 16, deputies from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence […]
WIFR
Man in critical condition after Rockford shooting
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - An adult male is in critical condition, but stable, after he was shot Friday night in Rockford, according to Rockford Police. Police tweeted just after 1:30 a.m. on Saturday about the shooting and the male’s condition. According to police, the male sustained life-threatening injuries in...
Iowa man arrested in Belvidere for guns, drugs
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — An Iowa man was arrested in Belvidere on Saturday after guns and drugs were found in his car during a traffic stop. The Belvidere Police Department IMPACT unit conducted the stop on Bypass Rte. 20 at Farmington Way around 1:20 p.m. for multiple traffic violations, according to the department. Officers smelled […]
Four injured in three-vehicle Boone County crash
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Four people were hospitalized after three vehicles collided in Boone County on Wednesday night. Authorities said the crash happened at Woodstock and County Line roads. Four ambulances were called to the scene, but the extent of the victims’ injuries was not reported. The area experienced heavy snowfall and rain Wednesday night, […]
MyStateline.com
Belvidere Police investigating package thefts
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Brooke Road United Methodist Church is opening a a free to access computer lab for the community. The grand opening will be this Sunday, December 18th. "We really believe this is going to be a great source for the neighborhood. Cause we've heard from...
Comments / 0