Dauphin County man charged in weekend shooting that injured 1: police
A Harrisburg man was arrested Sunday after a shooting broke out in Lower Paxton Township, injuring one man, according to police. Around 11:15 p.m., officers were called to the Woodspring Suites, 6351 Chelton Avenue, for a report of two men fighting and shots being fired. When officers arrived, one person...
abc27.com
Lancaster County police working to identify second suspect in GameStop burglary
EPHRATA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Ephrata Police Department is looking for the second suspect who was allegedly involved in the burglary of a Lancaster County GameStop. According to the Ephrata Police Department, on Dec. 20 at around 2:46 a.m., the Ephrata Police Department responded to an alarm at the GameStop located at 848 East Main Street in Ephrata Township.
Police: Couple attempts to purchase truck with $15,000 check that bounced
Selinsgrove, Pa. — A couple was arrested for writing a $15,000 check to a car dealership when they knew they didn't have the money, police say. Tonya Marie Struble, 39, and Casey Jay Zimmerman, 36, both of Mifflinburg, were at Aubrey Alexander Toyota in Monroe Township on Aug. 25 to buy a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado truck. Trooper Adam Romig of state police at Selinsgrove says Struble wrote the check as a down payment for the truck for Zimmerman. ...
Man shot in the leg in Dauphin County: police
A man who was shot in the leg this weekend changed stories when talking to investigators about how it happened, police said Monday. Officers were called around 8:35 p.m. Sunday to Vagabond Road, for a report of a gunshot victim, police said. A 19-year-old Middletown man was next to his vehicle with a gunshot injury to his leg.
abc27.com
Active police incident in Elizabethtown cleared
ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Elizabethtown Borough Police say an “active police incident” that began late Monday night has been cleared. Police say the incident was on the 300 block of North Hanover Street, which forced police to close a section of the road. The initial report from...
Juvenile faces weapons, drug possession charges following early morning traffic stop in Lancaster
LANCASTER, Pa. — A Lancaster teen was arrested early Saturday on weapons, theft and drug possession charges following a traffic stop in the city, police said Monday. Police did not release the identity of the 16-year-old male suspect due to his juvenile status. The teen was one of five...
abc27.com
Harrisburg man charged with attempted homicide after weekend shooting
LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A Harrisburg man has been charged after a weekend shooting in Lower Paxton Township. On December 18 at 11:15 p.m., Lower Paxton Township police responded to Woodspring Suites on the 6300 block of Chelton Ave. for a report of two men fighting and shots being fired.
WJAC TV
'I'm going to slice her throat:' Mifflin Co. inmate accused of threatening woman, PSP says
Huntingdon Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities in Huntingdon County say an inmate at the Mifflin County Jail is facing additional charges, accused of threatening a woman over the phone during a familial dispute. Troopers say Corey Snyder, 42, of Mount Union, allegedly made the comments during a phone call...
1 dead in Franklin County fire
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Franklin County 911 Dispatch officials confirm that one person has been found dead in a structure fire that started on Dec. 19. Emergency crews were called to 79 Brumbaugh Avenue in Chambersburg at 10:40 p.m. Monday when a patrolling officer noticed smoke and alerted emergency responders to a house fire.
lebtown.com
Blotter: Resisting arrest, involuntary manslaughter, harassment, DUI
Death Investigation – At 7:17 a.m. Dec. 14, police responded to Freeport Road for a death investigation. Police determined that this was an isolated incident, and there is no further threat to the public. The investigation is ongoing. Vehicle Accident, Driving Vehicle at Safe Speed – At 5:56 a.m....
abc27.com
Middletown Borough Police seeking information after gunshot victim found
MIDDLETOWN BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) – Middletown Borough Police are asking for the public’s assistance in a weekend gunshot injury investigation. Middletown Borough Police were dispatched on Sunday night to Vagabond Road for a reported gunshot victim. Police found a 19-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his leg.
Dauphin Co. police searching for missing teen
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Swatara Township Police Department is looking to find a 15-year-old Central Dauphin East Middle School student. Manjilla Gurung rode the bus to school on Dec. 19, but never entered the school building. Gurung was reported absent by the administration and never returned home after...
Three arrested in alleged Luzerne County Walmart thefts
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they arrested three people after separate thefts were allegedly committed at a Walmart in Luzerne County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on December 14 around 5:00 p.m. troopers were called to the Walmart on Airport Road in Hazle Township for retail theft. During an investigation, police say […]
abc27.com
Deadly house fire reported in Chambersburg
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — First responders were at the scene of a house fire in Chambersburg on Monday night. According to the Chambersburg Police Department, the fire was located at a residence on Brumbaugh Avenue. Officials say one person has died and the coroner was at the scene. This...
Harrisburg man charged in shooting that injured one person Sunday night
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Harrisburg man has been charged in connection to a shooting that left one person injured in Lower Paxton Township Sunday night. Aaron Rios, 43, is accused of shooting a man during a fight at Woodspring Suites on the 6300 block of Chelton Avenue at about 11:15 p.m., according to Lower Paxton Township Police.
local21news.com
Operation Call-Out nets dozens of arrests, gun and drug seizures
York, PA — After a string of gun of violence, York City Police, along with state and federal agencies surged into the community. Operation Call-Out led to dozens of arrests. The week-long sting brought together law enforcement from all different levels, banging on doors and capturing people, guns and drugs. A simple but strong message was sent, shootings will bring police.
wkok.com
State Police: Scam Nets Thieves $5,700 From Lewisburg Family
LEWISBURG — NorthcentralPA.com is reporting… An elderly couple in Union County lost more than $7,200 after they fell for a Publishers Clearing House phone scam. State police at Milton say someone called the victims around Nov. 12 and led them to believe they had won the Publishers Clearing House sweepstakes.
abc27.com
York County man killed in early morning motorcycle crash
YORK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A York County man has died after a motorcycle crash early Monday morning. According to the York County Coroner’s office, the deputy coroner responded to the 1400 block of Camp Betty Washington Road at 12:28 a.m. on Monday. The coroner’s office says, citing...
abc27.com
Update: 1 killed in Chambersburg house fire
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — First responders were at the scene of a house fire in Chambersburg on Monday night. According to the Chambersburg Police Department, the fire was located at a residence on Brumbaugh Avenue. The Chambersburg Fire Department said a police officer on patrol in the area noticed smoke and found a garage on fire around 10:40 p.m.
abc27.com
Missing triplets found safe after Pennsylvania murder-suicide
A violent night in Montgomery County left a mother and father dead and briefly set of 2-year-old triplets missing. On Saturday, December 18 at 7:25 p.m., Philadelphia Police responded to a report of a person screaming on the 1800 block of East Haines Street. When police arrived, they found a 39-year-old female with multiple gunshot wounds to the head.
