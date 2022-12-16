Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
District 1-A Releases All-DistrictUnder The Radar NWLAHaynesville, LA
First black owned development in over 100 years in Shreveport LousianaPort city bloggingShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Continue Winning Streak at HomeUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
UTRNWLA Quarterfinals Results / Semi-Final PreviewUnder The Radar NWLALouisiana State
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Related
Bossier Police Investigating Possible Murder on Shed Road
Bossier City Police respond to shooting at Parkland Villa Apartment complex. At approximately 9:00p.m. on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, Bossier City Police officers were dispatched to the Parkland Villa Apartment complex located in the 3000 block of Shed Road in reference to a shooting. Officers arrived to find a female...
Early Morning Shreveport Shooting Leaves One Injured
Shreveport Police are currently investigating a shooting call that has left 1 person injured. The frantic call came into dispatch at 12:46 a.m. from the Cross Lake Apartments, which are located on South Lakeshore Drive. When first responders arrived on the scene, they learned that a male victim was suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg.
KSLA
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Nativity scene stolen from Shreveport church
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Someone stole the nativity scene from a church in Shreveport... and it was all caught on surveillance video. The theft happened Saturday, Dec. 17 at Baptist Tabernacle, located at 8501 E Kingston Rd. in Shreveport. The church’s video tech posted about the theft on Facebook Tuesday, Dec. 20. She says the incident happened Saturday morning around 7 a.m.
KSLA
Gunman robs Ringgold bank; authorities take suspect into custody
BIENVILLE PARISH, La. (KSLA) — Someone robbed Sabine Bank in Ringgold. And authorities believe it was 24-year-old Terrell Travor Glover, of Ringgold. He was taken into custody at a relative’s house about 7:18 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, Bienville Parish Sheriff John Ballance said. The Sheriff’s Office received a...
Shreveport Bus Goes Up In Flames on Pines Road
Several Residents of Shreveport Saw a Bus Go Up in Flames During Lunch Time. The Shreveport Police and Shreveport Fire Department had several units on the scene. If you were turned away on Pines road or you were forced to drive through neighborhoods to get to your destination this is why.
ktalnews.com
De Soto man charged with ‘repair and dash’ at auto shop
DE SOTO, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Deputies arrested a man in De Soto Parish Sunday following an investigation into a recent theft from an auto shop. According to authorities, 18-year-old Kaleb Clay brought his truck to a transmission shop in Caddo Parish on Oct. 14 to have it rebuilt. When he went back for the truck on the 18th, the shop owner allowed him to test drive it to ensure it ran properly.
KSLA
MISSING: Woman last seen on Madison Park Boulevard in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing woman. SPD says they’re looking for Fallon Tubbs, 30. She last was seen Dec. 12 in the 3700 block of Madison Park Boulevard. Tubbs is described as standing 5′ 4″ tall and weighing about 110 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair. Police say they are unsure what she was last seen wearing.
KSLA
Man arrested for beating up pregnant girlfriend, shooting & killing her dog, CPSO reports
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man from Shreveport is behind bars after allegedly beating his pregnant girlfriend and shooting her dog to death. The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office says on Saturday, Sept. 10 just before 2 a.m., deputies were sent out to the 10400 block of East Kings Highway on a domestic call. The victim reported to deputies that her boyfriend and father of her child, Kevin McKeaver Jr., 21, had shoved her into the bathroom cabinet, hit her in the face, and pulled out some of her hair.
ktalnews.com
2 Shreveport residents killed, 3 injured in crash with semi
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Three Shreveport residents were injured, and two were killed in a crash with a semi-trailer early Tuesday. According to authorities, just before 1:20 a.m., a Shreveport man was driving a white 2016 Nissan SUV on I-57 in Illinois when he crashed into a semi. Officials say the 18-wheeler and SUV were headed north through a construction zone when their lanes merged and the SUV made contact with the truck.
Longview Police identify victims in 2 separate weekend homicide investigations
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Officials with Longview Police said they are investigating two separate and unrelated homicides from over the weekend. Officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Texas Street on Saturday morning in reference to an assault that had occurred, and officials said they found a body inside the home. The deceased was […]
WALA-TV FOX10
5 arrested for stealing $6K worth of items from Ulta Beauty, police say
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA/Gray News) – Five women are facing charges after police say they stole more than $6,000 worth of merchandise from an Ulta Beauty store and then led police on a high-speed chase. According to the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department, officers were called about a robbery at the...
KTBS
Shreveport firefighters encounter poisonous smoke at battery facility fire
SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport firefighters were faced with poisonous smoke early Tuesday morning when they arrived at Louisiana Industrial Batteries and Chargers in the 4100 block of Curtis Lane for a building fire. They had to use a saw to cut their way into the building where they encountered the...
KSLA
SPD looking for missing 14-year-old
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing 14-year-old. Police say Jutristyn Horace, 14, was last seen Dec. 15 around 7 a.m. leaving the Piccadilly at Mall St. Vincent in Shreveport. Horace is 5′ 6″ tall and weighs about 135-140 lbs. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie with “Nike” written on it in white letters, black joggers, and tie dye Crocs.
Continuing trend: attempted vehicle theft in Shreveport
In the most recent attempt in a string of local car thefts, suspects attempted to take vehicles from a local rail yard Sunday morning.
ktalnews.com
Caddo Parish Fire District 4 works to put out house fire in Keithville
Caddo Parish Fire District 4 works to put out house fire in Keithville (Source: John Phelan Caddo Fire District 4) Caddo Parish Fire District 4 works to put out house …. Caddo Parish Fire District 4 works to put out house fire in Keithville (Source: John Phelan Caddo Fire District 4)
abc17news.com
Louisiana woman, daughter survive tornado in closet
KEITHVILLE, Louisiana (KTBS) — There’s only half a roof on the mobile home Presley Stevens shared with her family. The rest was peeled off Tuesday night when an EF2 tornado blowing approximately 130 mph dropped into the Pecans Farm neighborhood in southwest Caddo Parish. Presley and her young...
KSLA
South Bossier Fire District #2 unveils memorial for firefighter killed in on-duty accident in 2021
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - South Bossier Fire District #2 honored one of its own Sunday, Dec. 18. A permanent memorial was unveiled at the district’s Central Station. The memorial is dedicated in loving memory of Jessie Henry, a firefighter who was killed in mid-December of 2021 in an on-duty accident while working on a fire truck. Back in mid-August, a portion of Louisiana Highway 527 was also dedicated to the fallen firefighter.
KTBS
Fire after hours at Long John Silver's in Shreveport under investigation
SHREVEPORT, La. - At 3:39 a.m., Shreveport Fire Department received an emergency call about a fire at the Long John Silver's at 8928 Jewella Ave. A total of 35 firefighters arrived at the scene. According to SFD, the fire was under control by 4:33 a.m. The restaurant was closed when...
Take These Items Out of Your Car Before the Freeze Hits Louisiana
The Ark-La-Tex can't Stop Talking About the Freeze Coming Our Way. Shreveport-Bossier is preparing for below-freezing temperatures. If you have seen the forecast you have probably already found out that the temperature will drop to 11 degrees on Thursday night, and it won't be back to above freezing until sometime Saturday afternoon. Even then, the temperature will drop down to 20 degrees that night.
Suspect in Shreveport homicide killed in motorcycle crash
Police say the suspect in a fatal shooting outside a Shreveport bar early Friday morning crashed his motorcycle and died while fleeing the scene.
Kiss Country 93.7
Shreveport, LA
8K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Kiss Country 93.7 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0