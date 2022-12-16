ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah man gets stuck in chimney, no not Santa

By D.V. Wise
 4 days ago

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WJBF) – Savannah Fire Department (SFD) responded to The Budget Inn on Ogeechee Road for a technical rescue.

Upon arrival, units found an adult male between the ages of 25-30 years of age stuck in a chimney.

Once contact was made by SFD crews, it was decided that the only safe way to remove the victim from the chimney was to breach the concrete blocks that encased the chimney.

SFD’s Technical Rescue Team (TRT) deployed air chisels and other breaching tools to make an opening in the wall to gain access to the victim.

Because of the levels of training the TRT members have in various breaching techniques, the victim was removed in roughly 30 minutes.

The victim who was conscious and alert was removed from the chimney without any additional injuries.

He was released to the EMS provider for treatment.

No word on how or why he ended up in the chimney.

