Current Publishing
Receiving Recognition: Hamilton County Commissioner Mark Heirbrandt named Commissioner of the Year
Mark Heirbrandt is ending 2022 on a positive note after being named Commissioner of the Year by the Indiana Association of County Commissioners. The Westfield resident was recognized by the nonprofit organization during their annual conference, which was held Nov. 28-Dec. 1 at the Sheraton Indianapolis Hotel at Keystone Crossing. Heirbrandt was first elected to his county government seat in 2013 and re-elected to the office in 2016.
Current Publishing
Callahan nears end of 50 years of public service in Carmel, Clay Township
After 50 years of service to Carmel and Clay Township, Doug Callahan is ready for a change of pace. Callahan, 68, who has been Clay Township trustee since 2007 and worked for the Carmel Fire Dept. for 34 years before that, will retire from public service when his term ends at the end of the year.
Current Publishing
Man found dead in pond behind assisted living center in Carmel
Carmel police are investigating after a body was discovered in a pond behind ManorCare Assisted Living of Summer Trace, 12999 Pennsylvania Pkwy., shortly before 9 a.m. Dec. 20. First responders pronounced the adult male dead after recovering the body. According to police, no foul play is suspected. Police did not...
Current Publishing
Carmel council approves funding plan for Palladium upgrades approved, elects 2023 officers
The Carmel City Council met Dec. 19 to approve a plan to upgrade the sound and lighting systems at the Palladium, elect officers for 2023, discuss a resolution to pay off a bond early and more. What happened: The council voted to add upgrades at the Palladium to a list...
Current Publishing
Full circle: Late Carmel organ recipient, tissue donor to be honored during Rose Parade
A late Carmel resident will be honored as part of the Donate Life float in the annual Rose Parade set for Jan. 2, 2023, in Pasadena, Calif. The float will feature McKenzie Leichtnam in a floragraph, a portrait made of natural materials. Thirty-nine other donors will be featured on the float, as well. Leichtnam, a 2009 Carmel High School graduate, was a lifelong sports fan, and his sister, Kelsey Leichtnam, believes her brother would have found the honor amazing.
Current Publishing
‘It takes a village’: Local business owner reflects on her time on Main Street
Since opening her clothing store in the Zionsville village in 2009, Lesley Jane Hunt has been heavily involved in the local business community, particularly in helping solidify Christmas in the Village as a monthlong annual tradition. With her impending retirement at year’s end, Hunt said she knows she will miss...
Current Publishing
Fishers High School junior wins 2022 Congressional App Challenge
U.S. Rep. Victoria Spartz announced Dec. 7 that K.J. Sawada, a junior at Fishers High School, won the 2022 Congressional App Challenge for Indiana’s 5th Congressional District. Sawada’s app, called the Class Tracker, tracks each class a student has taken in high school and calculates the credit requirements for...
Current Publishing
Beef & Boards regulars help start 50th season with ‘Clue’
For Jeff Stockberger and Suzanne Stark, it’s only appropriate that the Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre regulars appear in the first show of venue’s 50th anniversary season. Stockberger and Stark will perform in “Clue,” which will be presented Dec. 28 to Feb. 5 at the Indianapolis venue.
WISH-TV
Police: Male body pulled from Carmel pond
CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Carmel police say they found a male body in a pond in Carmel Tuesday morning. Police say he was found at 12999 Pennsylvania Pkwy. That’s near the intersection of North Pennsylvania Street and Fairfax Manor Drive. Police say they’re working to confirm the identity...
Emotional crowd attends Indianapolis library board meeting since CEO controversy
A loud crowd of more than 50 people filled a room at the Indianapolis Public Library Monday night. The board has been under fire since announcing a new CEO who later declined the job.
wrul.com
Plainfield Resident Turns Self In On Her Own Warrant
A 25 year old Plainfield woman turned herself in on a warrant. Ashley Dutton turned herself in at the White County Sheriff’s office on Saturday, December 17th at around 8:30am. After being taken into custody Dutton bonded out to 750$ bail.
Current Publishing
Carmel woodworker helps brighten holidays for Hoosier children
Michael Sapper does his part to supply toys to disadvantaged children during the holidays, handcrafting them in a woodworking shop in his Carmel home. Sapper works with the Central Indiana Woodworkers club, which was founded in 1948, to create the toys for children. “I find it super rewarding,” Sapper said....
Current Publishing
Snapshot: Ribbon cutting kicks off Winterfest celebrations
This year’s Winterfest celebrations began with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Dec. 9 at Mulberry Fields Park. Town officials and other Zionsville residents attended the event. Immediately following the ribbon cutting, workers at the ice rink began preparing for guests’ arrival. Before long, members of the community began trickling in to enjoy the opening day of the ice rink. This year’s rink is even larger than last year’s, according to parks dept. Director of Recreation Services Mindy Murdock.
Current Publishing
Night & Day diversions – December 20, 2022
“It’s a Wonderful Life” runs through Dec. 23 at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre in Indianapolis. For more, visit beefandboards.com. Civic Theatre presents “A Christmas Story, The Musical” through Dec. 24 at The Tarkington at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit civictheatre.org.
Carmel Christkindlmarkt named best holiday market in US for third time
For a third time, the Carmel Christkindlmarkt has been named the best holiday market in the country by the USA Today.
Current Publishing
Westfield receives $1M through Community Crossings program
The city of Westfield has been awarded $1 million through a state matching grant program that will be used for road resurfacing. Westfield is among 229 cities, towns and counties that received a combined $119 million in state matching funds through the Community Crossings program, which are used for local construction projects such as roads and bridges. The cities of Carmel and Noblesville also each received $1 million, according to the Indiana Dept. of Transportation.
Current Publishing
Snapshot: Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office brings Christmas joy to children
Santa Claus and employees from the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office delivered Christmas gifts to a child in Hamilton County earlier this month. The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Community Foundation brought Christmas joy to 40 children, who received personalized stockings, toys, Old Navy coats and other items. (Photo courtesy of the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office)
Current Publishing
Raising awareness: Local mom, survivor wants open conversations about colon cancer
For many people, cancer is a difficult topic to broach. But according to cancer survivor Megan Leahy, the topic of colon cancer is even more taboo. A longtime Fishers resident, Leahy, 42, was diagnosed with colon cancer in July. Without a history of cancer in the family, her diagnosis was a surprise that rattled the Leahy family. Now, Leahy’s mission is to tell her story and spread the word about the importance of getting screened for colon cancer.
Current Publishing
Crash Test Dummies to perform at The Tarkington
Canadian rock band Crash Test Dummies, best known for their 1990s hit “Mmm Mmm Mmm Mmm,” will perform March 11, 2023, at The Tarkington at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. Opening the show will be Carleton Stone, an Americana and pop singer-songwriter from Nova Scotia, Canada.
travelnowsmart.com
Indianapolis Hotels With Hot Tubs In Room 2023
These hotels with hot tubs in rooms are perfect if you want to enjoy luxury and relaxation while visiting Indianapolis. Whether you’re in town for business or pleasure, you’ll love returning to your hotel and relaxing in your own private hot tub. Here are our top selections for hotels in Indianapolis that have in-room hot tubs:
