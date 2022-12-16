Read full article on original website
kjluradio.com
Hearing for Lamar Johnson wraps up, decision not expected for at least ten days
The fate of a Missouri man who’s spent nearly thirty years in prison for a murder he says he didn’t comment will not be known until after Christmas. Last week, a hearing was held to overturn the murder conviction of Lamar Johnson. Johnson was sentenced to life in prison for the 1994 murder of Marcus Boyd. Johnson has long maintained his innocence, the lone witness in the case later recanted their testimony, and two men have said they killed Boyd while Johson wasn’t involved.
kcur.org
Lamar Johnson makes the case for his innocence, but Missouri's attorney general stands in the way
A landmark hearing over whether Lamar Johnson’s 1994 murder conviction should be vacated wrapped up Friday after a week of often startling and illuminating testimony. And while Johnson’s continued confinement rests with Judge David Mason, legal experts say the result could have implications for how Missouri handles wrongful conviction cases.
KMOV
‘His life is on the line’: Group of exonerated men travel 500 miles to STL in support of Lamar Johnson
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) -The case of Lamar Johnson is catching nationwide attention including people who were recently released from prison after being wrongfully convicted. Johnson is facing murder charges for the second time accused of killing a man in 1994. This week, Organization of Exonerees, traveled 500 miles from...
KMOV
Four years since toddler suffered abuse, his family still seeks answers and justice
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Christmas is a special time of year for the Lohman family, but it also serves as a stark reminder of the December night in 2018 that changed their son’s life forever. In December 2018, investigators from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department say two-year-old Mason...
KMOV
City wins lawsuit against woman who claimed SLMPD violated her right during Stockley protests
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis City won a lawsuit Friday against a woman who claimed her rights were violated during protests over the verdict in the Jason Stockley trial. Laura Jones filed a lawsuit against St. Louis City claiming she was pepper sprayed and violently slammed to the ground by St. Louis Metropolitan (SLMPD) officers during a protest on September 15, 2017. The lawsuit contends that Jones was pepper sprayed after making eye contact with an officer. She then was rammed by a police shield and thrown to the ground, she contends. The lawsuit claimed Jones had an asthma attack after being pepper sprayed, an officer did not give Jones her inhaler and unsuccessfully tried to administer it himself.
Homicide detective in Lamar Johnson’s case says he had no evidence
The homicide detective who led the investigation of the 1994 murder that landed Lamar Johnson in prison told a St. Louis courtroom that he had no evidence connecting Johnson to the murder, echoing what the prosecutor in the case said earlier in the week. Joseph Nickerson, who retired from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department […] The post Homicide detective in Lamar Johnson’s case says he had no evidence appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Woman charged with manslaughter after assault turned fatal at South City Hospital
ST. LOUIS — A woman has been charged with involuntary manslaughter months after a violent incident at South City Hospital. According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded at about 3:45 a.m. Oct. 26 at the hospital on South Broadway regarding a report of a disturbance. Investigators...
Storeowner attacked in February robbery dies from his injuries
ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man injured in an armed robbery of his store in February died last week. St. Louis police said Nak Ho Kim, a 62-year-old man, died last Monday as a result of the injuries he sustained in the Feb. 9 robbery. The St. Louis...
2 Alton men arrested on weapons charges
MADISON COUNTY, Ill. – Two men from Alton, Illinois, were arrested on weapons charges last week during a deployment of the Madison County Cross-River Crime Task Force. According to Major Nick Novacich, the task force commander, the arrests happened on Thursday, Dec. 15, during the task force’s recent patrol in the Alton area.
Ethical Society of Police president talks new police chief pick
Last week, the city of St. Louis announced Robert Tracy as its selection for the new chief of police. Donnell Walters, president of the Ethical Society of Police, told KMOX what his organization thinks about the selection process and more.
2-vehicle crash turns violent Sunday in St. Louis; 1 person shot
ST. LOUIS — A 34-year-old man was shot Sunday afternoon during an argument after a car crash in St. Louis' Dutchtown neighborhood. According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to the report of a shooting at about 2:30 p.m. Sunday in the 3900 block of Alberta Street in St. Louis.
vicksburgnews.com
New evidence shows cop killer Amy Brogdon Anderson was killed by officer
New information has been revealed in the shooting death of two Bay St. Louis police officers who were allegedly shot and killed by Vicksburg native Amy Brogdon Anderson. Initial reports indicated that Anderson killed Sgt. Steven Robin and Officer Branden Estorffe before shooting herself in the chest. New evidence revealed on Friday stated that the bullet fired into Amy came from the gun of one of the officers.
St. Louis police arrest carjacking suspect involved in chase
St. Louis Police are in pursuit of a carjacking suspect Monday morning.
New charge for homicide suspect in high-speed St. Louis chase
A homicide suspect accused of leading a high-speed police chase Thursday morning in St. Louis now faces a new charge tied to the pursuit.
Chaos as police pursue murder suspect in St. Louis County, City
The pursuit stretched from Lemay in south St. Louis County and through Downtown St. Louis before coming to an end in north city.
13-year-old shot in north St. Louis
A 13-year-old was shot Monday in north St. Louis.
myleaderpaper.com
St. Louis man allegedly uses fake check to buy SUV in Arnold
Arnold Police are seeking charges against a 22-year-old St. Louis man for allegedly using a fraudulent cashier’s check to purchase an SUV from a 54-year-old Arnold man. The fake check was for $48,000, police reported. The victim told police he had arranged to sell a 2022 BMW X3 through...
KMOV
Woman killed in Florissant crash
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman was killed in a Monday crash in north St. Louis County. The Florissant Police Department said the crash happened in the area of Patterson and Humes. One of the drivers involved died from her injuries. The other driver reported no injuries. No other...
WTOK-TV
Woman who killed two Bay St. Louis officers didn’t commit suicide, investigators now say
BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - WLOX News has learned several new, key pieces of information about the state’s investigation into the deaths of two Bay St. Louis Police officers, and an Ocean Springs woman. Amy Anderson believed she was being followed by a white truck, and asked the...
KSDK
St. Louis woman detained in Israel, U.S. State Department acknowledges
A St. Louis college student was detained by Israeli Defense Forces on Friday. She attempted to cross the border from Ramallah into Jerusalem.
