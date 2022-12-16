Morning 4: 2 sentenced to life in prison for 2013 murder of mother, daughter in Clinton Township apartment -- and more news

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
She Flew To Detroit To Visit A Friend. She Never Returned.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
The Unsolved Murder of Chelsea Small: Caught on Camera Killed in Broad DaylightNikTaylor, MI
Detroit Lions Playoff Chances Heading Into ChristmasFlurrySportsDetroit, MI
Two Brothers Sentenced for 2013 Murder of Detroit Mother & DaughterOlive BarkerDetroit, MI
Meijer Will Open a New Kind of Meijer Store at Two Locations in January 2023Tracy StengelMacomb Township, MI
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan woman charged with causing crash by tailgating, purposely brake checking MSP trooper
MONROE COUNTY, Mich. – A woman accused of purposely tailgating and brake checking a Michigan State Police trooper while she was driving a stolen car, causing a crash and a chase, has now been officially charged. A trooper from the Monroe post in a fully marked patrol vehicle first...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Several hurt after drunk teens cause crash in St. Clair County -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. 3 ejected, 5 hurt after drunk teens leave bar, crash pickup trucks in St. Clair County, cops say. Three people were ejected and five were...
ClickOnDetroit.com
3 ejected, 5 hurt after drunk teens leave bar, crash pickup trucks in St. Clair County, cops say
BERLIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Three people were ejected and five were injured this weekend when some teenagers with fake IDs left a bar in St. Clair County and caused a rollover crash by trying to pass each other in pickup trucks, police said. The crash happened in the early...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police: Father fatally shot, crashes car while driving son on Detroit’s east side
DETROIT – A father from St. Clair Shores was fatally shot and crashed his vehicle when driving with his son on Detroit’s east side. Detroit police responded to the shooting that occurred in the westbound lanes of I-94 between Cadieux Road and Merlin Street on Dec. 18 around 10:30 p.m.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Here’s the timeline of a winter storm arriving in Michigan ahead of Christmas -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Weather: Tracking a winter storm arriving before Christmas in Metro Detroit, across Michigan. Man charged with kidnapping woman in Warren, forcing her to take drugs,...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan Lottery: Oakland County man wins $2M prize on Thanksgiving Day
A 64-year-old man from Oakland County won $2 million on Thanksgiving Day by playing Michigan Lottery’s Magnificent 7s instant game. The man, who chose to remain anonymous, felt thankful when he won millions Thanksgiving morning. He bought his winning ticket at the Kroger on Dixie Highway in Clarkston. “I...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Paper manufacturer sued by Michigan AG for release of PFAS ‘forever chemicals’ in St. Clair County
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, Mich. – The Michigan Department of Attorney General has filed a lawsuit against a paper manufacturer over the release of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), also known as “forever chemicals,” from its manufacturing processes. The lawsuit was filed against Domtar Industries, Inc. The company...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Tasty Tuesday: Beef Daddy’s
MACOMB, Mich. – This Tasty Tuesday, we’re checking out Beef Daddy’s in Macomb, where they’re serving up traditional dishes with their own twist. Watch Brandon Roux’s full Tasty Tuesday feature in the video player above. Tasty Tuesday deal. Beef Daddy’s is located on Hall Road...
ClickOnDetroit.com
IRS, Better Business Bureau issue warning as holiday charity scams rise across Metro Detroit
Fake charitable organizations are working to rip you off this holiday season, which is why the Detroit IRS investigators and the Better Business Bureau have issued a new warning. Many of you may be in the giving mood during the holiday season, and the scammers know it. Hop online and...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Tracking a winter storm arriving before Christmas in Metro Detroit, across Michigan
We are still on track for a major winter storm later this week that will strongly impact holiday travel. I’ll discuss in detail below, but let me take you through the forecast for the week ahead in chronological order. Expect lots of clouds on this Monday, although some models...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Severe winter storm to hit Metro Detroit before Christmas: Snow total predictions, timeline
4Warn Weather – All systems are go for one of the severest winter storms to ever hit our area. And I say this not based upon the amount of snow we’ll get but, rather, based upon the severity of the overall conditions that we will experience, not to mention the timing…on the huge travel day just before Christmas.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Sullivan’s Steakhouse to open its first location in Michigan
DETROIT – Sullivan’s Steakhouse to open its first location in Michigan. The brand-new upscale eatery, Sullivan’s Steakhouse, will open next year inside the Westin Book Cadillac located on Washington Boulevard in Downtown Detroit. The restaurant will be located on the main floor of the Detroit hotel. This...
ClickOnDetroit.com
They’re not afraid to pile it high at this corned beef sandwich shop
The Detroit area has its own style, especially when it comes to food. So how about Detroit-style of corned beef? That’s what a new restaurant in Clinton Township is serving up. Ann Marie’s Corned Beef offers sandwiches with pastrami, turkey, and of course corned beef. Owner Andre Hughes says...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Storm to bring snow, strong winds, frigid temps to SE Michigan before Christmas
It’s cloudy and cold all over Metro Detroit today. Temperatures start in the lower and middle 20s with a light breeze creating wind chills in the upper teens for a few hours. The roads are mostly dry, although a few flakes and flurries will be falling here and there...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Winter travel tips: How to get vehicle unstuck from snow, list of emergency supplies to take with you
The 4Warn Weather Team is tracking a winter storm that is expected to arrive in Metro Detroit before Christmas. They predict that it will be a significant storm that will strongly impact holiday travel and vacation travel across much of the northeastern part of the country. Several inches of snow...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Major winter storm to affect holiday travel in Metro Detroit -- what we know
4Warn Weather – If you are traveling anytime between Thursday and Sunday, you must keep a close eye on the forecast over the next two days. Currently, the computer models we use to forecast the weather disagree with the timing and amount of snow expected. The European model has been the more consistent one, showing rain late Thursday into Friday morning.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Mega Millions jackpot hits $465 million ahead of Tuesday night’s drawing
LANSING, Mich. – The Mega Millions jackpot sits at $465 million for Tuesday night’s drawing. It comes with a cash option of $250.4 million. If won, it would be the 12th-largest jackpot in the history of the game. In July, a ticket purchased in Illinois matched all five...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Rain, snow, winds: Breaking down dangerous pre-Christmas winter storm in SE Michigan
4Warn Weather – Here’s your 4Warn Weather forecast for the week leading up to Christmas in Metro Detroit. The onset of this system will likely be rain, but a few flakes may try to mix in a little here and there. This will probably be just before sunset Thursday.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Keep kids busy during the holiday break
The holidays are here, and that means school is, or will soon be out for many kids in Metro Detroit. Many parents struggle during this time to find childcare or coming up with ways to keep kids busy. The YMCA has a solution for this, offering several programs for kids and adults.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Bryan’s breakdown: More flurries before high impact winter storm expected in Metro Detroit later this week
4Warn Weather – After a day where we kept plenty of cloud cover around, cold temperatures, and light snow or snow flurries, we will continue this trend through the overnight hours tonight and into the end of the weekend. Sunday. For the end of the weekend on Sunday, as...
Comments / 0