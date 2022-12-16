ABC News: Missing St. John Fisher student alive, called parents from Spain

ABC News reports Friday morning that missing St. John Fisher student, Kenneth DeLand, is alive and has called his parents from Spain.

DeLand went missing two weeks ago while studying abroad in France.

According to ABC News, one of their producers in France heard from the prosecutor in Paris that DeLand contacted his parents from Spain.

ABC News obtained the following statement from DeLand's parents:

Our Son Kenny Called Us, and He is Safe.



We are so happy to announce that Kenny is safe; we received a call from Kenny in the early morning hours on December 16, 2022. Kenny is in Spain, and Carol (his mom) is in France, preparing to see Kenny and hopefully bring him home for Christmas.



We want to thank all the Media members for their diligence and swift attention in spreading the word about our Son. Without the media's help, Kenny would not have seen himself in the news and reached out to us. We also want to thank St. John Fisher College, the American Institute for Foreign Study (AIFS), French Administrations, The Federal Bureau of Investigation, especially the Rochester and Buffalo branches, Congress Woman Claudia Tenney, and Senator Pamela Helming. We also want to extend our love and appreciation to our fantastic community for rallying together.



Without everyone's help, we wouldn't have our Son, hopefully, home Christmas.