breakingtravelnews.com
Ruby Princess Departs on Inaugural Voyage from Galveston
Ruby Princess departed Galveston this afternoon on a 11-day sailing to Mexico and the Caribbean, marking Princess Cruises’ first cruise from Texas in six years. Today’s departure is the first of 16 sailings from Galveston on Ruby Princess’ winter schedule which includes five- to 11-day voyages along with two 16-day, ocean-to-ocean Panama Canal transits between Galveston and San Francisco. It is estimated that Ruby Princess will carry upwards of 50,000 passengers from Galveston during its winter/spring 2022-23 schedule, with many guests opting for a pre- or post-cruise land stay to explore the historic seaside city.
Sinking Houston suburbs: How groundwater extraction is causing neighborhoods to sink
And it doesn't end with the once-influential neighborhood. Others are under a dangerous threat for flooding in these low-lying communities.
Turbulence on United Airlines flight from Brazil to Houston leaves 5 injured
HOUSTON — Several people were injured Monday morning when a United Airlines flight flying into George Bush Intercontinental Airport experienced unexpected turbulence. Airport officials said United Flight 128 was coming from Rio De Janeiro, Brazil when it experienced unexpected turbulence. The plane landed safely and ambulances were waiting to treat the injured.
bayoubeatnews.com
Time to be a ‘normal dog again’: Galveston K9 Officer Marko retires
Galveston Police Department Canine Marko #544K is retiring after five and a half years of service as an Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD) Detection Canine. K9 Marko has faithfully served GPD since 2017 and has seen approximately 83 deployments and countless hours of training. During the course of Marko’s career, those deployments assisted in supporting the apprehension of suspects and ensuring the streets of Galveston were cleared of explosive devices for large-scale events such as Mardi Gras and Lonestar Biker Rally.
Click2Houston.com
15 people injured in turbulent flight from Rio de Janeiro to Houston
HOUSTON – Fifteen people were hurt when a flight from Rio de Janeiro to Houston encountered severe turbulence. After the flight landed around 5:28 a.m. at George Bush Intercontinental Airport, numerous people were transported to the hospital, emergency officials said. Statement from United Airlines:. “United flight 128 encountered unexpected...
60 cars inside high-end automotive shop when fire starts in SW Houston
HOUSTON — At least 60 cars were inside a high-end automotive garage that caught fire Tuesday morning, the Houston Fire Department said. The fire started around 4 a.m. at Uptown Automotive on Mapleridge Street near Elm Street. The business services antique and classic cars, according to HFD Cpt. Sedrick Robinett.
Human smuggling operation discovered after chase in west Houston, police say
HOUSTON — Houston police stopped a human smuggling operation after a short chase on the west side. It happened just after 2 a.m. on South Gessner Road near the Westpark Tollway. Police discovered a truck had stolen plates and attempted a traffic stop before the driver took off. After...
Houston-area officials urge residents to begin preparations ahead of freeze
HOUSTON — Houston-area officials are urging residents to start preparing now as an arctic blast approaches ahead of the Christmas holiday weekend. Several elected officials, including Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, warned that the time to make preparations is now. "Let me encourage people right now. Take a look at...
cw39.com
Harris County face greatest risk of disaster in Texas, FEMA indicates
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Natural disasters can strike anywhere. However, the Federal Emergency Management Agency knows some areas are more vulnerable than others. So what does FEMA data reveal about which Texas communities face the greatest risks, whether it be due to storm, fire, flood and other calamities, such as winter weather?
hotnewhiphop.com
Several Members Of Sauce Walka’s Crew Arrested On RICO Charges
The FBI and local law enforcement arrested 14 individuals in Houston, Texas. After recent updates on YSL’s RICO case have rocked this week, the FBI found another rap-related collective to behave criminally. Federal and local authorities arrested several members of Sauce Walka’s crew in Houston, Texas. Over 200 officials contributed to the apprehension and are on the case.
2022 Arctic blast: How to protect your pipes from freezing temperatures
HOUSTON — An arctic blast will push through the Houston area just before Christmas. City of Houston leaders are urging homeowners to start prepping their homes for the freezing weather now, especially if they have plans to head out of town for Christmas. That includes protecting the pipes. How...
Mayor Sylvester Turner announces agreement with Houston, Harris County, TxDOT over I-45 project
The city of Houston reached an agreement with the Texas Department of Transportation and Harris County over the North Houston Highway Improvement Project. (Community Impact staff) In a Dec. 19 announcement, the city of Houston reached an agreement with the Texas Department of Transportation and Harris County over the North...
KTSA
Secretary Scott releases Phase 2 report on full forensic audit of 2020 General Election in Texas
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Texas Secretary of State John Scott is releasing a report on the second and final phase of the agency’s full forensic audit of the 2020 General Election in four of Texas’ largest counties: Collin, Dallas, Harris and Tarrant. Phase 2 of the...
'Disrespected' | Daughters say sudden closure of SW Houston funeral home has them waiting for father's remains
HOUSTON — The lights are on outside the Wingate Funeral Home, but inside, there’s no sign of life. It's a tough situation for several Houston families that said they're waiting for their loved ones' remains to be returned. They said the southwest-side funeral home seemingly shut down unannounced.
HCSO: Investigation underway after body found on North Freeway feeder
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — An investigation is underway after the Harris County Sheriff's Office responded to reports that a pedestrian was hit by traffic. It happened on the southbound feeder of the North Freeway just south of Richey Road before 11 p.m. Saturday. Details are limited at this time,...
Houston business suspected of leaking hazardous chemicals into storm drains
HPD says a local manufacturing facility may be leaking chemicals into the stormwater system.
fox26houston.com
Lotus Seafood $5 popcorn shrimp deal set for Wednesday
Houston - Lotus Seafood, a Houston staple and cult favorite since 2006, is giving shrimp lovers cause for celebration this Wednesday with a $5 Popcorn Shrimp & Fries deal. Lotus will be serving up the budget-friendly deal on their crunchy Popcorn Shrimp on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, in celebration of National French Fried Shrimp Day – an annual foodie holiday that honors one of America’s favorite seafood dishes.
FBI Houston asks public for help finding missing Spring girl last seen nearly three years ago
SPRING, Texas — FBI Houston is asking for the public's help in finding a missing Spring teen who went missing nearly three years ago. Kristen Galvan was just 15 years old when she went missing from her home in Spring, Texas back in January 2020. Her mom said that...
Bethel's Heavenly hands giving out food and providing hope for people in need
A Houston group is making sure no families go hungry
fox26houston.com
Streets to be closed in Downtown Houston for active threat exercise
HOUSTON - The City of Houston announced a few streets will be closed next week for an active threat exercise. On Dec. 21, the City says they will conduct a full-scale active threat exercise at 611 Walker Street in downtown from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Due to this exercise, the following streets will be closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic starting at 9 a.m.:
