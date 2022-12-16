ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galveston, TX

breakingtravelnews.com

Ruby Princess Departs on Inaugural Voyage from Galveston

Ruby Princess departed Galveston this afternoon on a 11-day sailing to Mexico and the Caribbean, marking Princess Cruises’ first cruise from Texas in six years. Today’s departure is the first of 16 sailings from Galveston on Ruby Princess’ winter schedule which includes five- to 11-day voyages along with two 16-day, ocean-to-ocean Panama Canal transits between Galveston and San Francisco. It is estimated that Ruby Princess will carry upwards of 50,000 passengers from Galveston during its winter/spring 2022-23 schedule, with many guests opting for a pre- or post-cruise land stay to explore the historic seaside city.
GALVESTON, TX
KHOU

Turbulence on United Airlines flight from Brazil to Houston leaves 5 injured

HOUSTON — Several people were injured Monday morning when a United Airlines flight flying into George Bush Intercontinental Airport experienced unexpected turbulence. Airport officials said United Flight 128 was coming from Rio De Janeiro, Brazil when it experienced unexpected turbulence. The plane landed safely and ambulances were waiting to treat the injured.
HOUSTON, TX
bayoubeatnews.com

Time to be a ‘normal dog again’: Galveston K9 Officer Marko retires

Galveston Police Department Canine Marko #544K is retiring after five and a half years of service as an Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD) Detection Canine. K9 Marko has faithfully served GPD since 2017 and has seen approximately 83 deployments and countless hours of training. During the course of Marko’s career, those deployments assisted in supporting the apprehension of suspects and ensuring the streets of Galveston were cleared of explosive devices for large-scale events such as Mardi Gras and Lonestar Biker Rally.
GALVESTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

15 people injured in turbulent flight from Rio de Janeiro to Houston

HOUSTON – Fifteen people were hurt when a flight from Rio de Janeiro to Houston encountered severe turbulence. After the flight landed around 5:28 a.m. at George Bush Intercontinental Airport, numerous people were transported to the hospital, emergency officials said. Statement from United Airlines:. “United flight 128 encountered unexpected...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Harris County face greatest risk of disaster in Texas, FEMA indicates

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Natural disasters can strike anywhere. However, the Federal Emergency Management Agency knows some areas are more vulnerable than others. So what does FEMA data reveal about which Texas communities face the greatest risks, whether it be due to storm, fire, flood and other calamities, such as winter weather?
TEXAS STATE
hotnewhiphop.com

Several Members Of Sauce Walka’s Crew Arrested On RICO Charges

The FBI and local law enforcement arrested 14 individuals in Houston, Texas. After recent updates on YSL’s RICO case have rocked this week, the FBI found another rap-related collective to behave criminally. Federal and local authorities arrested several members of Sauce Walka’s crew in Houston, Texas. Over 200 officials contributed to the apprehension and are on the case.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Lotus Seafood $5 popcorn shrimp deal set for Wednesday

Houston - Lotus Seafood, a Houston staple and cult favorite since 2006, is giving shrimp lovers cause for celebration this Wednesday with a $5 Popcorn Shrimp & Fries deal. Lotus will be serving up the budget-friendly deal on their crunchy Popcorn Shrimp on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, in celebration of National French Fried Shrimp Day – an annual foodie holiday that honors one of America’s favorite seafood dishes.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Streets to be closed in Downtown Houston for active threat exercise

HOUSTON - The City of Houston announced a few streets will be closed next week for an active threat exercise. On Dec. 21, the City says they will conduct a full-scale active threat exercise at 611 Walker Street in downtown from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Due to this exercise, the following streets will be closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic starting at 9 a.m.:
HOUSTON, TX

