Super Sweet Christmas Ornaments to Knit
I know it might feel like it’s too late to add any more knits to your holiday decor or gift-giving, but this ornament pattern from Amy Gaines is here to convince you otherwise. These sweet ornaments — including a snowman, snow globe, mouse, owl and Christmas pudding — are...
Together for Christmas Layout
I love the non-traditional pastel colors on this “Together” Christmas Layout from Terri! She also create two non-traditional borders on either side of her pages with torn pattern paper on either side, adding blue watercolor and cute pink pom-pom trim along the edges. There’s also layers of paper and clusters of embellishments surrounding the photo too.
Christmas Bingo Printable Cards
If you need a last-minute idea for a holiday party or are looking for an easy way to entertain kids at home, these printable Christmas bingo cards from The Best Ideas for Kids are really cute. You can use tiny bells, holiday erasers, buttons or small candies for the markers,...
Felt Christmas Elf Dog Bandana – Free Pattern
How cute would your pupper be wearing an elf bandana at Christmas? My Golden Thimble has a free sewing pattern you can use to whip one up. This Christmas elf dog bandana is easy to sew and so adorable! Go to My Golden Thimble for the free pattern and tutorial.
Stamped Critter Christmas Tags
Add a sweet handmade touch to your Christmas wrapping with stamped gift tags. Vera used stamps from Ellen Hutson featuring cute critters decking the halls and trimming the trees to create tags to add to her presents this year. I love her hand written backgrounds, perfect if you don’t have a background stamp.
Let it Snow Graphic Cross Stitch Pattern
If you’re a fan of the white stuff, stitch up this easy winter cross stitch design before going out in the storm. It’s worked in a single color and is 90 by 90 stitches, with the words Let it Snow in a pretty script font surrounded by different styles of snowflakes.
Tall Christmas Mini Album
I love the tall format of this adorable cinch bound Christmas album from Erica! But even more I love all the unique pages she created inside. There’s fold out pages, small half size pages, tag shaped pages, pocket pages, pull out pages and more. All created and decorated with products from Bella Blvd.
Block Style Christmas Layout with FREE Sketch
Patricia followed a fun sketch to create her Christmas Layout, I love the wintery blue color scheme she used! She followed the sketch pretty faithfully which has lots of blocks and squares as well as a rectangle sections for the title and journaling. This grid style makes for a quick and easy design to create.
Jingle All the Way Cross Stitch Ornament
This sweet ornament cross stitch pattern looks like so much fun to stitch, and I love that it’s not made with traditional Christmas colors, though of course you could do yours in reds and greens instead of oranges and blues. Add the words jingle all the way below in...
Brioche Earflap Hat Knitting Pattern
I’m not much of a hat person, but I will admit when it’s really cold and you have to be outside, a hat makes it a little less terrible. An earflap hat is all the better because it provides extra protection from the cold. Make that hat in brioche, which makes it extra warm and fluffy, and you might have the perfect thing to combat the cold.
Quick last minute gifts
My favorite scrap buster project is patchwork mug rug making. I made this super easy one using strips of fabrics from my scrap bin. It’s fun and quick to make, and it’s the ideal project to make if you’re in a hurry.
How to Turn and Envelope into a Gift Bag
If you’re wrapping Holiday gifts and run out of small gift bags did you know you can use an envelope to create a Bag-a-lope? It’s a gift bag made from envelope! Lori is sharing a step by step tutorial for creating these fun little bags perfect for holding sweets and candy or small gifts. Decorate them with stamps, dies, stickers, ribbon and more.
Tuckernik Cardi Crochet Pattern
The Tuckernik Cardi is a crochet cardigan pattern made with bulky weight yarn that has an easy level of difficulty. A lovely loungewear style cardi and this crochet pattern is available free.
Fun way to make your own pompoms and tassels
I have several tools to make pom poms and tassels. I often times even just use my hand. But today I spotted this cute way to make a tool with clothes pegs and a recycled tape base. It seems so pretty just as a tool. Pop on over to the blog Reading My Tea Leaves for the tutorial on how to make your own pom poms and tassels perfect to decorate and make gift toppers this holiday season.
How to Frame Cross Stitch and Embroidery Using Sticky Board
Here’s a different method for framing your gorgeous embroidery and cross stitch designs. It’s using sticky board and the method comes to you from Stitched Modern. What a great technique! The tutorial takes you through the supplies you are going to need as well as all of the steps.
