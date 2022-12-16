Read full article on original website
Cape Gazette
Opposition grows against Delaware plan for zero-emission vehicles
Opponents to the state plan that would end the sale of new gasoline-powered cars in Delaware by 2035 outnumbered those in favor about 4-to-1 during a Dec. 13 public workshop on the proposal. “I’m against following anything that California is doing because I feel they are a failure with their...
a-z-animals.com
11 Native Plants in Delaware
Native plants are an essential and integral part of our natural state forests in Delaware. They play a critical role in purifying the air, maintaining water quality, improving wildlife habitats, and serving as a “filter” for harmful and toxic chemicals in some of our soils. Additionally, native plants...
WDEL 1150AM
VIDEO | New Claymont train station now has a namesake
The Claymont Regional Transportation Center will be named for Harris B. McDowell III, the longest serving member of the Delaware General Assembly. Governor John Carney signed a ceremonial bill at Darley House in Claymont on Monday, December 19, 2022, renaming the future transit hub. "I'm overwhelmed by that," said the...
Delaware LIVE Weekly Review – Dec. 18, 2022
Click on the image below to view as a PDF This Week’s Top Headlines Include: Headlines Carney extends health emergency to protect hospital capacity DE Supreme Court explains decision to overturn vote-by-mail Culture Volunteers help pack Mountaire Cares boxes to feed 12,000 Business Walgreens, CVS to pay Delaware $43.6M opioid settlement Global case manufacturer moves from Maryland to Delaware Food ... Read More
WDEL 1150AM
Wet, not White, Christmas week for Delaware looms
The hope of Delaware's first White Christmas in a decade might be fading, but that doesn't mean it won't be cold, and potentially icy in the First State on December 25. Matt Powell of the Delaware Weather Network told WDEL that the First State will be dealing with a storm on starting in the late afternoon Thursday going through Friday evening, but instead of cutting off the coast and providing a blanket of snow, the storm could cut as far west as Detroit and bring 1-2 inches of rain.
Cape Gazette
Southern Delaware Tourism 2023 photo contest opens Jan. 1
To celebrate Southern Delaware and keep it top of mind throughout the winter with visitors planning 2023 travel, Southern Delaware Tourism is launching its seventh annual photo contest. Both locals and visitors are invited and encouraged to enter. Entries will be accepted from midnight, Sunday, Jan. 1, through 5 p.m.,...
Delaware families being sent payment of up to $600
holding money in handsPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Unsplash)onUnsplash. If you are a resident of Delaware, here's some good news for you. Qualifying individuals will be receiving a tax rebate from the state. Here is everything that you need to know.
delawarepublic.org
Latest revenue projection adds to state's 2024 budget bottom line
Delaware’s latest financial forecast shows a bump in revenue available in fiscal year 2024. Delaware Economic and Financial Advisory Council’s December estimate adds about $300 million to the state’s bottom line from its forecast in October. The projections include a continued increase in net corporate income tax...
a-z-animals.com
The Best Swimming Holes In Delaware
You could find yourself searching for spots to cool off in Delaware when the temperatures reach the 90s. Fortunately, there are a few respectable options for trying to cool off in The First State. Delaware has a variety of swimming areas, including beaches, ponds, lakes, and water parks in addition...
delawarebusinessnow.com
Personnel file: Dec. 16, 2022
Two state organizations supporting Delaware’s life science research and economic growth announced the appointment of Katie Lakofsky, to a new position spearheading workforce development and university-industry relations. The role was conceived and will be jointly funded by the Delaware Biotechnology Institute (DBI) at the University of Delaware and the...
Cape Gazette
Black sea bass regulations will harm recreational fishermen
I promise this is the last time I will write about black sea bass, at least this year. On Dec. 13, I attended the joint meeting of the Mid-Atlantic Fishery Management Council and the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission in Annapolis, Md. The purpose of this meeting was to set recreational fishing regulations for the 2023 season. The three species under the gun were summer flounder, scup and black sea bass.
delawarepublic.org
Delmarva Power requesting rate hike from the Delaware Public Service Commission
Delmarva Power wants approval from the Delaware Public Service Commission to update its electric delivery rates. Delmarva Power says the request reflects the costs of on-going efforts to strengthen the local energy grid against more frequent severe weather, along with satisfying customers’ reliability expectations. But Delaware’s Public Advocate Drew...
Public advocate slams Delmarva Power’s rate hike request
Delaware’s public advocate is speaking out against Delmarva Power’s plan to increase its electric distribution rates by $72.3 million. “As customers are struggling to pay bills, Delmarva Power is seeking one of the largest electric distribution rate increases we have ever seen,” said Public Advocate Andrew Slater. “Simply put, reliability is extremely important but so, too, is affordability. The role of ... Read More
delawarepublic.org
Food Bank of Delaware seeks holiday help
Just in time for the holidays, the Food Bank of Delaware is holding a major food drive. And Milford Operations Director John Snarsky says there are many ways to donate. “The best things to give are any canned goods, any boxed goods, cereals are always important to get,’ he said. ““Anyone can donate, we accept donations up until 4:00 every day. Some days we’ll stay longer if we know someone is coming, we’ll stay for them.”
fox29.com
Fighter jets guide aircraft out of restricted airspace during President Biden's departure from Delaware
WILMINGTON, Del. - An aircraft violated restricted air space during President Joe Biden's departure from Delaware, according to NORAD. Officials with the agency say a NORAD F-15 fighter aircraft responded to a general aircraft that entered temporarily restricted air space without proper clearance over Wilmington, Delaware, on Monday morning around 9:20 a.m.
wdiy.org
Delaware To Study Climate Change’s Impact on Inland Bays
As the lowest lying state in the nation, Delaware faces some of the most harmful flooding caused by climate change. Public safety, properties and the beach economy are at risk. WHYY’s Zoe Read reports the state will be studying how to prepare the inland bays. Read the full story...
Missing NJ Boaters Rescued Off The Coast Of Delaware
NEW JERSEY – A pair of missing boaters who were lost at sea for over a week have been found safe and were rescued by a nearby vessel off the coast of Delaware, officials said. Kevin Hyde and Joe Ditomasso along with their dog, departed from Cape May on...
delawarebusinessnow.com
Delmarva Power files for an 8%-plus rate hike
Delmarva Power has applied for a rate increase with the Delaware Public Service Commission. Cited as the reasons for the rate hike are efforts to strengthen the local energy grid against severe weather, meet customer expectations for reliability and address economic impacts caused by inflation. The request is not related...
delawarepublic.org
Community feedback helps shape the future of Cooch’s Bridge
Cooch’s Bridge, the site of Delaware’s only Revolutionary War battleground, is getting some much-needed improvements. To do that, the Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs is seeking community feedback. Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon recently sat down with Kaitlyn Dykes – Site Manager of the Cooch’s Bridge...
It’s a scam: You’re not getting calls with real deals
A few days ago, a Delawarean received “what seemed like very legit promotional call from (supposedly) XFINITY offering me $35 off my monthly internet/cable/phone bill for the next 2 years,” Patricia Seramone wrote on nextdoor. “They had my account number, and other pertinent information.” What they didn’t have is her faith. Seramone correctly realized, before she forked over payment information, ... Read More
