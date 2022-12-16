The city of Westfield has been awarded $1 million through a state matching grant program that will be used for road resurfacing. Westfield is among 229 cities, towns and counties that received a combined $119 million in state matching funds through the Community Crossings program, which are used for local construction projects such as roads and bridges. The cities of Carmel and Noblesville also each received $1 million, according to the Indiana Dept. of Transportation.

WESTFIELD, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO