Hearing for Lamar Johnson wraps up, decision not expected for at least ten days

The fate of a Missouri man who’s spent nearly thirty years in prison for a murder he says he didn’t comment will not be known until after Christmas. Last week, a hearing was held to overturn the murder conviction of Lamar Johnson. Johnson was sentenced to life in prison for the 1994 murder of Marcus Boyd. Johnson has long maintained his innocence, the lone witness in the case later recanted their testimony, and two men have said they killed Boyd while Johson wasn’t involved.
City wins lawsuit against woman who claimed SLMPD violated her right during Stockley protests

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis City won a lawsuit Friday against a woman who claimed her rights were violated during protests over the verdict in the Jason Stockley trial. Laura Jones filed a lawsuit against St. Louis City claiming she was pepper sprayed and violently slammed to the ground by St. Louis Metropolitan (SLMPD) officers during a protest on September 15, 2017. The lawsuit contends that Jones was pepper sprayed after making eye contact with an officer. She then was rammed by a police shield and thrown to the ground, she contends. The lawsuit claimed Jones had an asthma attack after being pepper sprayed, an officer did not give Jones her inhaler and unsuccessfully tried to administer it himself.
Homicide detective in Lamar Johnson’s case says he had no evidence

The homicide detective who led the investigation of the 1994 murder that landed Lamar Johnson in prison told a St. Louis courtroom that he had no evidence connecting Johnson to the murder, echoing what the prosecutor in the case said earlier in the week. Joseph Nickerson, who retired from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department […] The post Homicide detective in Lamar Johnson’s case says he had no evidence appeared first on Missouri Independent.
2 Alton men arrested on weapons charges

MADISON COUNTY, Ill. – Two men from Alton, Illinois, were arrested on weapons charges last week during a deployment of the Madison County Cross-River Crime Task Force. According to Major Nick Novacich, the task force commander, the arrests happened on Thursday, Dec. 15, during the task force’s recent patrol in the Alton area.
New evidence shows cop killer Amy Brogdon Anderson was killed by officer

New information has been revealed in the shooting death of two Bay St. Louis police officers who were allegedly shot and killed by Vicksburg native Amy Brogdon Anderson. Initial reports indicated that Anderson killed Sgt. Steven Robin and Officer Branden Estorffe before shooting herself in the chest. New evidence revealed on Friday stated that the bullet fired into Amy came from the gun of one of the officers.
St. Louis man allegedly uses fake check to buy SUV in Arnold

Arnold Police are seeking charges against a 22-year-old St. Louis man for allegedly using a fraudulent cashier’s check to purchase an SUV from a 54-year-old Arnold man. The fake check was for $48,000, police reported. The victim told police he had arranged to sell a 2022 BMW X3 through...
Woman killed in Florissant crash

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman was killed in a Monday crash in north St. Louis County. The Florissant Police Department said the crash happened in the area of Patterson and Humes. One of the drivers involved died from her injuries. The other driver reported no injuries. No other...
